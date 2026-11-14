Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., called for a congressional investigation into Vice President JD Vance’s connections to a former Vitol oil trader and the Trump administration’s handling of Venezuelan oil contracts, following a Reuters investigation that raised questions about political relationships, government access and lucrative agreements awarded without competitive bidding.

In a November 12 statement, Levin urged Congress to obtain communications and flight records and summon Energy Secretary Chris Wright, commodities trading company Vitol and former Vitol trader John Addison to testify under oath.

“Congress has a duty to act,” Levin wrote. “We should bring Secretary Wright, Vitol, and Addison in to testify under oath. We should demand the phone records, emails, and flight logs.”

Levin also called for investigators to determine whether anyone in the oil industry received advance notice of the January U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and for open, competitive bidding before companies profit from U.S. foreign policy decisions.

“If nothing was wrong, let’s see the records,” he wrote.

His demands followed a November 11 Reuters investigation by Tim McLaughlin examining how Addison’s political connections preceded Vitol’s selection to help market Venezuelan crude after the U.S. operation.

Reuters reported that Vance and Addison allegedly discussed the potential sale of Venezuelan oil at a private Montana resort one week before the operation. Both Vance’s office and Addison denied the meeting occurred. The Department of Energy also denied that Vance and Wright discussed Venezuelan oil sales.

Reuters Reports Disputed Meeting Between Vance and Vitol Trader

According to Reuters, Vance traveled aboard Air Force Two to Montana’s Yellowstone Club on December 27, 2025, approximately one week before U.S. forces captured Maduro.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that Vance met Addison, a longtime political supporter who worked as a senior gasoline trader at Vitol, during the visit.

That source, who said they had received an account of the meeting from Addison, alleged that Vance asked how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the United States hypothetically gained control of the country’s oil supplies. Addison reportedly responded that Vitol was well positioned to handle the sales.

Reuters reviewed flight records showing Addison’s private Embraer jet and Vance’s aircraft at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on December 27.

Those records corroborate the aircraft’s presence at the same airport but do not independently establish that Vance and Addison met, spoke or discussed Venezuela.

Both Addison and Vance’s office denied the alleged meeting. Addison also denied having told anyone that such a meeting took place.

The account of the meeting therefore remains disputed. Levin’s proposed examination of flight logs, telephone records and communications could help clarify the sequence of events, but the available evidence does not establish that the reported conversation occurred.

Energy Secretary Wright Called Addison Two Days After Maduro’s Capture

Although the alleged Montana meeting remains disputed, the Department of Energy confirmed a subsequent conversation between Wright and Addison.

On January 5, two days after the military operation, Wright called Addison at his Houston office to discuss Venezuela, according to Reuters. Addison confirmed receiving the call, while the Energy Department separately acknowledged that the conversation took place.

Reuters reported that Wright approached Addison about Vitol participating in the administration’s plan to market Venezuelan crude to international buyers.

Addison told Reuters that Vance had previously described him to Wright as trustworthy. A U.S. official independently confirmed that Vance had vouched for Addison’s reliability in the energy industry, but said the conversation occurred at least a year before Wright’s January 5 call.

The Energy Department denied that Vance and Wright discussed Venezuelan oil sales. It said Vitol was selected because of its position as the world’s largest energy and commodities trading company.

Within days of Wright’s call, Vitol and competing commodities trader Trafigura received special licenses allowing them to market Venezuelan oil.

Reuters reported that the companies were selected without a public competitive bidding process. The administration has defended the expedited approach as necessary to stabilize Venezuela’s economy following Maduro’s capture.

Political Donations and Addison’s Government Advisory Role

Levin also highlighted Addison’s history of political contributions, which Reuters examined using Federal Election Commission records.

According to the investigation, Addison contributed $300,000 in 2022 to Protect Ohio Values, a political action committee supporting Vance’s successful U.S. Senate campaign.

