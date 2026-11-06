Rep. Thomas Massie Vows to Reintroduce Hegseth Impeachment Articles Next Week — “Hegseth Resigns” Is the Only Exception

Rep. Thomas Massie said Wednesday that he plans to renew his effort to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth when Congress returns next week, declaring that Hegseth’s resignation is the only condition under which he would abandon the effort. The announcement followed a CNN report that multiple Republican sources expect the impeachment measure to pass after the party’s sweeping midterm election losses.

“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” Massie, a Kentucky Republican, wrote in a November 4 post on X, responding to reporting that he intended to trigger a House vote as early as next week.

The announcement came after CNN reported that Republican lawmakers and allies were increasingly blaming Hegseth for encouraging President Donald Trump to launch the war against Iran without a clear strategy for ending it. Multiple Republicans told CNN, speaking anonymously, that Hegseth had overstated the prospect of a quick military victory and continued advocating escalation despite little evidence that additional bombing would force Iran to surrender.

Massie told CNN that the election losses could not be attributed to a single issue and criticized Republicans for their continued loyalty to Trump. “You don’t screw up this badly an election with just one issue,” he said, adding that the outcome was avoidable if Republicans had broken from what he described as their “cultish following of Donald Trump.”

The impeachment effort predates the election. On September 15, Massie announced eight proposed articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of violating congressional war powers, disregarding civilian-protection laws, conducting unauthorized military operations and retaliating against a U.S. senator for protected speech. In an official congressional press release, Massie said the secretary had continued military operations against Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization.

The first three articles in Massie’s published impeachment resolution concern separate provisions of the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Massie alleges that Hegseth conducted the Iran war without a declaration of war or other congressional authorization, continued hostilities despite congressional direction to withdraw U.S. forces, and disregarded statutory deadlines governing military operations initiated without legislative approval.

The remaining articles extend beyond Iran. Article IV accuses Hegseth of undermining measures intended to minimize civilian casualties. Article V alleges that the Pentagon replaced maritime drug interdiction with unauthorized lethal strikes against suspected traffickers in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific, resulting in at least 221 deaths, according to figures cited in Massie’s resolution. The article also raises allegations concerning strikes against survivors and failures to rescue people at sea. Those allegations are Massie’s charges, not findings established by an impeachment trial.

Article VI alleges that Hegseth used Pentagon authority to retaliate against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., over speech concerning unlawful military orders. Article VII challenges the January operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, while Article VIII concerns military operations in Yemen. Massie argues that those operations exceeded the executive branch’s lawful authority. The full allegations are detailed in the resolution published by his office.

Massie attempted to advance the impeachment effort before the midterm elections. According to an October 26 Roll Call interview, he planned to reintroduce the resolution during the first week of the lame-duck congressional session beginning November 9. He said he believed the measure had a better than 50 percent chance of passing if Democrats supported it and several Republicans joined them.

“I’m not sure if I would do it the night we get back, but it would be soon after we return — if he’s still in the job,” Massie told Roll Call. He said the resolution would most likely retain its original eight articles, although he was considering additional charges.

Massie intends to raise the resolution as a question of the privileges of the House. If the House parliamentarian determines that it qualifies for privileged consideration, the speaker would generally have two legislative days to schedule action. The chamber could vote on impeachment or consider a motion to table the measure. Passage is not guaranteed, notwithstanding CNN’s account of Republican expectations.

The political environment has changed since September. The Associated Press projected that Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 elections, increasing pressure on Republicans to explain the party’s losses. Vice President JD Vance, in a lengthy November 4 statement, said Republican polling showed that voters who supported the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 had shifted toward Democrats over the Iran war, inflation, an America First foreign policy and U.S. relations with Israel.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote. He challenged supporters of the conflict to defend its political costs, including the loss of Senate control, while acknowledging that some voters had warned Republicans about those consequences before the election.

Trump nevertheless defended Hegseth when reporters asked Wednesday whether he was considering replacing him. At a White House ballroom construction event, Trump said the secretary was doing a “very good job.” Asked about speculation that Hegseth could eventually pursue Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Tennessee Senate seat, Trump said Hegseth would be popular but indicated he had not heard of such plans.

Trump also acknowledged that the Iran war had contributed to Republican losses by raising fuel prices, while defending the decision to launch the campaign. He argued that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon justified the military action, even with its economic and political consequences.

The Pentagon has rejected the impeachment effort. In comments reported by CNN, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Hegseth would not be deterred by what he characterized as politically motivated investigations. Parnell said the secretary remained committed to serving through the end of Trump’s term and continuing the administration’s agenda.

CNN also reported that Trump had encouraged Hegseth to defend himself against impeachment and congressional investigations. White House officials told the network that Trump continued to express confidence in the secretary, even as he consulted allies about Hegseth’s performance.

Massie expanded his warning Thursday in a second X statement, arguing that Trump should replace officials such as Hegseth while Republicans still controlled the Senate and could confirm their successors. He also suggested that his proposed impeachment resolution would be less aggressive than the investigations Democrats might pursue after taking control of Congress in January.

“My Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress,” Massie wrote, predicting congressional hearings and trials.

Other lawmakers have signaled interest in removing Hegseth. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said in an October 25 CBS News interview that removing the secretary would be his top priority if Democrats regained the House majority. Crow accused Hegseth of failing to provide the leadership necessary to protect American service members.

Massie’s position also carries significance because he will leave Congress in January after losing his Republican primary to Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein. The lame-duck session provides one of his final opportunities to force a vote before the newly elected Congress convenes. The impeachment effort could therefore reach the House floor while Republicans still control the chamber, rather than waiting for the incoming Democratic majority.

Even if the House impeaches Hegseth, that would not automatically remove him. Under the Constitution, the Senate would have to convict him by a two-thirds majority of senators present. A House vote would nevertheless represent a formal accusation against a sitting Cabinet secretary and could increase pressure on the administration.

Massie’s effort follows two previous Cabinet impeachment cases. Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876 but acquitted by the Senate after resigning, while Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the House in 2024 before the Senate dismissed the charges without a trial.

As of November 6, Massie has publicly committed to pursuing the impeachment measure unless Hegseth resigns, Trump has continued to defend the secretary, and the Pentagon has indicated that Hegseth intends to remain in office. The next procedural test is expected when the House reconvenes during the week of November 9.