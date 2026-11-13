Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stated on X that President Donald Trump’s gilded ballroom project at the White House “dwarfs the size of the People’s House” and that the American people “repudiated him loudly and clearly” in the midterm elections held the previous Tuesday.

Clinton’s full post, published November 13, 2026, reads exactly as follows:

“It says everything about Donald Trump that his gilded ballroom dwarfs the size of the People’s House—and it says everything about the American people that they repudiated him loudly and clearly last Tuesday.”

The statement centers on two linked assertions: the comparative scale of the new ballroom relative to the historic White House residence, and the interpretation of the November 3, 2026, midterm results as a public rejection of the president.

The ballroom forms the centerpiece of the East Wing Modernization Project. Official descriptions and project materials place the overall structure at approximately 90,000 square feet on the site of the former East Wing, which was demolished beginning in late 2025. The ballroom space itself measures roughly 22,000 square feet and is designed to seat about 1,000 guests under ceilings described as reaching 40 feet.

By comparison, the Executive Residence portion of the White House measures approximately 55,000 square feet across its floors, according to the White House Historical Association. Critics, including members of Congress, have repeatedly noted that the new addition exceeds the footprint of the main residence.

Construction reached a milestone earlier in November 2026 when the structural steel frame was topped out. President Trump signed the final beam on site. The project includes two above-ground floors, offices, a commercial kitchen, and an underground national security complex with bomb shelters, medical facilities, and other military-grade features requested by security agencies.

Cost figures have varied publicly. The White House initially described a $200 million privately funded project. Subsequent statements from the president raised the figure to $300 million and then $400 million, with the claim that donors, including the president, would cover the expense and that no taxpayer funds would be used for the ballroom itself. Internal contractor estimates reported in 2026 placed the total closer to $600 million, with portions related to security infrastructure projected to draw on federal accounts.

Clinton has addressed the project on multiple occasions. In October 2025, as demolition of the East Wing facade began, she posted: “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.” She accompanied the statement with images of the construction site. In a later interview she described the developing structure as a “carbuncle on the side of the White House” and characterized related interior changes as “tackied up.”

The midterm elections of November 3, 2026, resulted in Democrats gaining majorities in both the House and Senate. Reporting from multiple outlets documented net Democratic gains exceeding 40 House seats and at least seven Senate seats, including victories in states that had long been Republican strongholds. Exit polling and contemporaneous analysis framed the outcome as a response to economic pressures, foreign policy developments, and domestic governance under the second Trump administration.

Clinton’s November 13 post explicitly ties the visual and spatial dominance of the ballroom to the electoral result. She has previously connected White House renovations to broader critiques of administration priorities, including tariffs that she argued raised consumer costs and foreign policy decisions involving ongoing conflicts.

The ballroom is scheduled for substantial completion before the end of the presidential term in January 2029. Its design incorporates gilded and ornate elements consistent with descriptions of a “gilded” space. Official project statements emphasize the need for expanded secure event capacity beyond the East Room’s roughly 200-person limit and the elimination of temporary tents for state functions.

Preservation groups challenged aspects of the demolition and construction in court. The Supreme Court allowed work to continue in 2026, citing standing issues in the primary lawsuit while lower courts had examined questions of congressional authorization and historic preservation review.

Clinton’s comments arrive as the physical scale of the addition has become visible in aerial and ground-level images circulating after the steel topping-out. The former first lady and secretary of state has maintained a consistent public position that the White House belongs to the American people rather than any single occupant and that large-scale alterations require careful public accountability.

Her latest statement places the completed structural frame of the ballroom alongside the midterm vote totals as parallel indicators of priorities and public response.