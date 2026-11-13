Kamikazes found them, bombs found them and the Pacific’s weather found them, yet the Essex-class carriers came through the Second World War without a single loss. Navy historians count that among the reasons the class stands apart, along with a striking fact about growth: the typical Essex air group was larger at the end of the war than when the first ships went into combat.

The ships carried the weight of the Navy’s Pacific offensive from late 1943 on. Their record is one of a design that arrived in numbers, took punishment and stayed in the fight.

The Naval History and Heritage Command’s article on the Essex-class aircraft carriers, by historians Allison Somogyi and Justin Blanton and published March 23, 2022, puts the survival record plainly: “Surviving bombs, kamikazes, and violent weather, not a single Essex carrier sank during the Second World War.”

Built after the treaty limits fell away

The design was possible only because an earlier set of rules had expired. “The Essex-design was only possible due to the expiration of the 1922 Washington Naval Treaty,” NHHC writes. The treaty had capped U.S. carrier tonnage at 135,000 tons in total and individual carriers at 33,000 tons or less, according to the article.

Freed of those limits, the Navy drew up a 30,000-ton design, NHHC says, compared with about 20,000-ton hulls for Yorktown and Enterprise and about 15,000 tons for Ranger (CV-4). The bigger ship bought range and endurance, in the historians’ words “the needed long range and good endurance.”

The Navy spent that size on specific features. NHHC lists “longer, wider flight decks,” “better protection including a triple hull and greater compartment subdivision,” “more anti-aircraft guns, a significant increase in aviation gas storage,” and “a deck-edge aircraft elevator, which freed up movement space on the flight deck.”

From 91 aircraft to 102

The air group changed as the war went on. When the first Essex-class ships entered combat in 1943, NHHC says, they “carried 91 aircraft, comprised of 36 fighters, 36 dive-bombers, and 19 torpedo bombers.”

By the war’s end, according to the same article, “the typical air group consisted of 102 aircraft, comprised of 36 fighters, 36 fighter-bombers, 15 dive-bombers, and 15 torpedo bombers.” The fighter count held at 36, fighter-bombers arrived as a new 36-plane block, and dive-bombers and torpedo bombers each dropped to 15.

The historians write that Essex-class carriers “served as the backbone of the Navy’s combat strength in World War II,” with a critical role in the fleet’s successes in the Pacific after the invasion of Tarawa in 1943.

USS Essex (CV-9), the lead ship

The lead ship shows the pattern. The Navy’s Dictionary of American Naval Fighting Ships entry for Essex records that she was laid down at Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Co. on April 28, 1941, launched July 31, 1942, and commissioned Dec. 31, 1942, with Capt. D.B. Duncan in command. Her first combat came in strikes on Marcus Island on Aug. 31, 1943, with Task Force 15.

Essex was hit, too. On Nov. 25, 1944, a kamikaze struck the port edge of her flight deck, causing extensive damage, according to DANFS. The entry credits her with 13 battle stars and the Presidential Unit Citation for World War II service.

Korea, Vietnam and the space program

The class did not retire with the end of the war. NHHC calls the Essex class “the most numerous class of American fleet carriers” and “the most successful fleet aircraft carrier in history.” The historians note that “eleven Essex-class carriers participated in the Korean War, primarily attacking ground targets,” and that “thirteen Essex-class carriers served in Vietnam, providing critical support for helicopters.”

From 1960 to 1973, the ships also worked for the space program, “operating as the primary recovery ships during Projects Gemini and Apollo,” according to NHHC. In the war the class was built for, NHHC’s count stands without exception: no Essex carrier sank.