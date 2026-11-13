Atlantis, Roger Revelle and Thomas G. Thompson belong to the largest class of research ships in the federal fleet, and under the FY2026 defense authorization law the Navy cannot spend money retiring them until it has acquired replacements. No one has published a plan for building those replacements.

All three are owned by the Navy and run by universities and oceanographic institutions, and the Congressional Research Service says they may need to be replaced in the coming years. The Navy’s plans for doing so, CRS says, “remain unclear.”

That finding is in CRS report R49494, “The Federal Fleet of Oceanographic Research Vessels: Issues for Congress,” dated Oct. 28, 2026. The report describes Global Class ships as “the largest and most capable ships in the federal oceanographic fleet,” and it names the three Navy-owned Global Class ships that are due for decisions.

Six ships out of 35

The Navy is a minority owner in the federal research fleet. CRS draws on the last comprehensive count, a federal fleet status report published in March 2016 by an interagency working group. “Of the 35 vessels listed in the report, 16 were owned by NOAA, 6 were owned by ONR,” CRS writes, with five owned by the National Science Foundation, two by the Coast Guard and six by nonfederal entities. CRS says the 2016 report remains the most comprehensive publicly available assessment.

ONR is the Office of Naval Research. It owns the ships, but it does not crew them. According to CRS, ONR-owned vessels are operated by other entities, which is why the Navy classes them as Auxiliary General Oceanographic Research, or AGOR, ships. Of the six AGOR vessels in the 2016 report, CRS says, three are the Global Class ships “that may need to be replaced in the coming years.”

Why the Navy owns research ships at all comes down to its mission. Per CRS, the Navy’s oceanographic work aims “to advance the U.S. military mission and provide secondary benefits to the United States.”

Three hulls from the 1990s

The ships’ ages explain the urgency. A 2018 Navy article on the refit of R/V Thomas G. Thompson said the 274-foot ship had been operated by the University of Washington since 1991 under a charter lease with ONR. The same article said Roger Revelle had been operated by Scripps Institution of Oceanography since 1996, and Atlantis by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution since 1997.

CRS notes that oceangoing vessels are designed for 30-year service lives. By that yardstick, ships in service since 1991, 1996 and 1997 reached, or are reaching, the 30-year mark between 2021 and 2027.

The Navy’s answer then was to refit rather than replace. Thompson’s mid-life overhaul took 18 months at Vigor Shipyard in Seattle and cost $52 million, according to the 2018 article, against roughly $200 million to build a new research vessel. The Navy said the work would add 15 to 20 years of service and that Revelle’s refit was to begin in 2019 and Atlantis’ in 2020. ONR’s oceanographic research facilities page says the overhauls of the three ships extended their service lives by at least 15 additional years.

A retirement bar, and a requested strategy

The retirement side is already settled in law. Section 1018 of the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act, P.L. 119-60, bars the use of funds to “retire or decommission, prepare to retire or decommission, or place in storage” any Navy oceanographic research vessel unless the Secretary of the Navy has identified and acquired a suitable replacement, according to CRS.

The replacement side is still a question. CRS reports that the Senate-introduced FY2027 NDAA, S. 4784, would direct the Navy secretary to submit a strategy on “expedited design and construction of new Global-class” AGOR ships, with a cost estimate and a delivery timeline. The accompanying report would also cover the feasibility of converting existing civilian or military ships into research vessels, CRS says.

That provision is in a bill, not in law. Until a strategy is delivered, the record stands where CRS left it on Oct. 28: three Navy-owned Global Class ships, a statutory bar on retiring them without replacements, and no published Navy plan to build those replacements.