Reuters further reported that Addison and his wife, Shannon, contributed a combined $7 million to political action committees in 2024, including $5 million to Make America Great Again, in support of Trump’s return to the White House.

The contributions are relevant to questions about political access, but political donations do not, by themselves, establish that a government contract or license was improperly awarded.

Addison’s relationship with the administration continued after Vitol received its authorization to market Venezuelan crude.

On January 9, Addison attended a televised White House meeting with Trump and executives from major energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron and Vitol, to discuss the future of Venezuela’s oil industry.

Reuters reported that Addison retired from Vitol at the end of March and subsequently became chairman of an energy policy advisory board serving Wright. The board held its inaugural meeting in July.

The sequence of political contributions, government contacts, commercial opportunities and Addison’s subsequent advisory position forms part of the broader relationship Levin wants Congress to examine.

House Oversight Democrats Had Already Demanded Records

Levin’s demand follows months of congressional scrutiny over the administration’s arrangements for marketing Venezuelan oil.

On January 29, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, sent a formal letter to Vitol Chief Executive Russell Hardy and Trafigura Chief Executive Richard Holtum.

Garcia sought information about the companies’ agreements with the administration, their communications with government officials and their roles in selling Venezuelan oil following Maduro’s capture.

The inquiry also raised concerns about whether oil companies had received advance knowledge of U.S. military action.

In an accompanying official committee minority statement, Garcia questioned the administration’s selection of Vitol and Trafigura, citing the financial opportunities involved and Addison’s political donations.

Garcia expanded the inquiry in February, sending a letter directly to Wright seeking an explanation of the administration’s legal authority, the management of Venezuelan oil revenues and the Department of Energy’s role in the transactions.

Among the requested records were documents concerning the flow of oil-sale proceeds, coordination among federal agencies, the approval of payments and plans for auditing the funds.

The February letter also requested information about the legal authority under which the United States was overseeing Venezuelan oil revenue and the agreements governing the release of those funds.

These inquiries demonstrate that concerns about the oil arrangements preceded the November Reuters investigation. Levin’s latest statement adds a demand for sworn testimony and records specifically examining Vance’s reported connections to Addison.

Senators Sought Accounting of Venezuelan Oil Revenues

Congressional concerns also extended to how the administration was managing proceeds from Venezuelan natural resources after the January military operation.

In a September 16 letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Democratic senators sought information about the use and status of revenues held in U.S.-controlled accounts.

The lawmakers questioned whether sufficient safeguards were in place to prevent misappropriation and whether the administration had provided adequate transparency about the funds’ movement.

The letter also referenced Executive Order 14373, which established arrangements for holding payments derived from Venezuelan natural resources in Treasury custody on behalf of the Venezuelan government.

The senators’ inquiry focused on the custody, oversight and disbursement of public revenues, a separate issue from the commercial compensation earned by companies marketing the oil.

State Department Report Accounts for More Than $12 Billion in Venezuela Revenue

A newly released State Department accounting report provides additional information about the movement of Venezuelan oil revenue under the U.S.-managed system.

According to Associated Press reporting published November 12, an accounting prepared by KPMG showed approximately $12.26 billion in proceeds from Venezuelan crude oil and smaller amounts of gold, minerals and fertilizer.

The report said the administration had returned more than $12 billion, representing nearly 99% of the reported proceeds, to Venezuela through authorized transactions under its arrangements with the country’s interim authorities.

As of September 30, approximately $168.6 million remained in a U.S. Treasury-managed escrow account, according to the accounting.

Most disbursements were made through foreign-exchange transactions involving Venezuelan commercial banks, while other payments supported goods and services, including medical equipment and obligations associated with vaccine procurement.

The accounting provides a more detailed picture of the government’s handling of proceeds from Venezuelan natural resources, although it does not resolve the separate questions Levin raised about how Vitol and Trafigura were selected.

Importantly, the $12.26 billion represents reported revenue from the sale of Venezuelan resources, not profits earned by Vitol, Trafigura or their executives.

