U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar is accusing President Donald Trump and his family of benefiting financially at the expense of American taxpayers, describing what he calls “corruption in plain sight” in a November 13 statement. The California Democrat connected the issue of government corruption directly to the financial pressures facing American households, arguing that confronting corruption is part of making life more affordable for working families. His remarks come as a congressional analysis has documented substantial growth in Trump’s oil and gas stock holdings during the Iran war, raising questions about the president’s financial interests during a military conflict that has contributed to higher energy costs.

Aguilar published the following statement on X on November 13, 2026:

Taking on corruption is about making life more affordable for hard working families.

The Trump family is getting rich off the backs of American taxpayers. It’s corruption in plain sight.

The first part of Aguilar’s statement establishes the connection he is making between corruption and affordability. Rather than treating financial misconduct in government as an isolated ethics issue, he is presenting it as something with consequences for ordinary households. His argument is that public resources, government decisions and the financial interests of those holding political power must be examined together, particularly when families are already dealing with elevated costs.

His second assertion is more direct: Aguilar accuses the Trump family of getting wealthy at the expense of American taxpayers. The statement does not identify a particular transaction or provide a dollar figure, but it places the president’s family finances at the center of his criticism. His description of the situation as “corruption in plain sight” communicates that he views the financial arrangements and benefits surrounding the Trump presidency as an accountability issue rather than simply a matter of private wealth.

One of the most significant financial developments relevant to Aguilar’s accusation is a series of analyses published by the Democratic minority staff of the congressional Joint Economic Committee. In an October 26 report, the committee estimated that Trump’s oil and gas stock wealth had increased by as much as $35.8 million during 2026, bringing his holdings in the sector to as much as $81.6 million. The analysis compared his financial disclosures and stock transactions with the increase in energy-sector valuations during the Iran conflict.

The committee also reported that 94% of Trump’s oil and gas stock purchases in 2026 occurred after the war began on February 28. Its analysis identified as much as $17.5 million in purchases between March and August. These figures are estimates based on public financial disclosures, including ranges rather than exact values for certain assets. They are not evidence by themselves that Trump personally directed military policy to benefit his investments, but they provide a documented financial context for questions about presidential conflicts of interest.

The Joint Economic Committee’s analysis also examined the impact on consumers. Its October report estimated that Americans had spent an additional $101 billion on gasoline since the beginning of the Iran war, equivalent to approximately $856 in additional costs per family. That comparison is central to the political argument Aguilar is making: the president’s reported energy investments have increased in value during a period when American households have faced higher fuel expenses.

The committee had previously published an August 24 analysis finding that Trump’s oil and gas holdings had increased from as much as $45.6 million at the end of 2025 to approximately $61.1 million. The earlier report attributed the increase to higher stock valuations and additional purchases. The October update subsequently raised the committee’s estimate to $81.6 million, illustrating how substantially the reported value of the portfolio had changed during the year.

For additional context beyond the energy portfolio, Forbes published a September 23, 2025 investigation examining the financial gains made by members of Trump’s immediate family during his second presidency. The publication estimated that the broader Trump family, including Jared Kushner, had accumulated a combined net worth of approximately $10 billion, nearly doubling its estimated value since the 2024 election. Forbes identified cryptocurrency ventures, overseas business partnerships and licensing arrangements as significant contributors to the family’s financial growth.

The Forbes analysis estimated Trump’s personal fortune at $7.3 billion, Eric Trump’s net worth at $750 million and Donald Trump Jr.’s at $500 million. It also estimated Jared Kushner’s wealth at $1 billion. The publication attributed substantial portions of these fortunes to cryptocurrency-related ventures, investments and business arrangements. Those are estimates of wealth, not necessarily cash income or money received directly from the federal government. The distinction is important when examining Aguilar’s broader accusation.

Aguilar has also made similar accusations in his official capacity as chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. In February 2025, he publicly connected the Trump administration’s policies to higher household costs and alleged corruption, arguing that taxpayer resources were being directed toward benefits for wealthy individuals rather than working families. He specifically criticized Republican efforts to reduce federal spending on programs while advancing tax benefits for corporations and wealthy Americans.

His June 3, 2026 remarks were even more directly connected to the president’s family. Aguilar accused Trump and people in his inner circle of enriching themselves through backroom deals, stock trading and government contracts. He argued that American taxpayers’ money should be used to improve people’s lives rather than enrich the president and his family. He also criticized the administration’s handling of the Iran war, immigration enforcement spending and reductions to health care and food assistance programs.

The November 13 statement therefore continues a documented line of criticism rather than introducing an entirely new subject for Aguilar. His central argument has consistently been that the financial interests of the president and his family, government spending decisions and the rising costs confronting American households deserve scrutiny. His latest remarks bring those arguments together by directly accusing the Trump family of benefiting while taxpayers shoulder the consequences of government decisions.

Whether particular financial arrangements constitute unlawful corruption is a separate legal question that requires evidence and appropriate investigations. Aguilar’s statement is a political accusation, while the JEC and Forbes figures provide financial reporting and estimates that help explain the circumstances behind it.