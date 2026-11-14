Actor Mark Ruffalo told Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday night to do “the noble and manly thing” and “resign before you are impeached,” hours after the House voted to send articles of impeachment against Hegseth to committee rather than decide them on the merits. “It’s never too late to do what is right,” Ruffalo wrote in a Tuesday post addressed to Hegseth. He urged Hegseth to “let the USA move on from this sad era of ignobility and amorality” and wrote, “Please do not drag our country any further into chaos, division and violence.”

Ruffalo’s post quoted remarks Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, made Monday at a Capitol Hill news conference on the articles. On roll call 317, the House later agreed, 211 to 204, to refer Massie’s privileged resolution, H. Res. 1655, to the Judiciary Committee. Eighteen members were recorded as not voting. The House never voted on whether to impeach Hegseth. Ruffalo wrote after that referral, framing resignation as a way to leave office before impeachment.

Massie brought the resolution to the floor Tuesday as a question of the privileges of the House. At his Monday news conference, he told reporters he expected House leaders to let Hegseth “deliver a rebuttal” at a Pentagon appearance the secretary had scheduled. Speaking sarcastically about how he thought that appearance might go, Massie said, “I hope he addresses the eight articles and doesn’t get up and misquote the Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and, you know, call everybody fat and gay, like, for being for this impeachment.” “I may have just given you half his speech, I don’t know,” he added. He then said he wanted Hegseth to “go through the eight articles of impeachment and just make the argument from a podium,” tell the public “why you are not guilty of each of these eight articles,” and use notes and lawyers if needed. “I hope that’s what he does.”

In a press release, Massie said Hegseth, “by engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization,” is “breaking the law and must be held accountable.” He summarized eight articles accusing Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution of 1973 in Iran, including by continuing hostilities after Congress agreed to H. Con. Res. 86; ignoring laws meant to minimize civilian casualties; replacing maritime law enforcement with “unauthorized lethal military targeting of suspected drug traffickers, resulting in at least 243 deaths”; using department authority to retaliate against Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat; directing the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores; and initiating Operation Rough Rider in Yemen without congressional authorization. Those charges are Massie’s allegations.

Hegseth rejected the impeachment effort at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday, before the House voted. “What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it’s not accountability,” he said. “It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment.” He added, “It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it.” He called the dispute “policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors,” said the campaigns named in the articles were lawful orders notified to Congress, and said, “I stand behind every one of these operations.” “I was proud to execute them, and I would do it again tomorrow.” “These are not high crimes,” he said. “This is the job, and it’s the job well done.” He closed by telling troops to “ignore the noise” and said the criticism was “all politics.”

President Donald Trump praised that defense in a Truth Social post, writing that Hegseth “gets an ‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!” Speaker Mike Johnson, who voted yes on the referral, told reporters Tuesday that the impeachment effort was “a political gambit for attention” and “shameful,” and that he expected the House to “defeat that” “one way or the other,” in remarks to reporters on Capitol Hill.

The House then adopted a motion by Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, to refer the resolution to the Judiciary Committee after one hour of debate, according to the measure’s official actions list. Republicans voted 210 to 1 in favor, with Massie the lone Republican “no.” All 203 voting Democrats opposed the referral. Referral sends the articles to a Republican-led committee that is under no obligation to act before the 119th Congress ends in January. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday he was “a hard Yes on the Hegseth resolution” and that “Pete Hegseth has got to go,” according to interview remarks released by his office, and Democrats taking the House next year could introduce new articles. Removing an officer after impeachment requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

Ruffalo’s appeal that Hegseth resign, do “the noble and manly thing,” spare the country “ignobility and amorality,” and avoid dragging it “further into chaos, division and violence” is his own moral argument, written after the House had already referred this week’s articles rather than impeach Hegseth. Massie presented the eight charges as impeachable offenses and, in sarcastic remarks Monday, said he hoped Hegseth would answer them point by point. Hegseth, with Trump’s public backing, described the effort as a political spectacle and said the operations were lawful successes he would repeat. The House has now referred the resolution rather than adopted or rejected it. Resignation remains a choice for Hegseth and the president who appointed him; Tuesday’s roll call left him in office.