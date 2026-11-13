Vice President JD Vance is reportedly reconsidering whether to run for president in 2028 following Republicans’ devastating midterm election losses, with the ongoing war in Iran, growing doubts about the future of the MAGA movement and uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s political legacy complicating his path to the White House. A November 13 report from Forbes, citing CNN’s reporting, indicates that Vance has seriously considered stepping away from the race, although a presidential bid remains an option.

The reported hesitation marks a significant development for Vance, who had been widely viewed as one of the leading potential Republican candidates to succeed Trump. The November 3 midterm elections, however, delivered a major setback for the Republican Party, costing it control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate and raising questions about whether the vice president could successfully lead the party into the next presidential election.

Forbes reported that one of Vance’s allies expressed deep concern about the political consequences of the Iran war, telling CNN, “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028,” underscoring the extent to which the conflict has become a central issue in discussions about the party’s future.

The war has emerged as a particularly difficult political challenge for Vance, whose allies reportedly believe that the conflict could undermine the Republican Party’s ability to regain credibility with its core supporters. MAGA-aligned pollster Rich Baris offered a stark assessment of the movement’s standing, declaring, “MAGA is dead . . . the problem the vice president is going to have is that he has to motivate [MAGA voters] and make them believe again, because the Republican brand has completely lost credibility with them.”

Iran War Fallout Complicates Vance’s Political Future

Vance has publicly addressed the political implications of the midterm losses. In a social media post on November 4, the day after the election, he identified the war in Iran as the leading factor behind the Republican Party’s poor performance. The remarks were viewed as a notable distinction between the vice president’s political position and Trump’s continued defense of the military campaign.

Trump, meanwhile, has shown little indication of an eagerness to bring the conflict to an end. Earlier this week, the president announced that he had directed Vance to shift his attention toward the administration’s anti-fraud task force, which Trump appointed him to lead earlier this year. Trump also indicated that he was no longer seeking a deal with Iran.

The developments have raised questions about whether Vance could build a viable presidential campaign while remaining closely associated with an administration facing significant political fallout from the conflict. CNN’s reporting, cited by Forbes, described Vance’s deliberations as centering on whether any Republican could win the presidency if the Iran war continues.

The vice president’s reported uncertainty is not entirely new. Forbes reported that Vance had already been weighing the demands of a potential presidential campaign following the birth of his fourth child earlier this year. He has not established a deadline for making a final decision, leaving open the possibility that his political plans could change as the situation develops.

Vance’s Allies Still Expect a Presidential Campaign

Despite the reported doubts, some of Vance’s supporters continue to believe he is positioned to become the Republican Party’s eventual presidential nominee. American Principles Project president Terry Schilling expressed confidence in the vice president’s prospects, telling CNN, “He’s basically teed up to be the general and we’re going into one of the biggest battles,” before adding, “I would be surprised if he doesn’t run.”

Schilling also acknowledged that the political landscape has shifted following the midterms, stating that “the field has been blown open.” The election results have intensified speculation about whether other Republican figures could pursue the 2028 nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

DeSantis, in particular, has received renewed attention after Republicans performed strongly in Florida despite the party’s broader national losses. The Washington Post reported on November 6 that DeSantis was planning another presidential campaign, citing three people familiar with his plans. DeSantis subsequently rejected the report in a social media statement, writing, “I have not reached out to anybody about running for anything.”

Trump Has Not Committed to a Successor

Vance’s potential candidacy also remains complicated by Trump’s lack of a clear endorsement. Although the president has praised both Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he has not publicly committed to backing either figure as his successor.

In October, Trump was asked about the possibility of Vance running for president. He responded, “he’s a very talented person and he’s a very good person, but we’ve literally—I don’t think we’ve ever talked about it,” before adding, “it’s early. We are very early right now. We have to get through the midterms. We’ll see how it goes.”

Trump also addressed the question of his involvement in the 2028 Republican primary during a November 9 interview with 60 Minutes, stating, “I may or may not get involved. I don’t know. Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”

Vance himself had previously indicated that he would take the possibility of a presidential campaign more seriously after the midterm elections. During an October 21 interview with EWTN, he was asked whether he believed God was calling him to run for president. He responded, “I feel God calling me to do as good of a job as I can,” while also stating, “I haven’t felt God telling me I’ve got to do one thing or another. Maybe that’ll change.”

For now, Vance has not announced that he is abandoning his presidential ambitions. The reported reconsideration comes as Republicans confront the consequences of their midterm losses, the political fallout from the Iran war and an increasingly uncertain succession process within the party. Whether Vance ultimately enters the 2028 race may depend on how those challenges evolve over the coming months.