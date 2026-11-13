The AIM-120 AMRAAM, the radar-guided air-to-air missile that Japan’s defense minister called essential for the F-35, is getting a final assembly line in Japan. The U.S. and Japan finalized an agreement on Oct. 28 to set up a final assembly and inspection facility for the missile in Japan, according to Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s announcement that day, as reported by Air & Space Forces Magazine and Breaking Defense.

Where the plant will be, who will run it and when it will open have not been announced. What the agreement does settle is that the last stage of building and checking the missiles will take place in Japan as well as the United States.

Todd South reported the deal for Air & Space Forces Magazine on Oct. 28, writing that U.S. and Japanese leaders “finalized an agreement to establish a production facility in Japan” for the missile. Koizumi announced it at a press conference after meeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines, the magazine said. “The location for the facility has not yet been announced,” South wrote.

Final assembly and inspection

The scope is narrower than full production. Breaking Defense’s Oct. 29 report by Michael Marrow, working from Koizumi’s remarks as posted by the Japanese Defense Ministry, quotes the minister describing “the establishment of a final assembly and inspection facility in Japan.” Breaking Defense said Koizumi did not name the Japanese company selected to assemble the missile and gave no timeline or expected output.

Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that U.S. and Japanese officials say the arrangement will diversify the AMRAAM industrial base and build regional stockpiles for the United States and its allies.

The same meeting produced a second missile item. Breaking Defense reported that the two countries agreed to share technical information to increase production of the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor. Koizumi did not say how much that would raise the production rate, per the outlet.

A two-year path

Air & Space Forces Magazine described the Oct. 28 agreement as the culmination of an effort that began in July 2024, under both ministers’ predecessors. The process took more than two years, the magazine said, in part because of Japan’s constitutional restrictions on exporting lethal weapons and coproducing offensive weapons with allies. The magazine also noted the missile’s classified guidance systems and intellectual property, which require safeguards wherever it is built.

Japanese industry has been preparing. In an April 28, 2026 release, Mitsubishi Electric said it was working to take part in Japan–U.S. co-production of the AMRAAM and would advance talks with industry partners, including RTX’s Raytheon, on the scope of Japan’s role. The company said that scope had been identified at the fourth session of the two governments’ defense industrial consultations, known as DICAS, and that it covered circuit card assembly with the possibility of final assembly and check-out in Japan later. Mitsubishi Electric said it had been studying its possible contribution under Japanese Defense Ministry contracts in 2024 and 2025. The October announcement did not name Mitsubishi Electric or any other company.

Where it fits in AMRAAM output

The Japanese facility is separate from the U.S. production contract. Air & Space Forces Magazine noted that in late September the Pentagon and RTX announced a five-year AMRAAM production contract with two option years, valued at up to $20.7 billion, and that a February framework agreement calls for output to rise to at least 1,900 missiles a year. The magazine put that against the FY2022 Air Force budget request, which sought 186 AMRAAMs.

The Pentagon’s readout of Hegseth’s meeting with Koizumi did not mention the AMRAAM facility, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine; it said Hegseth welcomed Japan’s efforts to strengthen its defense industrial capacity.

The next markers on the record are the ones Koizumi left open: a site, an industry partner and a start date for final assembly and inspection of AMRAAMs in Japan.