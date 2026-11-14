President Donald Trump told Stephen A. Smith he would beat former President Barack Obama “easily” in a hypothetical head-to-head race and called his predecessor “highly overrated,” in a one-on-one interview on “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” released Thursday.

Smith set up the question as a pure hypothetical, saying he wanted to steer clear of “circumventing the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution and running for a third term.” He then asked: “If you could run for president again, so could Barack Obama. What would Donald Trump do if he had to square off against Barack Obama for the presidency of the United States?”

Trump answered with vote totals. “I got many more votes than he got, and I got many more votes in the states, and I have all the state, you know, most of the state records of the big states,” he said. “If you take a look at Texas, I have the all-time record. Florida, I have the all-time record.”

“Are you saying you would beat Obama?” Smith asked. “Yeah, I think I’d beat him easily, yeah,” Trump said. When Smith repeated “Easily?” Trump replied: “I think he’s highly overrated, yeah.”

“Oh, my Lord. How is Barack Obama overrated?” Smith asked. Trump said: “I just think that’s just my opinion. I think he’s overrated. I didn’t think he was a good president. I thought he was a divider.” Asked how he would describe himself, Trump said, “As a person that brings people together,” and when pressed on how, he said, “Through success.” He followed with a claim that “$22.2 trillion” is “being invested in the United States,” and Smith asked him to confirm he meant trillion rather than billion.

The scenario Smith described is barred by the Constitution. The 22nd Amendment’s text, ratified in 1951, says “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Obama won in 2008 and 2012, and Trump won in 2016 and 2024.

Official Federal Election Commission results support part of Trump’s vote claim. The FEC’s 2024 presidential results list Trump with 77,302,580 votes, or 49.80% of 155,238,302 cast, and 312 electoral votes. The FEC’s 2008 election report lists Obama with 69,498,516 votes, or 52.93% of 131,313,820 cast, and 365 electoral votes. Trump’s raw total was higher, while Obama’s share of the popular vote and his electoral vote count were larger, and about 24 million more ballots were cast in 2024.

In the two states Trump named, the 2024 FEC tables list him with 6,393,597 votes in Texas and 6,110,125 in Florida. The 2008 report lists Obama with 3,528,633 votes in Texas, which he lost, and 4,282,074 in Florida, which he carried.

Obama also came up as Trump defended the war with Iran, which U.S. Central Command announced it had launched as Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. Asked about fuel costs, Trump said: “Under Biden, gasoline was higher than Trump. Under Barack Hussein Obama, gasoline was higher than Trump. And they didn’t take out Iran. I did. I did something that they were not willing to do.”

Weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration data on retail regular gasoline prices back the Biden comparison and contradict the Obama one. The national average peaked at $5.006 a gallon in the week of June 13, 2022, under Biden. The highest weekly average of Obama’s presidency was $3.965, in the week of May 9, 2011. During Trump’s current term, the average reached $4.50 in the week of May 11, 2026, and stood at $3.995 in the week of Nov. 9.

Trump then turned to the 2015 nuclear agreement. “In fact, Obama gave them a path to a nuclear weapon,” he said, calling the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “one of the dumbest deals I’ve ever seen.” He added: “It was a short-term deal. It gave a path for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, they would use it, Stephen, immediately.” Asked whether he had any doubt about the war, Trump said there was “a small possibility” Iran would have held back from using a weapon, “in which case, I guess I would say, I shouldn’t have done this,” but that “the strong probability is they would have used it.”

Obama made the opposite case when the deal was reached. In his July 14, 2015, statement on Iran, he said, “Every pathway to a nuclear weapon is cut off,” and “this deal is not built on trust; it is built on verification.” He said that “for at least the next 15 years, Iran will not build any new heavy-water reactors” and that “some of these transparency measures will be in place for 25 years.” He also said: “I’ve been President and Commander-in-Chief for over six years now. Time and again, I have faced decisions about whether or not to use military force.”

Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in his first term. In May 8, 2018, remarks on the deal, he said “the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,” called it “a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made” and said “the deal’s sunset provisions are totally unacceptable.”

In the interview, Trump said the war continues at the request of Gulf partners. “I could end it immediately,” he said. “At the request of the nations that I’m looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way, a little bit more civilly.” He added that Saudi Arabia “has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while” and that “I’m not sure I agree with it.” Asked whether he would already have “taken them out” absent those requests, he said, “Yes, I would.”

Obama addressed the theme of division himself after the midterms. In a statement on X as Nov. 3 results came in, Obama wrote that “the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.” He added: “While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”

Smith promoted the exchange in a post on his X account: “Former President Barack Obama vs. President Donald Trump. If they ran against each other for a third term, WHO WINS?!”

Trump’s statements that he would beat Obama “easily,” that Obama is “highly overrated” and “a divider,” that the 2015 deal gave Iran “a path to a nuclear weapon” and that $22.2 trillion is being invested are his opinions and claims. FEC records show Trump’s 2024 raw vote total and his Texas and Florida totals exceeded Obama’s 2008 figures, while Obama won a larger share of the popular vote and more electoral votes; EIA data show gasoline averaged higher at its peak under Biden than under Trump but higher during Trump’s current term than at any week of Obama’s presidency; and the 22nd Amendment bars both men from another election.