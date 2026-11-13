Sen. Richard Blumenthal is condemning the Trump administration’s efforts to deport Iranian refugees back to Iran, warning that asylum seekers could face persecution and torture under the government the United States is currently fighting. The Connecticut Democrat’s November 13 statement follows a New York Times report detailing an ICE deportation flight that turned around and landed back in Arizona after Pakistan reportedly declined to accept the Iranian detainees for onward transfer.

Blumenthal published his response on X, attaching no separate article in the post itself but addressing the broader reported deportation effort. He wrote:

Cruel & unconscionable—even as Trump wages his illegal war in Iran, he’s seeking to deport refugees back to this murderous Iranian regime. They face near certain persecution & torture.

The New York Times article, titled “ICE Deportation Flight Carrying Iranians Turns Back and Lands in Arizona,” reported that a deportation flight departed Mesa, Arizona, early Tuesday, November 10, before turning around approximately 30 minutes later. The Iranian nationals aboard were reportedly scheduled to travel through Pakistan before being transferred to Iran. The report cited a legal defense group, a flight-tracking monitor, a relative of a detainee and a U.S. official.

The Times reported that at least nine people were believed to be on the flight. The detainees were returned to an Arizona immigration detention facility after the aircraft landed. The report described the reversal as part of a broader Trump administration effort to deport immigrants to countries with which the United States does not maintain formal diplomatic relations, including Afghanistan and Iran, using Pakistan as a transfer point.

The Department of Homeland Security said after the report’s publication that the people aboard the flight had criminal records and final orders of removal. The department also defended the administration’s deportation efforts, stating that it was employing lawful options to carry out what it described as the largest deportation operation in history. Those assertions represent the administration’s position, while the legal challenges surrounding the removals remain contested.

Blumenthal’s criticism builds on a documented series of actions challenging the administration’s handling of Iranian asylum seekers. On July 17, 2026, he sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and then-Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin demanding information about alleged cooperation between U.S. agencies and Iranian officials. Blumenthal raised concerns that sensitive asylum applications, including information about religious beliefs, political opposition and LGBTQ+ identities, may have been shared with representatives of Iran.

In that July letter, Blumenthal argued that the alleged disclosures could expose asylum seekers to persecution. He cited claims involving Evangelical Christians, pro-democracy dissidents and LGBTQ+ applicants. The senator demanded records of communications between U.S. agencies and Iranian representatives, along with the administration’s legal justification for any disclosure of protected asylum information. The allegations were raised in the context of litigation and were not presented as established findings by a court.

Blumenthal and Sen. Adam Schiff subsequently expanded their inquiry. On August 11, the two senators announced an investigation into the role of the federal government and private immigration detention operators in facilitating contact between Iranian regime representatives and detained asylum seekers. Their inquiries sought communications records from Management & Training Corporation and CoreCivic, two companies operating immigration detention facilities. The senators said they were investigating allegations that Iranian officials had been allowed to communicate with detainees and potentially pressure them to return to Iran.

The senators’ investigation followed claims that more than 100 Iranian asylum seekers had been deported to Iran since the alleged communications began. The underlying allegations included claims that Iranian officials had been provided access to information concerning detainees. The administration has disputed allegations of improper disclosure, and the legal dispute has involved competing accounts of how deportation arrangements and information-sharing were conducted.

Blumenthal’s opposition to the deportation effort also reflects his broader record of challenging the Trump administration’s Iran policy. In a March 2 statement, he argued that war should be a last resort and criticized the administration for failing to explain its objectives, endgame or exit strategy. He warned that unilateral military action without accountability could risk another prolonged conflict and called on Congress to act through an Iran War Powers Resolution.

On April 15, Blumenthal criticized Senate Republicans for voting against Iran War Powers resolutions. He said the administration’s military campaign was costing American lives, killing civilians and driving up costs for Americans. Blumenthal pledged to continue pursuing votes under the War Powers Act to hold the administration accountable for its unauthorized military action. His statements place the deportation controversy within a wider pattern of opposition to the administration’s conduct during the Iran conflict.

The senator’s record also includes earlier opposition to unilateral military action against Iran. In 2020, Blumenthal supported the constitutional principle that Congress must authorize war and criticized military action without a declaration of war. His longstanding position on congressional war powers is consistent with his 2026 objections to the Trump administration’s Iran campaign, even as his latest statement focuses specifically on the risks faced by Iranian asylum seekers.

Blumenthal’s November 13 post therefore combines two related concerns: the legality and strategic consequences of the U.S. war in Iran, and the protection of refugees who may be returned to the Iranian government. The Arizona flight’s turnaround does not resolve the broader deportation dispute. The senator’s previous letters and investigations show that he has continued to press the administration for records, explanations and accountability over the treatment of Iranian asylum seekers.

The latest dispute also raises questions about how the administration will proceed with planned deportations involving Iran and other countries lacking formal diplomatic relations with Washington. Blumenthal has made clear through his public statements and official inquiries that he opposes returning Iranian asylum seekers to circumstances where they may face persecution. His November 13 condemnation adds to the continuing congressional scrutiny of the administration’s immigration and military policies.