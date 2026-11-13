Sen. Jeff Merkley said Friday that “we should do all we can to remove Hegseth,” calling Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “the architect of a complete disaster of a war that fails on every front,” three days after Hegseth told a Pentagon news conference that in Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. campaign against Iran, “by every measure we achieved a historic military victory.”

“As the architect of a complete disaster of a war that fails on every front, we should do all we can to remove Hegseth,” the Oregon Democrat wrote in a post on X.

Merkley has tied the war to Iran in his own words. On Tuesday he wrote in an earlier X post that “Democrats have a mandate to pass bills that bring down costs, end the illegal war in Iran, and root out corruption.” In May, after the Senate advanced a War Powers Resolution he helped lead, Merkley said in a May 19 statement that “President Trump’s war of choice against Iran should be called ‘Operation Epic Failure.'” He added: “The Trump Administration refuses to give Congress straight answers about the war, is demonstrating dangerous incompetence, and continues to mislead the American people about the realities of this war and all that it has failed to accomplish.”

Hegseth laid out the opposite case at the Pentagon on Tuesday, in an opening statement answering articles of impeachment filed by Rep. Thomas Massie. “Later in Operation Epic Fury, by every measure we achieved a historic military victory,” Hegseth said, listing “more than 13,000 targets struck, their Navy sunk, their Air Force grounded, their defense industrial base gone, more than 80% of their nuclear industrial base gone, their military in ruin, the ironclad blockade unbroken.” He added: “We control the Strait of Hormuz. Crazy Islamists in Tehran will never ever have a nuclear weapon.”

“History will judge the Iran war quite differently than conventional wisdom right now,” Hegseth said. “We didn’t start this war, Iran did, 47 years ago, but President Trump is willing to do what no other president would.” He said of Trump, “He did not kick the can, he kicked their teeth in,” and told reporters, “The media can just never admit the military success because they, you, hate the president more than you love our country or our troops.”

Hegseth also addressed the human cost. “Nobody was lost in the mission in Venezuela, but 18 Americans have given their lives in Operation Epic Fury,” he said. “We know their names. I’ve been to Dover. We honor them every day, but their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.” The Defense Casualty Analysis System, as of Nov. 9, 2026, lists 15 U.S. military deaths under Operation Epic Fury and eight more deaths under Overseas Contingency Operations, for 23 in those two categories.

Merkley’s “fails on every front” line echoes his work on the war’s cost as ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee. A Congressional Budget Office letter dated Sept. 15 and addressed to House Budget Committee ranking member Brendan Boyle estimated that “as of August 1, 2026, the armed conflict with Iran has cost DoD approximately $38 billion.” CBO said it relied on government databases and public reports “because DoD did not respond to CBO’s requests for information,” leaving its estimates “subject to considerable uncertainty.”

The same CBO letter said higher energy prices from the conflict “added 2.3 percentage points to the annualized rate of inflation in the second quarter of 2026,” when PCE inflation was 5.3 percent, and that inflation in the first quarter of 2027 would be “0.5 percentage points higher” than projected in February. On munitions, CBO wrote that rebuilding the Pentagon’s inventory of missile defense interceptors “would probably take at least five years—even if production was increased.”

Merkley’s office released the CBO findings with a Sept. 15 statement that said the inquiry was led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Merkley and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “After months of the Trump Administration hiding the true cost of his illegal war of choice with Iran, the American people are finally getting independent and objective answers on the cost of the conflict,” Merkley said. “As prices for everything from groceries to gas skyrocket, we must end this abuse of taxpayer dollars and double down on ending Trump’s illegal war. It has cost America dearly.” The release summarized CBO’s work as finding that “more than 40% of inflation from the second quarter of 2026 is a consequence of Trump’s war.”

Merkley has voted to end U.S. involvement in the war. On Sept. 24 he voted yes on H.Con.Res. 89, which would have directed the president “to remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran.” The Senate rejected it 49 to 50, according to Senate Roll Call 244. Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul and Thom Tillis voted yes, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voted no, and Democratic Sen. Angela Alsobrooks was recorded as not voting.

The House route to removal stalled this week. Massie said in a statement from his office that “By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable.” On Tuesday the House voted 211 to 204 to refer his resolution to the Judiciary Committee, according to House Roll Call 317. Massie was the only Republican to vote no, and 11 Democrats were recorded as not voting. Under the Constitution’s impeachment provisions, the House impeaches, and in a Senate trial “no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”

At the Pentagon, Hegseth called the impeachment effort “a farce” and “a stunt,” and said, “I stand behind every one of these operations. I was proud to execute them and I would do it again tomorrow.”

Merkley’s description of Hegseth as the architect of a war that “fails on every front,” his call to “do all we can to remove Hegseth,” and his labels “illegal war” and “Operation Epic Failure” are his assessments, and Hegseth’s description of “a historic military victory,” his battlefield tallies and his figure of 18 Epic Fury deaths are his claims. The verified records are the CBO estimate of about $38 billion in Pentagon costs through Aug. 1 and its inflation and interceptor findings, the Senate’s 49-50 vote on H.Con.Res. 89, the House’s 211-204 referral vote on Roll Call 317, and the DCAS count of 15 Epic Fury deaths and eight Overseas Contingency Operations deaths as of Nov. 9, 2026.