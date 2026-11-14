Rep. Jimmy Panetta is renewing his demands for answers from the Pentagon and White House after Ukraine reported another disruption to its Starshield satellite communications service, warning that interruptions to the technology are undermining the country’s ability to defend itself against Russia. The California Democrat’s November 13 statement follows a bipartisan congressional effort he joined less than a month earlier to pressure the Department of Defense to restore unrestricted satellite access for Ukrainian forces.

Panetta shared a November 12 Wall Street Journal article titled “Ukraine Says Its Military Starlink Is Disrupted Again, Hurting Defenses,” which reported that Ukrainian military units were experiencing renewed restrictions affecting drones that depend on SpaceX’s military-grade satellite communications system. The article described a reported speed restriction preventing certain Ukrainian drones from maintaining connectivity when traveling faster than approximately 100 miles per hour.

In his November 13 post, Panetta wrote:

Once again, Ukraine reports that disruptions to Elon Musk’s Starshield satellite service are hindering its ability to defend itself. I have consistently called on the Pentagon and the White House to answer for these reckless disruptions and ensure service is fully restored. We must stand with Ukraine to ensure it has the tools to defend its democracy.

The renewed restrictions come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported problems affecting military communications along the front line and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory. The Wall Street Journal reported that the restrictions were affecting drone operations, including systems used to counter Russian aerial threats and disrupt Russian military logistics.

Reuters separately reported on November 13 that Zelensky said Starshield speed restrictions remained in place, complicating Ukrainian military operations. The Ukrainian president called for Ukraine’s defense and foreign ministries to work with relevant American agencies to resolve the problem and restore unrestricted service.

The dispute follows an earlier episode in October when Ukrainian forces encountered similar restrictions. The October disruptions affected drones traveling at higher speeds and raised concerns about Ukraine’s ability to operate its unmanned systems effectively. SpaceX subsequently restored service on October 24, although questions about responsibility for the restrictions remained unresolved.

Panetta had already taken formal congressional action on the issue. On October 23, his office announced that he had joined a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers urging Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense to restore and expand Ukraine’s access to Starlink and Starshield satellite communications.

The lawmakers called for the Pentagon to renew unlimited-speed service and expand its existing Starshield contract. Their letter emphasized that Ukrainian forces depend on satellite communications for command and control, intelligence sharing, battlefield communications and the operation of unmanned systems.

The October 23 letter also warned that disruptions could directly benefit Russian forces. The lawmakers wrote that reduced connection speeds, restricted geographic coverage and interruptions in access undermine Ukraine’s military effectiveness and provide Russia with an operational advantage that could prolong the conflict and endanger additional civilians.

The group specifically urged the Pentagon to maintain the geographic coverage required for Ukraine’s lawful military operations, including connectivity over Russian territory where necessary. They also argued that decisions about satellite availability and performance should not be left solely to a private company when those decisions have direct consequences for Ukraine’s national defense.

Another significant part of Panetta’s October initiative involved the Defense Production Act. The lawmakers asked the Pentagon to evaluate its authority under Title I of the legislation, which allows the federal government to require companies to prioritize certain government orders. They argued that these authorities should be considered as a means of securing reliable satellite communications for Ukraine.

The October letter was signed by Panetta, Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, Marcy Kaptur, Mike Quigley and Jim Costa, and Senators Mark Kelly, Thom Tillis and Elissa Slotkin. Its bipartisan and bicameral composition reflected a coordinated effort to make the Pentagon responsible for ensuring that Ukraine does not lose critical communications capabilities because of changes to a commercial provider’s service.

Panetta’s position on Ukraine’s defense also predates the Starshield dispute. On February 24, 2025, he introduced House Resolution 158 alongside other lawmakers to recognize three years of Ukraine defending its sovereign territory against Russia’s invasion. The resolution formally characterized Russia’s assault as unprovoked and reaffirmed congressional attention to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

His earlier congressional record also includes support for military assistance and economic pressure against Russia. During House floor remarks on March 9, 2022, Panetta supported legislation providing assistance and armaments to Ukraine, as well as measures targeting Russian oil imports and Russia’s economic position. He argued that the United States needed to strengthen its NATO commitment and impose costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion.

In November 2024, Panetta also joined congressional efforts to improve oversight of American assistance to Ukraine by requesting that the State Department modify restrictions on congressional delegations traveling to the country. The lawmakers argued that longer visits and travel beyond Kyiv would allow members of Congress to better understand Ukraine’s needs and evaluate how American assistance was being used.

The renewed Starshield disruptions therefore place Panetta’s latest statement within a documented pattern of congressional advocacy for Ukraine’s military capabilities, continued American assistance and accountability for the systems supporting Ukrainian operations. His November 13 demand specifically returns to the question of whether the Pentagon and White House will ensure uninterrupted access to satellite communications rather than leaving Ukraine vulnerable to further service restrictions.