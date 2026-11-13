The M551 Sheridan was designed to come down under parachutes and then fight. In December 1989, in Panama, it did exactly that in combat, and a quarter-century later the Army’s Armor School dedicated one at Fort Benning, Georgia, with that jump at the center of the ceremony.

The dedication came on July 10, 2015, during the Armor Corps’ 75th-anniversary celebrations. The keynote speaker had commanded a Sheridan in Panama himself.

An army.mil article by Anna Pedron, dated July 28, 2015, “Armor School dedicates Sheridan to commemorate armor, airborne units,” records the ceremony at Eubanks Field. It says the keynote speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxell of U.S. Forces Korea, told the crowd about Operation Just Cause, “where 10 Sheridans were airdropped” directly into enemy territory “where they accompanied the 82nd Airborne Division.” The article names the C-141 as the aircraft type that delivered them.

A light tank designed for paratroopers

The Sheridan’s whole reason for being was the airborne mission. The army.mil article describes it as “a tank touted as being mobile, amphibious, air-droppable and armed with gun and missile systems,” and says it “was developed primarily to support Airborne divisions.”

Its service ran from one war to the edge of another. The Sheridan “entered service in 1967 during the Vietnam War, and worked in various combat operations including Operations Desert Shield and Storm – until 2004 when the model was retired,” according to the same article.

Troxell, speaking at the dedication, put it in the 82nd’s own terms. “From combat in Vietnam to Desert Storm, this vehicle was the ‘Combat Arm of Decision’ of the 82nd Airborne Division,” he said, per army.mil. “The Sheridan was a unique blend of firepower, mobility, shock effect and protection.”

Into Torrijos-Tocumen

The unit that jumped the tanks was C Company, 3rd Battalion, 73rd Armor Regiment (Airborne). An earlier army.mil article, Lori Egan and Kristin Molinaro’s Dec. 18, 2009, piece for The Bayonet, “Operation Just Cause vets remember,” says Troxell was a tank commander with that company, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division’s 1st Brigade, “when the unit made Armor history by parachuting Sheridan tanks and their crews into Panama.”

Troxell was then a staff sergeant, and he landed at the Torrijos-Tocumen International Airport on Dec. 20, 1989, per the 2009 article. “Overall the mission went as we’d planned and trained for,” he said.

A 1991 Army War College study gives the heavy-drop picture. In “The Army Needs a Strategic Armored Gun System–Now!,” dated April 5, 1991, Lt. Col. Carl H. Freeman wrote that the 82nd Airborne Division’s follow-on parachute assault was “initiated by the low velocity airdrop of over 80 vehicles and tons of supplies, commencing at 0135,” to expand the lodgement at Torrijos-Tocumen and block Panamanian armored forces from the east.

The study’s count of tanks differs from the 2015 account. Freeman wrote that “among the airdrop loads were eight combat-loaded” Sheridans of C Company, 3rd Battalion, 73rd Armor, against the 10 in the army.mil dedication story. He also noted that the C-141B’s airdrop load limit could be waived by Military Airlift Command in war or contingency operations, “and was for Operation JUST CAUSE.”

What the tanks did on the ground

Freeman’s study credits the Sheridans with the full armor job once they were down. “During subsequent combat operations in Panama, the Sheridans successfully performed the classic roles of armor/armored cavalry,” he wrote, listing reconnaissance, security, lethal fire support to dismounted forces and shock effect. “As the vehicles proved during the combat assault into Panama, boresight and zero are retained after airdrop,” the study adds; in other words, the gun stayed aligned with its sights after the drop.

Troxell’s own memory of the fight is about who rode on the tank. Per the 2015 article, he described his section being attached to the 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, rumbling through the streets of Panama “with a squad-plus of heavily armed Rangers on top of his vehicle moving to an assault objective.” “I knew that this was going to be the precursor to what we were going to be doing in the future,” Troxell said.

A tank enshrined at Eubanks Field

All three senior soldiers at the 2015 ceremony had served in the battalion. The army.mil article says Troxell, Brig. Gen. Scott McKean, commandant of the Armor School, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Clemens, the school’s command sergeant major, all served with the 73rd Armor Battalion.

“It is very appropriate that today, on this great day, we enshrine this vehicle here on this special field in front of all of these soon-to-be paratroopers, because of what this vehicle represents,” McKean said, according to the article. Troxell called the dedication “a fitting tribute to all who served and fought on this platform.”

The Sheridan was retired in 2004, per the Army. The one at Eubanks Field was dedicated “into the museum,” in the words army.mil recorded from the ceremony.