Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly renewed his commitment to Ukraine’s defense on November 13, warning that a Russian victory would threaten the security of the United States and its allies as he pledged to continue pushing for the military assistance Ukrainians need to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Kelly’s statement reinforces a position he has maintained since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, including support for weapons transfers, expanded sanctions against Moscow, stronger NATO cooperation and legislation designed to accelerate the delivery of military equipment to Ukrainian forces.

In a post published Friday, Kelly wrote:

“Ukraine’s fight is our fight, too. If Putin succeeds, America and our allies will be less safe. That’s why I’ve stood with Ukraine from the beginning and why I’ll keep fighting to make sure Ukrainians have what they need to defend their country and their freedom.”

The statement contains three central arguments: that Ukraine’s defense is connected to American national security, that allowing Putin to achieve his objectives would increase the danger facing the United States and its allies, and that Washington must continue providing Ukraine with the resources necessary to defend its territory. Kelly’s reference to having supported Ukraine “from the beginning” is also backed by his congressional record, which includes military assistance votes, sanctions legislation, defense authorization provisions and repeated public statements opposing Russian aggression.

“Ukraine’s Fight Is Our Fight, Too” — Kelly’s National Security Argument

Kelly has repeatedly framed Ukraine’s defense as a matter extending beyond the country’s borders. His position is that allowing Russia to successfully use military force to acquire Ukrainian territory could weaken European security, undermine NATO’s deterrence and create additional risks for American interests.

That argument was already evident before Russia’s full-scale invasion. On February 22, 2022, Kelly condemned Moscow’s recognition of the separatist-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions, calling the action a violation of Ukrainian independence and international law. He called for coordinated sanctions against Putin, his backers and the Russian government, while explicitly supporting the provision of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

In the same statement, Kelly identified his position on military assistance in particularly direct terms: “I have supported and will continue to support providing Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend themselves against further Russian invasion.” He also emphasized that he would work with Congress and the administration to defend Ukrainian sovereignty. His February 2022 statement established the same commitments that he reiterated in Friday’s post.

On February 23, 2022, as Russia expanded its military invasion, Kelly again called for a unified response from the United States and NATO. He described Putin’s invasion as “unprovoked and unjust,” called for maximum sanctions against the Russian government and said Putin must be held accountable for the war. The statement demonstrated that Kelly’s support was not limited to diplomatic condemnation but included economic pressure and coordinated military support through American and allied governments.

Kelly also supported legislation intended to hold Russian leadership accountable for alleged war crimes. In March 2022, his office highlighted his backing of a Senate resolution calling for an investigation into Putin and his associates over alleged war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine. Kelly also discussed expanding sanctions to individuals and organizations helping Putin sustain the invasion, beyond members of his immediate circle.

Military Assistance, Weapons and NATO Cooperation

Kelly’s support for Ukraine has also been reflected in congressional votes and defense legislation. On May 19, 2022, he voted for a bipartisan emergency assistance package that included military and humanitarian resources for Ukraine. The package provided funding for weapons replenishment, military training, intelligence equipment, food, medicine and operational costs for American servicemembers in the region.

Kelly said the legislation would give Ukrainian forces the additional weapons and resources needed to resist the Kremlin’s assault on their democracy. He also emphasized that defeating Putin’s invasion required continued coordination with NATO allies. The vote represented a concrete legislative commitment to the position he had publicly established months earlier.

His work on annual defense legislation extended that commitment beyond individual emergency funding packages. In the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, Kelly helped secure an extension of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and authorization of $800 million for fiscal year 2023, $500 million above the administration’s budget request. The provisions also supported the European Deterrence Initiative, additional lethal unmanned aerial vehicles for Ukraine and faster delivery of military equipment.

The legislation also required additional reporting on Defense Department plans for short- and medium-term security assistance to Ukraine. These provisions connected the immediate provision of weapons with longer-term American defense planning and the ability of European allies to deter additional Russian aggression.

In February 2023, Kelly attended the Munich Security Conference as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation. He met with Ukraine’s foreign minister and the mayor of Kyiv, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and senior American military commanders. His office identified Ukraine’s defense and the continued delivery of weapons by the United States and its allies as central subjects of those discussions.

Kelly also traveled to Poland to receive briefings on the logistics supporting Ukraine’s defense, including equipment maintenance, military supplies, air defense and the movement of international military assistance. His September 2023 schedule included visits to U.S. military facilities supporting the delivery and maintenance of equipment for Ukrainian forces.

Kelly also addressed the specific question of what weapons Ukraine should receive. In July 2023, he joined Senators Lisa Murkowski, Joe Manchin and Tammy Duckworth in discussing the administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities, including cluster munitions. Kelly referenced his April 2023 meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian national security officials, during which they discussed the effectiveness of weapons already supplied and the additional capabilities Ukrainian forces needed.

Kelly’s Warning About Putin and European Security

Kelly’s argument that a Russian victory would threaten American allies became especially explicit in March 2025. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the nomination of Elbridge Colby to serve as under secretary of defense for policy, Kelly questioned the nominee about the consequences of allowing Putin to believe that invading Ukraine had produced a strategic victory.

Kelly warned that if Putin concluded the invasion had been worthwhile because Russia gained territory and Ukraine remained outside NATO, European allies could face greater danger regardless of the security measures they subsequently adopted. He specifically referenced conversations with leaders in the Baltic nations, Poland and Finland who shared concerns about the implications of Russia’s success.

The exchange is particularly relevant to Kelly’s November 13 statement because it demonstrates that his argument about American and allied security is not simply a general expression of solidarity with Ukraine. He has specifically connected the outcome of the war to Russia’s future calculations about testing the security of other European countries.

Sanctions and New Military Assistance Legislation in 2026

Kelly’s support continued into 2026 through two major legislative efforts. On July 30, he joined a bipartisan group of senators in introducing the Fast-Tracking European Investment in Ukraine’s Defense Act. The legislation is designed to accelerate the transfer of certain high-volume artillery and rocket munitions purchased by NATO members and other countries for Ukraine.

The proposed legislation would amend the Arms Export Control Act to preauthorize qualifying transfers through December 31, 2030, with an option to extend the authorization through 2035. Covered equipment includes 155mm artillery shells, extended-range Excalibur artillery shells, HIMARS munitions and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System ammunition. The proposal also maintains existing end-use monitoring and congressional oversight requirements.

Kelly said bureaucratic delays were hindering the delivery of critical munitions and warned that each day of delay strengthened Putin’s position. The legislation reflects his position that European countries should shoulder a greater portion of Ukraine’s defense while the United States helps make those contributions more effective.

Kelly also supported tougher economic measures against Russia. In July 2026, he joined more than 60 senators in introducing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, which targets major purchasers of Russian oil and gas and seeks to increase economic pressure on countries helping finance Putin’s war. The Senate passed the legislation on August 7 by an 86-11 vote.

Following passage, Kelly argued that cutting off the money financing Russia’s military campaign was one of the fastest ways to bring the war to an end. He also referenced having visited Ukraine four times since the invasion began and urged the House to approve the legislation. His fourth visit and his participation in the sanctions measure further demonstrated his continued involvement in Ukraine-related security policy.

Kelly’s November 13 message therefore follows a documented pattern dating to the beginning of the full-scale invasion: support for Ukrainian sovereignty, weapons and military equipment, sanctions against Russia, accountability for alleged war crimes, and a sustained emphasis on the security of NATO allies. His latest pledge to keep fighting for Ukraine is consistent with legislation he has supported and introduced, defense funding provisions he has helped secure and repeated warnings that allowing Putin to succeed could carry consequences well beyond Ukraine’s borders.