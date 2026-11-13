Uncrewed machines went into the water beside the divers at the Royal Australian Navy’s latest Exercise Dugong. Eight autonomous underwater vehicles with mine and mine countermeasure capabilities took part alongside clearance divers, a minehunter and sailors from three navies, in a biennial exercise built around mine warfare.

The exercise wrapped up in late October 2026. It brought together more than 350 personnel from the Australian, New Zealand and U.S. navies, and it fell in the 75th anniversary year of the RAN’s clearance diving capability.

The figures come from an Oct. 29 report in Asia Pacific Defence Reporter, which said the exercise had wrapped up that week. The report quoted the exercise director and the commanding officer of the minehunter HMAS Yarra.

Eight AUVs, a minehunter and three navies

According to APDR, more than 350 personnel from the Royal Australian Navy, the Royal New Zealand Navy and the U.S. Navy took part, along with eight autonomous underwater vehicles with mine and mine countermeasure capabilities. The report named HMAS Yarra for the RAN and HMNZS Matataua for the RNZN.

HMAS Yarra is a Huon-class coastal minehunter, according to the Navy’s Sea Power Centre history page, commissioned on March 1, 2003, built by ADI Newcastle and home-ported at HMAS Waterhen. HMNZS Matataua is the RNZN unit whose mine countermeasures team the New Zealand Defence Force described at work in Exercise Dugong in a May 17, 2024, article, covering mine clearance, explosive ordnance tasks and AUV operations.

APDR described the 2026 program in one long sentence: the exercise “integrated mine warfare, clearance diving, maritime explosive ordnance disposal, military geospatial effects and autonomous underwater vehicle operations, providing a realistic training environment for skills development across littoral and seabed warfare activities.”

Emerging technology alongside the divers

The machines were not the whole show. Capt. Scott Craig, the exercise director, described the balance this way, according to APDR:

“The exercise combined emerging technologies with current mine warfare and clearance diving capabilities, helping ensure we remain prepared to address current and future maritime challenges.”

Craig also said, per APDR, that Dugong 2026 “provided an important opportunity for us to integrate personnel, technology and capabilities across our partner navies while strengthening our ability to operate together in support of regional maritime security.”

APDR’s report does not describe how the eight AUVs performed, which systems they were or what they found, and no test results were published with it. What is on the record is that eight of them took part, working within a program that also covered diving, explosive ordnance disposal and geospatial work.

Seventy-five years of clearance diving

The exercise coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Navy’s clearance diving capability, which APDR dates to 1951.

Lt. Cmdr. Andy Penfold, commanding officer of HMAS Yarra, said “Exercise Dugong brings together highly skilled sailors, clearance divers and specialist operators from Australia, New Zealand and the United States to train in a challenging environment,” according to APDR. “The relationships built during exercises such as Dugong are critical,” he said.

Craig also directed the previous edition. In its April 5, 2024, release on Dugong 24, the Department of Defence named him exercise director and said the RAN had laid sea mines in that exercise for the first time in nearly 50 years, with autonomous underwater vehicles identifying mines by sonar and video.