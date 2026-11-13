Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s leadership has become a distraction from the military and urged him to do the “honorable thing” by resigning during a November 12 appearance on ABC News Live Prime.

Slotkin made the remarks during an interview in which she was asked whether Hegseth had issued illegal military orders, following renewed scrutiny of a video she and other Democratic lawmakers released urging service members to refuse unlawful orders.

“I think, honestly, the secretary has a choice here,” Slotkin said in the interview clip she published on X. “Is he gonna really put the country through this, or is he gonna do the honorable thing and resign?”

“Most of the folks I know who grew up around the military, when your leadership becomes a distraction from the institution you care about, you do the right thing and you resign, and he should be doing that,” she added.

In her accompanying November 12 statement, Slotkin reiterated her position, writing: “When your leadership becomes a distraction from the institution you care about, the right thing to do is resign.”

The Michigan senator’s remarks came two days after the Republican-controlled House voted to refer eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, preventing an immediate vote on whether to impeach him.

Slotkin Questioned About Illegal Military Orders

During the ABC News interview, Slotkin was asked about her participation in a video released by Democratic lawmakers the previous year that reminded military personnel of their obligation to refuse unlawful orders.

“Do you believe that Secretary Hegseth himself has issued any illegal orders?” the interviewer asked.

Slotkin did not directly answer whether she believed Hegseth had personally issued an illegal order. Instead, she explained that the earlier video had been prompted by concerns she said lawmakers were hearing from people serving in the military.

“I think we made that video because we were hearing from so many folks in uniform,” Slotkin said.

She described service members raising concerns about military operations in the Caribbean, possible assignments to domestic detention facilities and National Guard deployments in American cities.

According to Slotkin, those personnel were uncertain about their responsibilities if they received an order they believed might be unlawful.

“I’m deeply uncomfortable and not sure what to do if I’m asked to do something illegal,” she said, recounting the concerns she attributed to service members.

“So we made that video because we were hearing from folks,” she explained.

Her account did not establish that any particular order had been ruled unlawful. It described the concerns she said had been communicated to lawmakers and the reasoning behind their decision to publish the earlier message.

Earlier Video Draws Renewed Scrutiny From Trump

The interview followed renewed criticism from President Donald Trump over Slotkin’s participation in the earlier video, which addressed the responsibilities of military and intelligence personnel when confronted with unlawful orders.

In a November 12 statement published by her Senate office, Slotkin responded to Trump’s renewed calls for her and other participating lawmakers to face prosecution.

Her office had also reported a separate November 7 statement concerning Trump’s criticism and his suggestion of possible legal action against her.

The dispute centers on the distinction between lawful military orders, which service members are generally required to obey, and unlawful orders, which they are not permitted to carry out merely because they originate from a superior.

Slotkin’s remarks on ABC News focused on the uncertainty she said military personnel had expressed about that distinction, rather than identifying a specific order from Hegseth that she believed violated the law.

Her subsequent call for resignation shifted the discussion from the legality of individual orders to whether Hegseth’s continued leadership was serving the interests of the military.

House Votes 211–204 to Refer Hegseth Impeachment Articles

Slotkin’s interview also came after a closely divided House vote on impeachment articles introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

On November 10, the House voted 211–204 to refer H. Res. 1655, a resolution containing eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, to the Judiciary Committee.

The official House roll call, recorded as Roll Call 317, shows that 210 Republicans and one independent supported the motion to refer. Massie joined 203 Democrats in opposing it. Eighteen members did not vote.

The procedural motion passed, effectively stopping the resolution from advancing to an immediate impeachment vote. It did not constitute a direct vote on whether Hegseth had committed the offenses alleged in the articles.

Massie’s eight published impeachment articles allege abuses of military authority involving the war against Iran and other operations conducted under the Trump administration.

Among the allegations is that Hegseth directed and sustained military hostilities against Iran beyond the time limits established under the War Powers Resolution without the required congressional authorization.

The resolution also raises questions about the administration’s use of military force and the conduct of operations involving suspected drug-trafficking vessels.

These are allegations advanced by Massie in an impeachment resolution, not findings established by a court or a Senate impeachment trial.

White House Rejects Impeachment Effort

The Trump administration strongly opposed the impeachment resolution and urged House members to vote in favor of referring it to committee.

In a November 10 statement of administration policy, the White House described the resolution as politically motivated and argued that it would undermine national security and the military.

The administration maintained that the president possesses constitutional authority to direct military operations in defense of American national security interests.

It also argued that political and policy disagreements over military decisions did not, by themselves, establish grounds for impeachment.

The statement defended operations against Iran, actions involving Venezuela and strikes targeting suspected narcotics traffickers, presenting them as measures intended to protect the United States and its allies.

The administration explicitly encouraged lawmakers to support the motion to refer, the procedural step that subsequently passed the House.

The White House’s position contrasts with Slotkin’s argument that continued controversy surrounding Hegseth has become a reason for him to leave office.

Slotkin Says Hegseth Should Resign Voluntarily

Rather than calling for another immediate congressional vote, Slotkin presented resignation as a decision Hegseth could make himself.

Her comments distinguished between the legal and political processes involved in removing a Cabinet secretary and the personal decision to step aside when leadership becomes a source of controversy.

Under the Constitution, the House has authority to impeach federal civil officers by a simple majority, while conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote of senators present.

Hegseth has not been impeached, and the November 10 referral vote did not remove him from office. He remains able to resign voluntarily, while the president retains authority to dismiss him.

Slotkin, who previously served as a CIA analyst and Pentagon official, framed the decision as a question of responsibility to the institution Hegseth leads.

“When your leadership becomes a distraction from the institution you care about, you do the right thing and you resign,” she said during the interview.

In her accompanying November 12 social media statement, Slotkin reiterated that position, saying Hegseth should choose whether to put the country through further controversy or do what she called the honorable thing.