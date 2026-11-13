The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded departing flights across the United States on Friday, November 13, after a nationwide communications failure disrupted air traffic control centers, triggering widespread delays and cancellations. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the shutdown in a public statement, saying FAA technicians were investigating the issue as the agency worked to address the disruption. Reuters reported that nearly 7,000 flights had been delayed or canceled as the outage affected the country’s aviation system.

The nationwide ground stop marked only the second comparable shutdown of U.S. departures since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to Reuters. The disruption raised immediate concerns about the reliability of the country’s air traffic control infrastructure, which has faced repeated equipment failures, communications problems and staffing shortages.

Duffy addressed the emergency in a post on X at 3:16 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, announcing that the FAA had halted departures at airports nationwide.

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

The transportation secretary’s statement identified a communications problem affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers as the reason for the nationwide action. However, his post did not specify the underlying technical cause of the failure or provide a timeline for when normal operations would resume.

The FAA announced the nationwide ground stop at 3:54 p.m. Eastern Time. Shortly before that announcement, the agency had already halted air traffic in Chicago after communications issues disrupted operations there. Airline officials said they had not received an indication of when the nationwide restrictions would be lifted, although preliminary signs suggested communications were improving in some locations.

Thousands of Flights Disrupted Across the United States

The ground stop prevented aircraft waiting on the ground from departing, while planes already airborne were permitted to land. The restrictions created widespread disruption for passengers and airlines as flight schedules across the country were affected.

Flight-tracking service FlightAware reported nearly 7,000 delayed or canceled flights in connection with the disruption. The extent of the cancellations and delays illustrated how a communications failure affecting air traffic control could rapidly disrupt operations across the national aviation network.

Aviation analyst Robert Mann, principal of R.W. Mann & Co., warned that the effects could extend beyond Friday if the shutdown continued into the evening.

“If the ground stop continues through the evening, it likely will take the weekend to resolve the disruptions to airlines’ networks,” Mann said.

The FAA’s decision was particularly significant because nationwide ground stops are rare. The only other comparable nationwide shutdown of departures since the September 11 attacks occurred in January 2023, when the agency halted domestic departures for less than two hours following a failure involving its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system.

Outage Comes Amid Broader Aviation Infrastructure Concerns

The communications failure occurred as federal officials continued to confront concerns about aging aviation infrastructure and the reliability of the nation’s air traffic control system. Reuters described the outage as the latest and most dramatic indication of strain on a system that has experienced equipment and communications failures alongside persistent controller shortages.

The disruption also followed the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people. The accident intensified scrutiny of aviation safety and the operational challenges facing the nation’s air traffic control system.

On Friday, the White House and Department of Transportation urged Congress to approve an additional $30.1 billion to upgrade aging airports and air traffic control infrastructure, Reuters reported. The request came as the nationwide communications failure underscored the importance of maintaining reliable systems for managing aircraft movements.

The outage also coincided with nationwide internet and communications problems reported by the National Weather Service on Friday. Reuters reported that there was no immediate indication that the weather service’s disruption and the FAA communications failure were connected.

There was also no immediate indication that the FAA outage was related to a wave of hoax bomb threats that had disrupted passenger flights across Europe earlier in November, or that the communications failure was caused by a cyberattack.

The FAA had not provided a definitive explanation for the technical failure in the initial reporting. Duffy’s statement confirmed that technicians were investigating the communications issue, while the nationwide ground stop highlighted the operational consequences of a disruption affecting air traffic control centers across the United States.