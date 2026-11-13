A plaque on a hull is a shipyard’s way of saying a boat is real. HII put one on ROMULUS 151, the first-in-class vessel of the unmanned surface boats it is building for the U.S. Navy, the shipbuilder announced Oct. 28 from New Iberia, La.

The boat is the lead of 10 the Navy has contracted HII to build under the medium unmanned surface vessel program, known as MUSV. The plaque is ceremony, but the boat behind it is the start of a 10-hull run, and none of those boats will carry a crew.

In its Oct. 28 release, HII said the ceremony celebrated “continued progress” on ROMULUS production and included the installation of a commemorative hull plaque on the “first-in-class ROMULUS 151 unmanned surface vessel.” The release does not give a construction stage, a launch date or a delivery date for the boat.

Ten boats under the MUSV award

The Navy has contracted HII to build 10 ROMULUS 151 vessels under the MUSV program, the company said in the Oct. 28 release. HII announced that award in a release dated Sept. 29, 2026, which also gave no contract value and no delivery schedule.

HII was not the only winner. Maritime Executive reported on Sept. 30 that the MUSV competition produced a pipeline of 30 production hulls, 10 each for HII, Galliano Marine Services and Saronic, at an average of about $40 million per hull.

Vice Adm. Michael Wosje, deputy chief of naval operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities (N9), attended the ceremony, according to HII. The company quoted him saying “we are integrating combat-ready autonomous capabilities into the Fleet.”

What ROMULUS is built to do

HII describes ROMULUS as “a modular family of AI-enabled USVs built on HII’s open-architecture Odyssey Advanced Autonomy Solutions,” designed for the Navy, the Marine Corps, joint forces and allied partners. Odyssey is the company’s autonomy software, the part that lets the boat navigate and carry out a mission without a crew aboard.

The mission list in the release is broad: intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, strike, counter-unmanned systems, and the launch and recovery of unmanned underwater and aerial vehicles. HII does not say which of those payloads the Navy’s 10 boats will carry, and the release gives no length, speed or displacement for the hull.

Before the award, HII said, the boat and its autonomy system went through 13 days of Navy-monitored testing in the Gulf of America during the MUSV evaluation, alongside partners Applied Intuition, Greenroom Robotics and Rodi Marine. HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said in the release that ROMULUS met all of the Navy’s requirements when the Navy tested it in the Gulf.

A Louisiana build

HII says its production strategy draws on established Gulf Coast maritime partners. The release names three Louisiana partners: Breaux Brothers Enterprises, Halimar Shipyard and Bayou Metal Supply & Manufacturing. Beier Integrated Systems and Incat Crowther are credited with helping develop the vessel. HII does not say which partner builds which part of the boat.

“Louisiana has builders who have been turning aluminum into hard-working boats for generations,” Kastner said. Brannon Breaux, president of Breaux Brothers Enterprises, spoke to the same point: “For four generations, our family has built vessels right here in Louisiana.”

HII said it began lining up partnerships, production capacity and infrastructure for ROMULUS in 2025. Its Sept. 29 contract release added that the company is expanding its unmanned manufacturing campus by 10,000 square feet, to 40,000 square feet in all.

For now, ROMULUS 151 is the boat with the plaque, and nine more sit behind it on the Navy’s order. Neither of HII’s releases gives a date for the first delivery to the fleet.