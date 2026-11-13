Sen. Mazie Hirono is sharply condemning President Donald Trump over his remarks about American casualties in the war with Iran, accusing the president of refusing to acknowledge the deaths of U.S. service members. The Hawaii Democrat’s November 13 statement renews her criticism of the military campaign, which she has repeatedly described as unconstitutional and lacking a clear strategy, while also highlighting her record of pressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for accountability over the conflict’s human cost.

Hirono published her response on X, attaching and responding to a post by FactPostNews that quoted Trump discussing the war. The post she responded to included the caption: “Trump on the Iran War: Nobody has died. It’s not a war.” The post was dated November 8.

Hirono’s November 13 response read:

Trump’s refusal to even acknowledge the fact that 21 U.S. service members are dead because of his illegal war is deranged, sick, twisted, and disgusting.

The dispute centers on Trump’s characterization of the conflict and the reported toll among American military personnel. Pentagon casualty reporting cited in public coverage has placed the number of U.S. service-member deaths connected to operations against Iran at 21 as of October 2026. The total includes deaths in both combat and noncombat circumstances associated with the operations, and the precise accounting has itself become a subject of congressional scrutiny.

Hirono’s criticism follows months of questioning about the administration’s military strategy and its handling of casualty information. On July 23, she led Senate Armed Services Committee Democrats in sending a letter to Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper and Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Anthony Tata. The senators called for a full and accurate accounting of service members killed, wounded or injured in connection with Operation Epic Fury.

The July letter raised concerns about inconsistencies between publicly released Pentagon casualty figures and other official statements. Hirono and her colleagues demanded greater transparency from the Defense Department, arguing that the American public, military personnel and their families needed an accurate accounting of the war’s human cost. The initiative demonstrated that her criticism was not limited to Trump’s public remarks but also involved formal congressional oversight of the Pentagon.

Hirono had also directly challenged Hegseth during an April 30 Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. She raised concerns about the cost of the Iran war, the number of American casualties and the impact on military readiness and domestic prices. Hirono cited 13 service-member deaths and more than 400 wounded at that point in the conflict, alongside more than $25 billion in taxpayer spending. She also questioned the administration’s handling of the Strait of Hormuz and pressed Hegseth on a Pentagon review examining women’s effectiveness in combat roles.

Her opposition to the war began with the administration’s initial military action. On February 28, Hirono issued a statement arguing that Trump’s unilateral strikes against Iran for the purpose of regime change violated the Constitution, which assigns Congress the power to declare war. She warned that the president had not articulated a clear strategy and said the strikes risked putting American servicemembers and personnel in the region in danger. Hirono called for Congress to immediately vote on a War Powers Resolution to prevent further escalation.

On March 4, Hirono voted to advance Sen. Tim Kaine’s Iran War Powers Resolution, which sought to block Trump from using further military force against Iran. In her statement, she said six American service members had already been killed and warned that the administration had failed to articulate a plan for what would come next. She criticized the diversion of military resources from other priorities and argued that Congress needed to reassert its constitutional authority.

Hirono’s opposition has also extended to the administration’s defense spending and military leadership. On June 12, following Senate Armed Services Committee passage of its draft fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, Hirono said she could not support advancing the bill because it paved the way for a substantial increase in Defense Department spending while the administration was waging what she called an illegal war with no plan or end in sight. Her statement linked the war’s strategic uncertainty with the financial and readiness consequences of the administration’s choices.

Hirono’s record on Hegseth predates the Iran war. In January 2025, she voted against his confirmation to lead the Defense Department, describing him as alarmingly unfit and unqualified. She cited concerns about his personal conduct, leadership qualifications and responses during his confirmation process. Her subsequent questioning of Hegseth over the Iran war and casualty reporting followed that earlier opposition to his appointment.

The senator’s criticism of the war has included concerns about shifting explanations for why the United States entered the conflict. During a March 4 Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Hirono said the administration had offered multiple rationales, including preventing an imminent Iranian strike, eliminating nuclear capabilities and pursuing regime change. She argued that the changing explanations suggested the administration lacked a clear strategy and increased risks to U.S. personnel.

Hirono’s November 13 statement also comes amid broader congressional disputes over the legality of the Iran campaign and Hegseth’s role in directing it. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky announced in November that he was forcing a House vote on an impeachment resolution against Hegseth, alleging violations of the War Powers Resolution among other charges. The proposal is a House initiative, and Hirono’s own documented actions in the Iran war have centered on War Powers resolutions, oversight letters, committee questioning and opposition to Hegseth’s confirmation.

Taken together, Hirono’s public statements and Senate actions show a sustained opposition to Trump’s Iran war on constitutional, strategic and accountability grounds. She has repeatedly warned about American service-member deaths, challenged the Pentagon’s reporting of casualties, pressed Hegseth directly and supported congressional efforts to limit the president’s authority to continue military operations. Her November 13 post sharpens that criticism by focusing on Trump’s remarks and the deaths she says the president is refusing to acknowledge.