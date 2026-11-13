U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is demanding a thorough investigation into the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop after a communications failure affected air traffic control centers across the country on Friday, November 13. Duckworth, the Senate Commerce Committee’s Aviation Subcommittee ranking member, warned that the incident raises serious questions about the reliability of the nation’s aviation safety infrastructure and said she would be pressing the FAA for answers.

“The safety of our skies is built on redundancies. Whatever led to the nationwide ground stop will warrant a thorough and complete investigation. As Aviation Subcommittee Ranking Member, I’ll be demanding answers from the FAA.”

Duckworth published the statement on X at 4:07 p.m. Eastern time in direct response to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s announcement that the FAA had ordered a nationwide ground stop following a communications issue affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency said its technicians were investigating the problem and promised immediate updates as more information became available.

The FAA’s decision halted departing flights at airports nationwide, while aircraft already in the air were permitted to land. The disruption followed communications problems that had also prompted restrictions at Chicago airports earlier in the afternoon. Reuters reported that the nationwide ground stop was issued at 3:54 p.m. Eastern time, with widespread flight cancellations and delays affecting passengers across the United States and beyond.

Duckworth’s statement centers on three distinct concerns: the importance of redundant aviation safety systems, the need to establish what caused the communications failure and her demand for accountability from the FAA. Her description of the safety of American skies as being “built on redundancies” emphasizes that aviation operations depend on multiple layers of protection designed to prevent a single failure from jeopardizing the broader system.

The senator’s call for a “thorough and complete investigation” signals that she is seeking more than an immediate explanation for the operational disruption. Her statement calls for an examination of whatever circumstances led to the ground stop, although she did not identify a specific cause or accuse the FAA of any particular failure in her November 13 post. The FAA had said its technicians were investigating the communications issue.

Duckworth’s demand comes amid her longstanding scrutiny of the FAA’s air traffic control infrastructure, workforce capacity and aviation safety procedures. In December 2024, while chairing the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation, she warned that more than one-third of air traffic control systems were unsustainable and emphasized the urgent need to modernize outdated equipment. She argued that updated systems were necessary to prevent near-misses and protect passengers and crew.

In that hearing, Duckworth also highlighted the bipartisan FAA reauthorization law she helped author, which included investments in air traffic controller staffing and airport surface detection technology. The legislation extended the FAA’s funding and authorities through fiscal year 2028 and incorporated provisions intended to improve aviation safety and expand the workforce. Her documented position has consistently emphasized modernization, staffing and the need for controllers to have the equipment required to safely manage the national airspace.

Duckworth renewed those concerns following the January 29, 2025, midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people. In February 2026, she criticized the FAA for failing to implement key safety measures before the collision, including procedures and interagency communications involving the Department of Defense. She argued that longstanding problems in the aviation system had gone unaddressed despite years of warnings.

The senator also continued pressing the FAA over National Transportation Safety Board recommendations following the DCA collision. In May 2026, Duckworth confronted FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, demanding that the agency implement the NTSB’s safety recommendations. She criticized the agency’s response and raised concerns about proposed air traffic controller staffing reductions, arguing that enough qualified and well-rested controllers were essential to keeping the national airspace system safe.

Duckworth’s recent criticism has also focused on the FAA’s handling of aircraft operations in Washington’s highly restricted airspace. On November 2, 2026, she demanded answers from the Trump administration regarding two low-altitude flyovers of downtown Washington on October 29 by a Boeing 747 gifted to President Donald Trump by Qatar. In a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Duckworth questioned the approval process, operational purpose, taxpayer cost and safety implications of the flights.

In that letter, Duckworth said the flyovers startled residents, prompted 911 calls, forced a ground stop at Reagan National Airport and contributed to more than 200 flight delays. She also criticized the administration for what she described as a lack of urgency in addressing aviation safety recommendations. The episode demonstrates her recent focus on FAA oversight, airspace safety and the consequences of operational decisions involving aircraft near major airports.

The November 13 nationwide communications failure represents a separate aviation incident, and Duckworth has not publicly connected it to the earlier presidential flyover. However, both matters fall within her documented oversight concerns involving the FAA, operational disruptions and the safety of the national airspace. Her latest statement places renewed pressure on the agency to explain the circumstances behind the nationwide ground stop.

The nationwide shutdown was particularly significant because Reuters described it as only the second such ground stop since the September 11, 2001, attacks. The previous nationwide shutdown occurred in January 2023, when the FAA halted domestic departures for less than two hours following an outage involving its Notice to Air Missions system. Friday’s communications failure added to broader concerns about aging aviation infrastructure, controller shortages and recurring equipment problems.

As the FAA continues investigating the communications outage, Duckworth’s demand for answers places the incident squarely within the Senate’s aviation oversight responsibilities. The senator has not yet outlined specific investigative steps or announced a hearing tied to the November 13 ground stop. Her public statement, however, makes clear that she intends to seek a detailed explanation from the agency and expects the underlying circumstances to receive a comprehensive investigation.