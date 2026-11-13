President Donald Trump told Stephen A. Smith “I’m gonna be vetoing a lot of things” that the incoming Democratic Congress sends him, as Democratic leaders who won both chambers in the Nov. 3 midterms prepare to send him a war powers resolution on Iran, in an interview on “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.” released Thursday.

Near the end of the interview, Smith asked what Trump would do “over your last two years in office” and whether he was “willing to work with” Democrats. Trump said: “I’m gonna be vetoing a lot of things that they’re gonna send me initially that are bad for the country. And I think eventually they’re gonna call in, they’re gonna say, let’s make a deal and we’ll be able to make deals on healthcare, on drug prices.”

He then repeated a claim about drug costs, saying the United States went “from the highest drug prices anywhere in the world to now we pay the lowest drug prices anywhere in the world” after, by his account, he threatened other countries with tariffs. “And I’ll work with the Democrats on that,” he said. That pricing claim is his own.

Smith pushed back, telling Trump he was “not budging one bit” and warning of “more chaos over the next two years” with Democrats. Trump answered that Democrats “may work with me” because he thinks they want good health care, adding, “We have terrible healthcare.” Asked about immigration reform, he said “there are things could be done with immigration that would be very positive.”

Trump previewed the stance the day of the election. On Nov. 3 he posted on Truth Social an image of a red cap reading “VETO.”

The Associated Press called the House for Democrats, saying they “take unified control of Congress.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become speaker, laid out that plan in an NPR Morning Edition interview on Nov. 6. “In the majority, having both the House and the Senate, we can advance strong war powers resolutions that the president will have to take up, get it to his desk, and then explain himself to the American people if, in fact, he decides to use his veto pen,” Jeffries said. NPR reported that Democrats remain short of veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon wrote in a Nov. 10 post on X that “Trump is threatening to be the Veto King” and that “Democrats have a mandate to pass bills that bring down costs, end the illegal war in Iran, and root out corruption.”

Under the Constitution’s Article I, Section 7, a vetoed bill becomes law only if “two thirds of that House shall agree to pass the Bill” in each chamber.

Trump has used that power against Iran war limits before. The Senate’s record of Trump’s first-term vetoes lists 10, including S.J.Res. 68, the Iran war powers resolution, which he vetoed on May 6, 2020. On May 7, 2020, the Senate sustained that veto 49-44, short of the two-thirds required. In 2019 the Senate sustained his Yemen war powers veto 53-45. Congress overrode one first-term veto, of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill.

In his current term, the Senate’s second-term veto record lists two vetoes, both on Dec. 29, 2025, of H.R. 131, the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, and H.R. 504, the Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act. The House sustained both in January.

The current Congress has voted repeatedly on the Iran war, which U.S. Central Command launched on Feb. 28. The Senate voted 50-47 on May 19 to discharge S.J.Res. 185, a joint resolution “to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” but on June 24 rejected a motion to proceed to it, 47-50.

The House adopted two concurrent resolutions directing the president, “pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution,” to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran: H.Con.Res. 86 by 215-208 on June 3, and H.Con.Res. 89 by 214-208 on July 23. The Senate agreed to H.Con.Res. 86 by 50-48 on June 23, and rejected H.Con.Res. 89 by 49-50 on Sept. 24.

In the interview, Trump said the pace of the war reflects requests from Gulf partners. “I could end it immediately,” he said, adding that “at the request of the nations that I’m looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer way.” He said Saudi Arabia “has asked me to please just let it be the way it is now for a while,” that Iran’s navy and air force are gone, and that if he wanted to go further, “It would only take me three days, one day each,” referring to strikes on Iran’s energy, bridges and manufacturing.

The Defense Casualty Analysis System lists 15 U.S. deaths in Operation Epic Fury casualty data and eight in its Overseas Contingency Operations count, 23 in all, as of Nov. 9, 2026.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a Nov. 4 Morning Joe interview released by Senate Democrats, said Democrats would focus on costs, including “gasoline and diesel by ending this damn war a useless, stupid war as quickly as possible.”

Trump’s statements that Democrats will send him bills “that are bad for the country,” that they will eventually “make a deal,” and that Americans now pay “the lowest drug prices” are his predictions and claims. Senate records show Trump has issued 12 vetoes across his two terms, including a sustained 2020 veto of an Iran war powers resolution; the Senate’s 2026 effort on S.J.Res. 185 ended with a 47-50 vote against proceeding; AP called unified Democratic control of Congress; and overriding any veto requires two-thirds of both chambers.