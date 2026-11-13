Former Rep. Jim McDermott, a Washington Democrat who served nearly three decades in Congress and became one of the House’s most prominent opponents of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, died Thursday night at age 89, his family said. A Navy psychiatrist who treated service members returning from Vietnam, McDermott gained national attention in 2002 when he warned from Baghdad that President George W. Bush would mislead Americans into war.

His brother, Mark McDermott, said the former congressman died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “He died at peace,” Mark McDermott said, according to the Seattle Times, the primary source for this report.

Tributes From Washington Leaders

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Friday that McDermott was among the first and most powerful voices in Congress pushing to fix the health care system. She called him “passionate and fearless” and said he left a tremendous legacy on the state and its people.

Former President Barack Obama once described McDermott as “a much-needed voice for the nation’s most vulnerable.” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who won McDermott’s seat after his retirement, wrote Friday that he was “a true champion for justice.”

Former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels, who volunteered on McDermott’s 1972 campaign for governor as a teenager, called him “a bigger than life figure.”

From Vietnam Psychiatrist to Anti-War Voice

McDermott moved to Seattle in 1966 for a fellowship in child psychiatry at the University of Washington Medical Center and then joined the U.S. Navy. Stationed in Long Beach, California, he worked as a psychiatrist treating soldiers and sailors returning from Vietnam. He later said that experience shaped his entry into politics.

His political career began in 1970 with his election to the Washington House of Representatives. He moved to the state Senate in 1974 and won election to Congress in 1988, going on to serve 14 terms representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

The 2002 Baghdad Trip

McDermott became a national figure in 2002 after traveling to Baghdad with other Democratic members of Congress. In a televised interview from Iraq, he questioned the administration’s claims about weapons of mass destruction and urged more time for United Nations weapons inspectors and for diplomacy.

“The president of the United States will lie to the American people in order to get us into this war,” McDermott said during the trip. Republicans and conservative commentators responded with sharp criticism and gave him the nickname “Baghdad Jim.” Then-Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas, called the remarks “unconscionable, unpatriotic and un-American” at a news conference with then-House Speaker Dennis Hastert.

McDermott answered critics by pointing to his own record, noting he was a Vietnam-era veteran who had served as a Navy psychiatrist. When he announced his retirement, he said, “Somebody had to say that stuff,” adding that his liberal Seattle district “gave me the power to do it.” Bush’s claim that Iraq was producing weapons of mass destruction later proved false.

A Record of Votes Against War

McDermott voted against the October 2002 resolution authorizing military force in Iraq. In March 2003, he was one of 11 House members who voted against a resolution backing the war as it began, after the Senate approved it 99 to 0.

His opposition extended to Afghanistan. He criticized the initial 2002 military campaign there as poorly planned. After President Obama ordered 30,000 more troops to Afghanistan in December 2009, McDermott called for a withdrawal, and he voted against additional war funding in May and July of that year.

In September 2008, McDermott signed onto a resolution to consider impeaching Bush. In a House statement, he said the country could not regain its moral leadership abroad if it could not hold its leaders accountable at home, and concluded: “Without accountability, a Democracy will fail.”

Retirement and Later Years

McDermott announced his retirement before the 2016 election. Speaking about Iraq at the time, he said he was proud of his 2002 warning and called the war “an unending disaster.”

After leaving office, he moved to a village in southwest France. In 2022, he published a memoir, “Money, Love, & Power: A Guide to Understanding Congress,” in which he described the fundraising demands of Congress as “grueling and mind deadening.” By 2024, he was writing emails and donating to campaigns aimed at keeping Donald Trump from a second term, a regional news report at the time said.

Final Days

McDermott is survived by two children, James and Katherine McDermott, and three grandchildren. Mark McDermott said he visited his brother at the hospital last week, shortly after the midterm elections, when the former congressman’s health was failing. He told him, “Brother Jim, we crushed the Republicans in the election,” and McDermott woke briefly and replied, “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”