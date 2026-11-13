Former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is renewing his opposition to President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, warning that the president’s stated goal of regime change could lead to another round of military conflict. Kent’s November 13 statement argues that the United States should end its involvement in the war, prioritize the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz and redirect attention toward the economic interests of Americans.

Kent published the lengthy statement on X in response to a post by Clash Report featuring Trump’s remarks about whether the continued rule of Iran’s government would constitute a defeat for the president. In the clip’s caption, Trump was quoted as saying: “Q: If the Iran crazies are still in power when you leave office, will that have been a defeat for you? Trump: Yes, that would be a defeat. Absolutely.”

Kent responded on November 13 with a direct warning about the implications of Trump’s answer. He wrote:

“We need to walk away from the Iran war now— before rhetoric like this gets us sucked back in. By affirming that regime change in Iran is his goal, Trump is all but guaranteeing a return to war—either via this very provocation inciting Iran to attack our blockade, or via his insinuation that we will attack them again with greater force. It’s a reckless statement and an even more reckless strategy, and it hurts the American people. What actually matters to Americans is whether oil is flowing from the SOH, not who is in power in Tehran. Regime change in the Middle East has never worked for us, it’s only ever made matters worse. We know this. Thousands of American lives lost, massive national debt, galvanized enemies on the other side of the world inspiring lone wolf attacks here on our soil. Now is the time for POTUS to prioritize what matters, not double down on failure. Correct course: use the next 2 years to focus on the prosperity of the American people, not the elite pulling the strings to enrich themselves.”

Kent’s statement raises several distinct objections to the administration’s approach: the risk of renewed military action, the stated objective of regime change, the importance of maintaining oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, the historical costs of Middle Eastern regime-change campaigns, and the impact of war on American finances and security. His comments continue a public position that he made explicit when he resigned from the Trump administration in March.

On March 17, Kent resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, citing his opposition to the war in Iran. In his resignation letter addressed to Trump, Kent said Iran had posed no imminent threat to the United States and argued that the conflict began because of pressure from Israel and its supporters in Washington. He said he could not support sending another generation of Americans into a war that he believed offered no benefit sufficient to justify the cost in American lives.

Kent’s resignation was notable because he had served as a senior national security official in the administration. Before taking the position, he had built a public profile around opposition to U.S. military intervention abroad. His resignation letter described himself as a combat veteran who had deployed 11 times and as a Gold Star husband whose wife, Shannon, had died in a war he characterized as manufactured. He invoked those personal experiences in explaining why he opposed sending additional American troops into the Iran conflict.

In his resignation letter, Kent also argued that Trump’s earlier foreign policy had emphasized avoiding prolonged Middle Eastern wars. He pointed to the administration’s prior use of military force against Qasem Soleimani and the campaign against ISIS as examples of what he considered decisive action that did not require a broader, open-ended war. Kent said the Iran conflict represented a departure from those principles and warned that misinformation and claims of a swift victory had helped push the country toward war.

Kent’s March position was disputed by the White House. Trump rejected the assertion that Iran did not pose an imminent threat, and administration officials defended the decision to launch military operations. The disagreement exposed a significant break between Kent and the administration on the intelligence and strategic rationale for the war. Kent’s November 13 post shows that the dispute has continued after his departure from government.

His latest comments focus particularly on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes. Kent argues that the relevant American interest is the continued movement of oil, rather than the identity of Iran’s political leadership. The emphasis on energy security is a central feature of his latest criticism, and he warns that a regime-change objective could undermine that priority by encouraging further escalation.

Kent also draws on the history of U.S. military interventions in the Middle East. His statement asserts that regime change has repeatedly worsened conditions, while imposing substantial costs in American lives and national debt. He further argues that such conflicts can galvanize adversaries and contribute to threats against the United States, including lone-wolf attacks. These are Kent’s stated assessments of the consequences of past interventions and the risks he sees in the current war.

His call to focus on domestic prosperity is also consistent with the themes of his resignation letter. Kent urged Trump to reverse course and use the remaining two years of his term to concentrate on Americans’ economic well-being rather than pursuing what he described as interests benefiting political and financial elites. His November 13 statement connects the war’s strategic risks with his broader argument that the conflict is not serving the American public.

Trump’s remarks about whether the continued existence of Iran’s current government would represent a defeat for him have become the immediate trigger for Kent’s renewed criticism. Kent interprets the president’s answer as evidence that regime change remains a goal, despite the potential for renewed hostilities. His warning is that such rhetoric could encourage further confrontation, either through an Iranian response to the U.S. blockade or through renewed American strikes.

Kent’s opposition is therefore not limited to a single policy decision or military operation. His resignation, subsequent public statements and November 13 post reflect a consistent argument that the war lacks a compelling justification, risks becoming prolonged and could impose costs on American servicemembers and the broader economy. He is now urging the administration to prioritize the Strait of Hormuz, avoid another escalation and end the conflict rather than pursue a change of government in Tehran.