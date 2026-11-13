A guided rocket already in the air over White Sands Missile Range, N.M., was handed a new aim point mid-flight and went on to hit a target that was itself on the move. Lockheed Martin says the shot, made with a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System round fired from a HIMARS, is a first for the GMLRS program.

The point of the shot was the change of plan. Lockheed describes GMLRS strikes as pre-programmed, and the test was meant to show that one can be adjusted after launch when the situation on the ground changes, using equipment the company already builds.

Lockheed announced the result in a press release datelined White Sands Missile Range on Oct. 28. “In a program first,” the release says, the company, “in partnership with the U.S. Army, successfully redirected an in-flight GMLRS rocket during a recent test at White Sands Missile Range.” It gives no date for the test itself.

A rocket, a datalink and a ground uplink

According to the release, the team launched GMLRS from a HIMARS launcher and then used two Lockheed products to change its target: “the Strigo datalink and the Remote Interceptor Guidance-360 (RIG-360).” The release says the pairing was “integrated through internal Lockheed Martin funding,” meaning company money paid for it.

“The GMLRS then successfully destroyed the moving target,” the release says. It does not describe the target, the distance flown or the point in the flight at which the new target was sent.

Lockheed frames the result as an extension of an existing weapon, not a new one. The release says the approach expands what the Army’s GMLRS can do without fundamentally changing the missile, by linking sensors, launchers and targeting systems already in the field and giving commanders a way to adjust a pre-programmed strike if conditions change.

What the company says it adds

Randy Crites, vice president of Lockheed Martin Advanced Programs, was the only person quoted. He said that by delivering “this level of integration between Lockheed Martin products such as GMLRS, RIG-360 and Strigo,” the company is “giving our warfighters the confidence and capability to succeed in the most complex, real-world scenarios.”

The release quotes no Army official and does not name the Army units that took part. Everything about the test’s outcome comes from Lockheed’s account.

The 2023 captive-carry step

The live shot follows a smaller test at the same range in 2023. In an Oct. 11, 2023, release, Lockheed said a RIG-360 uplinker prototype had sent target updates to a datalink being evaluated for the MLRS Family of Munitions. That datalink did not fly on a rocket; it rode inside an aircraft flown to replicate the rocket’s surface-to-surface path.

The company described RIG-360 then as an internally funded development prototype, based on providing 360-degree in-flight communications for Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense. In other words, a guidance uplink built for the air-defense side of the Army was being tried on the artillery side.

“This test is a big step forward to advancing the U.S. Army’s Joint Fires vision,” Scott Arnold, then Lockheed’s vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense in Missiles and Fire Control, said in the 2023 release.

Tested once, promised for more

The distinction between what has flown and what is planned is plain in the new release. One GMLRS round, launched from a HIMARS, has been redirected and hit a moving target, by Lockheed’s account. The company says the same datalink package is applicable to “other precision fires rockets and missiles including Extended Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM),” but the release reports no test of either.

The release lists no next test date, Army program decision or contract. As of Oct. 28, the record holds one redirected GMLRS shot at White Sands and Lockheed’s stated aim of carrying the same datalink to Extended Range GMLRS and PrSM.