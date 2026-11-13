General Atomics’ XQ-67A drone flew a test combining integrated mission systems with beyond-line-of-sight data links under the Air Force’s Demon APE project, Defence Industry Europe reports

The XQ-67A was built as a chassis, not a finished weapon, and the Air Force has flown it with integrated mission hardware and beyond-line-of-sight data links aboard. The flight was part of a project called Demon APE, which exists to develop and demonstrate the XQ-67A as a testbed for uncrewed aircraft that fly with crewed fighters.

The Air Force has not said when the flight took place, and it released no performance figures from it. What it has described is the hardware that flew and what the service says the flight proved.

Defence Industry Europe reported on Oct. 27 that the flight “combined onboard hardware testing with live, virtual and constructive simulations.” The outlet said the test was run under the Demonstration of ACP Performance and Effectiveness project, Demon APE for short, with ACP standing for autonomous collaborative platform, as Defense Mirror spelled it out.

What flew on the XQ-67A

According to Defence Industry Europe, the aircraft carried integrated advanced sensors, mission computers, and power and thermal management hardware.

The data links were tested beyond line of sight, meaning the aircraft was passing information to users well out of its direct radio line of sight, the kind of link an uncrewed aircraft needs when it operates far from its controllers. The outlet said the work is also meant to support “the management of uncrewed aircraft across dispersed operating areas.”

Defense Mirror reported on Oct. 28, citing the Air Force Research Laboratory, that AFRL and Air Combat Command’s Experimental Operations Unit flew the XQ-67A at the Nevada Test and Training Range. Like the other reports, it gave no date for the flight. Defense Mirror’s report links to an AFRL news item on the flight, and the two outlets agree on what was tested.

What the Air Force says it proved

Two Air Force voices were quoted in Defence Industry Europe’s report. Trenton White, an aerospace engineer in AFRL’s Air Warfare directorate, described the result in terms of software standards:

“This proved that AFRL’s autonomous architectures, aligned with Autonomy and Agile Mission Suite Government Reference Architectures, can reliably process and relay combat-relevant data in real-world scenarios.”

Col. Matthew Caspers, the Department of the Air Force’s deputy technology executive officer for air, framed it as a schedule argument. “By pairing AFRL’s rapid prototyping with ACC’s operational test units, the Air Force is shortening the timeline between concept and warfighter capability,” he said, according to the outlet.

The stated goals, per the same report, are to extend the reach of crewed fighters, improve situational awareness, add affordable operational mass to the fleet and limit risk to aircrews. Those are aims. The flight itself demonstrated hardware integration and data relay; the Air Force has published nothing yet on how the XQ-67A would perform in a contested fight.

A genus, not a species

The aircraft’s design explains why it keeps turning up as a testbed. When the XQ-67A first flew on Feb. 28, 2024, from General Atomics’ Gray Butte Flight Operations Facility near Palmdale, Calif., AFRL described it in its first-flight article as a common chassis, or “genus,” on which other aircraft “species” could be built by adding different mission kits.

The airframe was developed for the Off-Board Sensing Station program, which the lab described as a slower, longer-endurance sensor aircraft than its weapons-carrying counterpart, the Off-Board Weapon Station. “This is all part of a bigger plan and it’s all about this affordable mass,” Doug Meador, AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate’s autonomous collaborative platform capability lead, said at the time.

Demon APE grew out of that work. The War Zone reported in January 2025 that AFRL had awarded General Atomics Aeronautical Systems a sole-source contract on Jan. 17 of that year to keep developing the XQ-67A, including mission system integration and upgrades to the aircraft’s power generation and thermal management capacity.

Neither report gives a date for the next Demon APE flight. For now, the record is a single flight at a Nevada range, a list of hardware that worked together, and two officials’ descriptions of what it showed.