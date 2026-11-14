President Donald Trump told Stephen A. Smith “I wasn’t on the ballot” when asked to explain the Republican losses in the Nov. 3 midterms that gave Democrats control of Congress, and said the war with Iran hurt his party because of the gasoline prices that followed, in an interview on “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” released Thursday.

Smith, who wrote in a promotional post on X that he sat down with Trump in the Roosevelt Room “and asked him to answer for the GOP’s midterm losses,” opened by asking, “What happened, Mr. President?”

“Well, number one, I wasn’t on the ballot,” Trump said. “And if you look at the numbers that I had just a short time before, they were a record.” He continued: “I would say that maybe the war was not unpopular as a war, but unpopular because of the fact that the gasoline prices were higher, the oil prices.” He called that “not a big price to pay for stopping the number one state sponsor of terror, which is the Islamic Republic of Iran,” and said of the war, “it’ll end soon.”

The Associated Press called the House for Democrats, saying they would “take unified control of Congress as voters deliver a resounding rebuke to President Trump.” AP race calls also showed Democrat James Talarico defeating Ken Paxton in Texas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeating Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas and Democrat Troy Jackson defeating Sen. Susan Collins in Maine. On Nov. 5, AP said the Senate races in Alaska and Mississippi were yet to be called.

Smith read his own tally to Trump: a Senate “net loss of eight seats with Alaska still uncalled,” five governorships, in Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio and Texas, a projected House loss of “more than 40 seats,” and more than 500 state legislative seats flipped by Democrats. Those are Smith’s figures as stated on air.

Smith then pressed Trump on his own campaign message. “So you said, going into the midterms, put you on the ballot,” Smith said. “I did,” Trump replied. “So how can it not be that you were?” Smith asked. Trump answered: “Well, they didn’t do it. They didn’t put me on the ballot. The people didn’t believe in the candidates, perhaps.”

When Smith said “your approval rating was lower than theirs,” Trump cited an approval rating “on CNN of 99% in the Republican Party,” then returned to his main point. “When you’re not on the ballot, you don’t pull them in,” he said. “Don’t forget, I was on the ballot three times, and every time I was on the ballot, we won.”

That last claim conflicts with official results. The FEC’s official 2020 results list Joe Biden with 81,268,924 votes and 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 74,216,154 votes and 232 electoral votes.

Trump also blamed individual candidates. “I think Cornyn would have done badly,” he said of Sen. John Cornyn, whom Paxton challenged with Trump’s endorsement. “I did endorse him, and he won after I endorsed him,” Trump said of Paxton, adding that Cornyn “was very disloyal to me early on” and “I have a very good memory.” Asked whether Paxton should have debated, Trump said, “I thought he should have done the debates. I thought it was a mistake.”

On Kansas, Smith said, “Kansas is a state, you lost.” Trump replied, “No, no, I didn’t lose. I won Kansas in a record number.” After Smith said he meant the midterms and that the state “turned over first time since 1932,” Trump said: “Because again, I’m not on the ballot. I went, I made a speech for some people, but I’m not on the ballot. If I was on the ballot, I think it would have been a different situation.” AP described Hamilton as the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Kansas “in nearly a century.”

Smith asked whether voters felt Trump was “preoccupied with the war” while the cost of living rose. “I think it’s both,” Trump said. “I feel I had to do what I did in Iran.” Later, asked why his message failed to land, he said: “I think it had to do maybe with the war, but I don’t think it was the war as much as what the war did. It lifted up the gasoline prices. I’m disappointed in people because I really think it’s a very small, it’s really a very small thing to pay to get rid of a country.” He said Iran would use nuclear weapons “on us.”

U.S. Central Command announced Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. Energy Information Administration figures for weekly regular gasoline prices show the national average at $2.937 a gallon in the week of Feb. 23, $3.502 two weeks later, a peak of $4.50 in the week of May 11 and $3.995 in the week of Nov. 9. EIA’s weekly diesel price series shows on-highway diesel at $3.809 in the week of Feb. 23, $6.352 in the week of Oct. 26, a week before the election, and $6.127 in the week of Nov. 9.

A Sept. 15 Congressional Budget Office letter on the war estimated that higher energy prices from the conflict “added 2.3 percentage points to the annualized rate of inflation in the second quarter of 2026,” when inflation measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index was 5.3 percent.

Trump also said that “the day after the election, the stock market lost $3 trillion in value,” which he said shows “the people aren’t in love with the Democrats.” That figure is his own.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave a different reading of the results the day after the election. “Republicans lost because they embraced Trump,” he said, according to a Senate Democrats release of his MS NOW Morning Joe interview. He said Democrats would focus on “gasoline and diesel by ending this damn war a useless, stupid war as quickly as possible.”

Later, discussing Black voters, Smith told Trump, “You did well with them in 2024.” Trump said: “They didn’t vote for me in the midterms. I wasn’t on the ballot.” He added: “All three times that I’ve been on the ballot, I won big,” and said of his campaigning for Republican candidates, “If I didn’t campaign, they would have done worse.”

Trump’s statements that he “wasn’t on the ballot,” that voters “didn’t believe in the candidates,” that the war’s cost was “a very small thing to pay,” and his approval and stock market figures are his claims and opinions, and the midterm tallies Smith read are Smith’s. AP’s race calls show Democrats won the House and unified control of Congress and flipped Senate seats in Texas, Kansas and Maine; EIA data show gasoline and diesel prices rose sharply after Feb. 28; CBO attributed 2.3 points of second-quarter inflation to energy prices from the conflict; and FEC results show Trump lost the 2020 election, one of the three times he was on the ballot.