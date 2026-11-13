U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is demanding immediate congressional action to prevent major health care cuts scheduled to begin in January 2027, warning that millions of Americans could face the loss of Medicaid coverage under legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump. In a November 13 statement, the Georgia Democrat said some of the most damaging health care reductions are approaching and urged lawmakers to move quickly to stop them. His warning follows a November 10 announcement that he and a coalition of Democratic senators were pressing Senate leadership to delay the new Medicaid requirements, citing the potential for widespread coverage losses.

Warnock published the following statement on X on November 13, 2026:

“Some of the worst cuts to health care are set to take effect in January. We must move to stop these cuts ASAP.”

The cuts Warnock is referring to are primarily connected to Medicaid provisions in the Republican-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, enacted as Public Law 119-21 on July 4, 2025. The legislation establishes new community engagement requirements for certain adult Medicaid beneficiaries, commonly described as work requirements. These provisions are scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027, unless a state chooses to implement them earlier.

Under the new requirements, certain adults generally must demonstrate at least 80 hours per month of qualifying employment, education, community service or another approved activity to maintain eligibility. The requirements principally apply to nonpregnant adults ages 19 through 64 enrolled in the Medicaid expansion population and certain other eligible adult groups. The law also provides exemptions and exceptions for specific categories of beneficiaries, including certain medically frail individuals and other protected populations.

The issue is not limited to whether an individual is working. The new system also requires states to establish procedures for checking eligibility, reviewing documentation and determining whether beneficiaries satisfy the requirements. People who are eligible for coverage could lose it if they fail to complete the required reporting or cannot provide the necessary documentation within the applicable deadlines. That administrative burden is one of the principal concerns raised by Warnock and other Democratic lawmakers.

The financial scale of the legislation is also central to Warnock’s warning. His November 10 announcement said nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts enacted through the legislation would begin taking effect in January 2027. The senators cited estimates that between three million and seven million Americans could lose health insurance coverage as a result of the work reporting requirements alone.

Warnock and Senator Ben Ray Luján led a coalition of Democratic senators in asking congressional leadership to delay the implementation of the requirements and include protective measures in upcoming legislation. Their November 10 effort involved 14 additional Democratic senators. They called for Congress to mitigate the expected coverage losses while maintaining their broader demand for repeal of the Medicaid cuts contained in the law.

The senators specifically argued that Congress should not allow administrative difficulties to result in people losing insurance when they remain eligible under Medicaid’s underlying requirements. Their letter also urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to use its existing statutory authority and enforcement discretion to address problems associated with states that are not prepared to implement the new system.

What happens if Congress does not act?

The January implementation date means Congress faces a relatively narrow window to change the law or delay its requirements before the new eligibility procedures begin. Lawmakers could pursue legislation to repeal or amend the relevant provisions, attach a delay to another legislative package or establish additional protections for beneficiaries who risk losing coverage because of reporting and verification problems. The administration could also issue implementation guidance within its existing legal authority, although administrative guidance cannot independently repeal requirements imposed by Congress.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has published its implementation framework, confirming that states must implement the community engagement requirements by January 1, 2027, unless they have already chosen an earlier start date. The agency has described the changes as requiring substantial operational and administrative adjustments across state Medicaid systems.

Warnock has been building his opposition to these changes through congressional oversight and legislation rather than limiting his criticism to public statements. In August 2026, he joined Senator Ron Wyden in leading 47 Senate colleagues in calling on the Trump administration to rescind its Medicaid work reporting requirements. The senators argued that the policy could reduce access to coverage, increase administrative costs and create additional barriers for Americans who depend on Medicaid.

In October 2026, Warnock also joined Wyden and Senator Elizabeth Warren in releasing a report examining problems with state Medicaid eligibility systems. The report focused on delays and errors involving private contractors responsible for administering those systems, including Deloitte, which manages Georgia’s Medicaid eligibility system. The senators warned that introducing additional reporting requirements into systems already experiencing administrative problems could lead to further coverage losses.

Warnock’s position also extends to the broader question of affordable health insurance. In February 2026, he criticized the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, reporting that more than 200,000 Georgia Marketplace policyholders had dropped their coverage. He argued that the expiration had increased premiums and made health insurance less affordable for families across the state. Those ACA changes are separate from the Medicaid work requirements, but both have become part of his opposition to the administration’s health care policies.

The November 13 statement therefore represents an urgent continuation of Warnock’s efforts to prevent the Medicaid changes from taking effect without additional protections. His central concern is that people who depend on the program could lose health insurance because of new eligibility and reporting procedures, even when they continue to qualify for assistance. With the January 1 deadline approaching, he is calling on Democrats and congressional leadership to use their legislative authority to prevent the anticipated coverage losses.