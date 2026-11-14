Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is criticizing the Trump administration over a newly proposed federal rule that could change how approximately 1.78 million children qualify for free school meals, warning that no child in the United States should go hungry because of changes to federal assistance programs. Warner’s November 13 statement comes just three days after the Department of Agriculture published a proposal to restrict categorical eligibility under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, a change that could indirectly affect children’s access to free breakfast and lunch through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

In a post published Friday, Warner wrote:

“Unbelievable. A new Trump administration rule threatens to strip 1.8 million children from receiving free school lunch. In the richest nation in the world, no child should be going hungry at school.”

Warner’s statement raises two distinct concerns: the potential loss of automatic eligibility for free school meals among children in households receiving certain forms of public assistance, and the broader consequences of changing federal nutrition assistance rules for families with limited financial resources. The number he cites comes from the administration’s own regulatory analysis, which estimates that approximately 1.78 million children would no longer qualify automatically for free school meals through their connection to SNAP participation if the proposal is implemented.

The USDA Rule Behind Warner’s Warning

The proposal at the center of Warner’s criticism was published in the Federal Register on November 10, 2026, under the title “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Reforming Categorical Eligibility.” The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration proposed restricting the circumstances under which households can qualify for SNAP through categorical eligibility.

Under existing rules, states can use certain benefits and services funded through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, to establish categorical eligibility for SNAP. This approach, commonly called broad-based categorical eligibility, allows qualifying households to receive SNAP without undergoing the standard income and resource assessment in the same way as other applicants.

The Trump administration’s proposal would narrow that approach by limiting categorical eligibility to households receiving TANF assistance as defined under federal regulations. In practical terms, certain non-cash benefits and services funded through TANF that currently help households qualify for SNAP would no longer be sufficient on their own.

USDA says the change is intended to ensure SNAP benefits are directed toward households that have demonstrated financial need through qualifying assistance programs. However, because participation in SNAP can also establish eligibility for other federal nutrition programs, changing the rules could affect families beyond those directly applying for food assistance.

Why the Proposal Could Affect Free School Lunches

The connection between SNAP and free school meals is central to understanding Warner’s statement. Under federal school nutrition rules, children in households participating in SNAP can qualify categorically for free meals through a process known as direct certification. This allows schools to establish eligibility through government records rather than requiring families to submit a separate application demonstrating their income.

Consequently, when a household’s SNAP eligibility changes, a child’s ability to qualify automatically for free school meals can also be affected. USDA’s proposed restrictions on SNAP categorical eligibility could therefore require some families to establish their children’s school meal eligibility through a separate income-based application.

The department estimates that approximately 1.78 million children would lose categorical eligibility for free school meals under the proposal. That number, however, does not mean all 1.78 million children would lose access to free lunches. USDA estimates that approximately 97% would remain eligible for free or reduced-price school meals through other eligibility pathways, including an individual assessment of household income.

According to the regulatory analysis, approximately 1.66 million of the affected children would still qualify for free school meals, while approximately 93,000 would move from free to reduced-price meals. Another 28,000 children would no longer qualify for either category and would be required to pay the full price of their meals based on their household resources.

The distinction is important: the proposed rule would primarily eliminate an automatic route to eligibility for these children, rather than immediately removing free meals from every child included in the 1.78 million estimate. Nevertheless, the additional application requirements could create administrative challenges for families and school districts, while the department’s projections indicate that tens of thousands of children could ultimately lose access to free meals.

The Broader Impact on Federal Nutrition Assistance

The proposed changes extend beyond the school lunch program. USDA also identifies potential effects on the School Breakfast Program, Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, commonly known as WIC.

The department estimates that approximately 42,000 children could potentially lose access to Summer EBT beginning in the summer of 2029. The proposal also identifies approximately 5,500 WIC participants who could lose eligibility under the revised rules after individual assessments. These estimates demonstrate why the proposal has implications for multiple federal programs serving low-income families, children and pregnant women.

The administration has also acknowledged that the changes could increase administrative work for schools. USDA estimates that school districts would need to process approximately 197,000 additional applications for free and reduced-price school meals during the 2028-2029 school year, requiring an estimated 30,000 additional hours of work.

The proposal is not yet a final rule. USDA published it on November 10 and established December 10, 2026, as the deadline for public comments. The department will have to consider the regulatory record before deciding whether to finalize the changes.

Warner’s Record on Childhood Nutrition

Warner’s criticism also fits into a longer record of involvement in federal childhood nutrition policy. His office previously addressed school meals and childhood hunger through congressional correspondence and efforts to strengthen federal nutrition programs.

During National School Lunch Week in October 2015, Warner and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine sent a letter to congressional leaders calling for improvements to childhood nutrition programs. Their correspondence addressed the importance of ensuring children had access to nutritious food both during the school day and outside the traditional school year.

The senators specifically discussed the importance of summer nutrition programs, including Summer EBT and other approaches to delivering meals to children who might otherwise lack access to food when schools were closed. Their letter also addressed WIC funding and the need to ensure eligible women and children could receive nutritional assistance.

That earlier record is relevant to Warner’s November 13 criticism because the current USDA proposal also identifies Summer EBT and WIC as programs that could be affected by the changes to SNAP eligibility. His earlier correspondence demonstrates that he has addressed the relationship between federal nutrition programs and childhood hunger before the latest proposal emerged.

Warner’s latest statement places the focus on the potential consequences for children who depend on school meals, while challenging the administration’s decision to narrow eligibility rules that currently allow some households to access multiple assistance programs through a single qualification pathway. His November 13 post does not identify a specific legislative response or announce that he has introduced legislation to block the proposal. Rather, it is a public criticism of the USDA rule and its projected consequences for children.

With the proposal still open for public comment, the potential changes remain under consideration. USDA’s own estimates indicate that tens of thousands of children could move from free to reduced-price or full-price meals, even as most of those losing automatic eligibility would remain eligible through other processes. Warner’s central argument is that changes to federal assistance policy should not leave children without reliable access to nutritious meals at school.