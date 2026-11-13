Nobody had ever been saved by the McCann rescue chamber before May 1939. The Navy had a diving bell built to ride a cable down to a sunken submarine, seal itself over an escape hatch and carry men to the surface, but it had never been tried on a real wreck. Then the new submarine Squalus went to the bottom off New Hampshire with 59 people aboard.

The chamber went down to 243 feet and, over four trips, brought up every one of the 33 who were still alive. The Coast Guard’s history of the rescue calls it the first use of a submarine rescue chamber in an actual rescue, and descendants of the design are still in Navy service.

The U.S. Naval Undersea Museum’s history of the Submarine Rescue Chamber says Charles “Swede” Momsen led the Squalus rescue, making four trips to bring the survivors up from 243 feet. The museum gives the cost plainly: 26 men drowned and 33 survived.

Born from two earlier losses

The chamber was a response to submarines the Navy could not reach. According to the museum, Momsen conceived it after USS S-51 (SS 162) sank in a 1925 collision and only three of its 37 crew escaped. He proposed a diving bell to the Bureau of Construction and Repair in 1926, and the loss of USS S-4 (SS 109) off Provincetown, Mass., in December 1927 revived the idea.

The bureau began development in 1928 under Momsen, the museum says, before he was reassigned to work on the Momsen lung, an individual escape breathing device. Lt. Cmdr. Allan McCann directed the project for about a year and a half, and the chamber was completed in 1930 under his name.

Momsen himself described how it worked in a lecture to the Harvard Engineering Society on Oct. 6, 1939, which the Naval History and Heritage Command publishes. A diver shackled a haul-down wire to the submarine’s hatch, and an air motor inside the chamber reeled in up to 400 feet of half-inch steel wire to pull the bell down. A rubber gasket on its lower edge seated on a flat ring around the hatch, and once the water was blown out of the lower compartment, the hatch could be opened and men climbed in.

May 23, 1939

Squalus (SS 192) had been built and commissioned at Portsmouth Navy Yard. The Naval History and Heritage Command’s record says it “suffered a catastrophic valve failure during a test dive off the Isle of Shoals at 0740 on 23 May” and settled keel-down in 40 fathoms, or 240 feet. The museum gives the depth of the rescue as 243 feet.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s history of the event identifies the failure as a main induction valve that did not close before the dive, flooding the engine rooms, crew berthing and after torpedo room. It says 56 officers and sailors and three civilian technicians were aboard. Twenty-four sailors and two civilians were lost in the flooded after compartments; 32 sailors and one civilian survived forward.

Sister boat USS Sculpin found Squalus’s marker buoy that afternoon and made telephone contact with the crew before the cable parted, according to the Coast Guard. The submarine rescue ship USS Falcon (ASR 2), carrying the only McCann chamber on the East Coast, moored over the wreck.

Four trips up from 243 feet

Falcon began lowering the chamber at 11:30 a.m. on May 24, NHHC says, and over the next 13 hours “all 33 survivors were rescued from the stricken submarine.” The Coast Guard puts the operation at four trips over 14 hours, with two operators riding each descent to the forward torpedo room hatch, and says a fifth trip to the after torpedo room hatch found no survivors.

The last trip nearly failed. In his 1939 lecture, Momsen said the wire jammed on the reel and then stranded and parted on the way up. “This emergency had not been provided for,” he told the audience. The crew lowered the chamber back to the bottom, a diver cut the downhaul wire, and the bell was brought up by blowing its ballast in short bursts while men on Falcon hauled the damaged wire by hand. The last survivors waited four and a half hours before reaching the surface, Momsen said.

Momsen closed his account of the rescue with the same count the museum gives: 33 lives saved and 26 lost.

Back in service as Sailfish

Squalus was raised on Sept. 13, 1939, and towed into Portsmouth Navy Yard, according to NHHC. It was renamed Sailfish on Feb. 9, 1940, and recommissioned on May 15, 1940. The Coast Guard says salvage took about four months and five attempts.

The chamber’s line continues. The museum says the Navy’s Undersea Rescue Command maintains two advanced versions of the McCann chamber that can work in up to 850 feet of water, and that the chamber on display at the museum, one of the newer models, was transferred there in 1989.