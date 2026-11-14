Democratic senators have directed Elon Musk to preserve extensive SpaceX records concerning restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starlink and Starshield satellite services, escalating congressional scrutiny of disruptions that reportedly hampered Ukrainian military operations during Russian attacks in October and November. The demand raises questions about who authorized the restrictions, whether the Trump administration was involved, and how much control the private company has over communications systems relied upon by the United States and its Ukrainian partner.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, November 13, that Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Chris Coons of Delaware sent Musk a letter demanding that SpaceX retain records documenting restrictions on the satellite services. The senators are seeking communications dating back to September 1, including exchanges involving Musk, SpaceX executives, the White House and the Pentagon.

The lawmakers are particularly concerned about disruptions reported between October 13 and October 24, followed by renewed restrictions on November 12. Ukraine relies heavily on Starlink and its military-grade counterpart, Starshield, for communications, battlefield coordination, drone operations and defenses against Russian missile and drone attacks.

In their letter, Shaheen and Coons warned that the incidents could expose broader vulnerabilities in communications infrastructure used by the American government.

“The October and November restrictions now raise the disturbing possibility that these vulnerabilities persist even within systems on which the U.S. government relies,” the senators wrote.

The lawmakers also questioned the degree of authority SpaceX maintains over satellite communications used in active military operations. They described the reported restrictions as raising “serious questions about the control SpaceX has” over national security communications channels and criticized what they characterized as “opaque decision-making.”

Conflicting Accounts Over Who Authorized the Restrictions

One of the central issues behind the congressional inquiry is the conflicting public explanations provided by Musk and Trump administration officials about who authorized the October restrictions.

Musk said the restrictions were directed by President Donald Trump. Trump subsequently offered a different account, telling reporters, “it wasn’t me, and I don’t think it was Elon.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also rejected claims that the White House had ordered the disruptions, describing those allegations as “categorically false.”

The conflicting explanations have prompted lawmakers to seek communications that could establish who participated in the decisions, whether government officials approved the restrictions, and what authority SpaceX exercised over the affected services.

The senators are seeking records of communications involving Musk, SpaceX executives, the White House and the Pentagon, alongside documents concerning Starlink and Starshield operations in Ukraine. They also want Musk to address whether anyone outside SpaceX authorized the restrictions.

The latest demand follows earlier congressional efforts to obtain answers from the company. On October 19, Shaheen, Coons and Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island sent a separate letter to SpaceX demanding explanations for unexpected restrictions affecting Ukrainian access to Starlink and Starshield.

That earlier inquiry examined the respective authority of SpaceX and the U.S. government over the satellite systems. The senators noted that Starshield is a military and intelligence product developed by SpaceX and used by the U.S. government, while the underlying Starlink network and infrastructure are owned and operated by the company.

Concerns Over Ukrainian Defenses and American Personnel

The consequences of the reported disruptions extend beyond communications. Some Ukrainian military equipment, including unmanned drones and interceptors, requires high-speed Starlink connections to operate effectively. Restrictions on connection speeds can therefore interfere with both offensive drone operations and efforts to intercept incoming Russian attacks.

The October disruptions occurred during an intensified Russian bombardment of Ukraine. The November 13 Wall Street Journal report cited the senators’ letter, which stated that Russia launched nearly 4,000 strikes on Ukraine during the October disruption period.

The incidents also raised concerns about the safety of American personnel stationed in Ukraine. Congressional staff members in the country reportedly witnessed the effects of the disruptions firsthand, while the senators pointed to reports that U.S. personnel in Kyiv struggled to reach designated shelters during Russian air raids.

On October 15, Shaheen and a bipartisan group of senators, including Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, called for a Department of Defense inspector general investigation into the disruptions. Their request sought to establish whether U.S. officials authorized or had advance knowledge of changes affecting Ukraine’s satellite communications and whether American personnel were endangered by the resulting service interruptions.

The October 15 letter also questioned the Pentagon’s oversight of essential satellite communications services, emphasizing the potential consequences of interruptions to intelligence-sharing, threat-warning and communications capabilities in an active war zone.

New Restrictions Raise Further Questions

On November 12, Shaheen and Tillis issued another statement condemning reports of renewed restrictions affecting Starshield, the military communications service that relies on SpaceX’s Starlink network.

The senators said Ukrainian officials had reported that the renewed restrictions were affecting the country’s ability to intercept Russian drones across the front line. They also questioned how restricting Ukraine’s defensive capabilities could advance the Trump administration’s stated efforts to negotiate an end to the war.

“It is outrageous that, just weeks after service was restored, Ukrainian officials are once again reporting restrictions on Starshield, crippling Ukraine’s ability to intercept Russian drones across the front line,” the senators said.

They further called on the Trump administration and SpaceX to restore the affected capabilities and preserve records necessary for congressional oversight.

The latest letter to Musk comes as Democrats prepare to assume control of both chambers of Congress in January following their victories in the November midterm elections. Democratic lawmakers have signaled plans for broader investigations into the Trump administration and prominent business figures aligned with the president, including Musk.

Coons is expected to become the next chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, while Shaheen currently serves as the committee’s ranking Democrat and is retiring at the end of her term.

The senators have directed Musk and SpaceX to confirm compliance with the records-preservation demand and respond to specific congressional oversight questions by November 30. The requested records could help lawmakers establish who authorized the restrictions, what communications took place between SpaceX and federal officials, and what safeguards exist to prevent similar disruptions in the future.