The report also does not establish whether the oil traders received advance notice of the January military operation or whether political relationships influenced the administration’s licensing decisions.

Energy Department Defends Venezuela Oil Sales as National Security Policy

The Trump administration has defended its involvement in Venezuelan oil sales as an effort to stabilize the country’s economy and advance U.S. national security interests following Maduro’s capture.

In a January 7 Department of Energy fact sheet, the administration said the United States had begun marketing Venezuelan crude through major international commodities firms and financial institutions.

The department said proceeds would initially be deposited into U.S.-controlled accounts at internationally recognized banks, with disbursements managed by the U.S. government.

It announced an initial plan to sell approximately 30 million to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, with sales expected to continue indefinitely.

The administration also said it was selectively easing sanctions to permit authorized oil exports and facilitate investment in Venezuela’s energy infrastructure.

Reuters reported that the administration considered speed essential to restoring economic activity after the military operation, offering that explanation for proceeding without competitive bidding.

That defense differs from Levin’s position that the government should require transparent competition before granting private companies potentially lucrative opportunities arising from U.S. foreign policy decisions.

How Much Have Vitol and Trafigura Earned?

Reuters reported that Vitol and Trafigura have generated substantial earnings from their involvement in Venezuelan oil marketing, but the companies have not publicly disclosed independently verified profits from the individual transactions.

Tom Seng, an energy finance expert and professor at Texas Christian University, estimated that traders could earn approximately $3 to $3.50 per barrel under prevailing market and shipping conditions, equivalent to an estimated profit margin of roughly 3.5% to 4%.

Reuters cited U.S. government data showing Venezuela had exported more than 200 million barrels of crude during 2026. Based on market conditions and trading estimates, the overall commercial opportunity could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in profits.

However, the total national export volume should not be treated as the volume handled by Vitol and Trafigura. Reuters said it could not independently verify the companies’ individual transaction volumes or actual profit margins.

Both companies told Reuters that the terms of their commercial agreements with Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA were confidential.

The precise earnings attributable to the companies’ Venezuelan oil arrangements therefore remain undisclosed. The estimates cited by Reuters are not audited company profit figures.

The distinction also matters when considering the State Department’s November accounting: money received and disbursed through the government’s revenue-management system is not equivalent to the private trading firms’ compensation or profits.

Companies Deny Receiving Advance Notice of Military Operation

One of the most consequential questions raised by Levin concerns whether private-sector individuals received advance information about the January 3 military operation.

“We should find out whether anyone got a heads-up about a military operation,” Levin wrote in his November 12 statement.

Reuters reported that both Vitol and Trafigura denied receiving advance knowledge of the operation against Maduro.

Neither the disputed Montana meeting nor the subsequent award of oil-marketing licenses establishes that either company received classified operational information or improperly profited from such information.

Determining whether advance notice was provided would require additional evidence concerning the timing, participants and contents of relevant communications.

Levin’s proposed examination of telephone records, emails and flight logs would be intended to help establish that sequence and identify whether further testimony or documents are warranted.

Levin Calls for Testimony Under Oath and Competitive Bidding

Levin’s statement outlined several specific steps he believes Congress should take, including testimony from Wright, Vitol representatives and Addison, production of communications records and an examination of whether anyone received advance notice of military action.

He also called for open, competitive bidding before private companies receive commercial opportunities resulting from U.S. foreign policy decisions.

His statement did not announce that a congressional committee had issued subpoenas or scheduled hearings involving Vance, Wright, Addison or Vitol.

The existing House Oversight inquiries and Senate requests for revenue accounting provide a foundation for further examination, but obtaining additional records or compelling testimony would require action through the relevant congressional procedures.

The central questions remain whether political relationships influenced the administration’s selection of oil traders, whether government officials followed appropriate procedures and whether any private parties received information unavailable to competitors before the military operation.

For Levin, those questions warrant examination under oath rather than reliance on competing public accounts.

“If nothing was wrong, let’s see the records,” he wrote.