Rep. Yassamin Ansari is reiterating that hospitals must be protected under international law after an Israeli military strike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed at least six people, including a physician and a 13-year-old child, according to Palestinian officials. The Arizona Democrat’s November 13 statement comes amid renewed international scrutiny of attacks affecting medical facilities in Gaza and the continuing humanitarian consequences of the Israel-Hamas war.

Ansari shared a November 12 CNN report titled “Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 6, including doctor and child, Palestinian officials say.” The article described an overnight Israeli strike on the Nasser Hospital complex in Khan Younis that struck its surgery unit, killed medical personnel and patients, and injured dozens of people.

In her November 13 post, Ansari wrote:

“International law is clear: hospitals must be protected. Period.”

The CNN report identified the physician killed as Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira, a 52-year-old surgeon, and also reported the death of a 13-year-old boy who was awaiting surgery. Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Ezz Eddine Abu Sabha said the strike damaged the hospital’s surgical unit. Approximately 40 people were injured, including two doctors described as being in critical condition.

Reuters also reported that the strike hit the surgery department at Nasser Hospital and killed at least six people, including a surgeon. Its initial reporting cited approximately 20 injured people, illustrating that casualty figures differed between reports as information emerged. Reuters described extensive damage inside the facility, including rubble, damaged ceilings and disrupted medical operations.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operation targeted a senior Hamas commander and other members of the organization whom it alleged were operating inside the hospital. The military said Hamas had used the hospital complex for military and terrorist activities. Those assertions represent the Israeli military’s stated justification for the operation and should be distinguished from independently established findings about the circumstances of the strike.

The attack has renewed attention to the legal protections afforded to hospitals during armed conflict. The International Committee of the Red Cross explains that medical facilities, medical personnel and patients receive special protection under international humanitarian law. Hospitals cannot be directly attacked simply because they are located in an active conflict zone.

The protections are not without exceptions. Under international humanitarian law, a medical facility can lose its special protection if it is used outside its humanitarian function to commit acts harmful to the enemy. However, the applicable rules require a warning, with a reasonable time limit where appropriate, that remains unheeded before protection can be withdrawn. The principles of proportionality and precautions to minimize civilian harm also remain applicable.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has previously raised concerns about attacks on medical facilities throughout Gaza. In a February 15, 2024, statement, the office said medical facilities are protected infrastructure under international humanitarian law and emphasized that even where a facility is alleged to have been used for military purposes, the requirements of proportionality and precautions continue to apply.

The UN Human Rights Office also addressed the killing and detention of healthcare workers in a June 25, 2024, statement. It reported that hundreds of health workers had been killed since October 7, 2023, and stressed that hospitals, medical personnel and ambulances must be respected and protected. The office called for investigations and accountability over reported violations affecting healthcare workers.

Ansari’s November 13 message follows earlier public statements in which she criticized the Israeli government’s conduct of the war while also condemning Hamas and recognizing the suffering of Israeli hostages and their families. In an October 7, 2025, statement marking the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel, she described the October 7 assault as a horrific terrorist attack that killed more than 1,200 people and resulted in approximately 250 hostages being taken.

In that same statement, however, Ansari sharply criticized the Netanyahu government over the humanitarian consequences of the subsequent military campaign. She described the devastation and loss of Palestinian life as “collective punishment” and called for the bombing to stop, an immediate end to the war, increased humanitarian assistance for Palestinians and the safe return of every remaining hostage.

Her earlier position was also reflected in a January 15, 2025, statement responding to the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Ansari welcomed the agreement as a relief for both the families of Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians in Gaza, while condemning the October 7 attack and recognizing the extensive civilian suffering caused by the war.

Ansari’s public criticism has also extended to American military assistance to the Israeli government. In July 2026, she publicly supported an amendment seeking to block $3.3 billion in offensive military assistance to Israel, arguing that American taxpayer funding should not support continued war and destruction. Her stated position distinguished between offensive military assistance and defensive systems intended to protect Israeli civilians.

The hospital strike also comes against the backdrop of the broader ceasefire arrangements described in the CNN report. The outlet reported that Israeli strikes had continued despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and cited United Nations figures indicating that more than 1,400 Palestinians had been killed in Gaza since the agreement. The report also described extensive damage to Gaza’s medical infrastructure and the continued displacement of its population.

The U.S.-led Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the Gaza ceasefire under the arrangement described by CNN, called on Israel and Hamas to uphold their commitments and protect civilians following the Nasser Hospital strike. Its statement also emphasized the need for medical care in secure facilities and sufficient operational space to carry out humanitarian responsibilities.

For Ansari, the latest statement is consistent with her previous calls for civilian protection, humanitarian assistance and an end to the devastation in Gaza. Her November 13 message focused specifically on the protection of hospitals, placing the issue within a broader record of statements criticizing the Netanyahu government’s military campaign while maintaining her condemnation of Hamas’s October 7 attack and support for the release of hostages.