Chappell Roan’s Republican Uncle Takes Over Missouri House GOP After After Party’s Historic Midterm Losses

Missouri Republicans have selected state Rep. Darin Chappell, the conservative uncle of Grammy-winning pop star Chappell Roan, to become the next majority leader of the Missouri House of Representatives, elevating him to one of the chamber’s most influential positions just days after Democrats delivered a historic electoral setback to the Republican Party. The appointment puts Chappell in charge of helping lead a significantly weakened Republican majority as the party faces growing questions about its legislative agenda and the policies that contributed to its recent losses.

The Hill reported Thursday that Chappell was selected Wednesday by Republican lawmakers to lead their caucus in the upcoming legislative session. The Rogersville Republican represents Missouri’s 137th House District and has built his political career around conservative positions on abortion, gun rights, government spending and education.

Chappell’s appointment comes after Democrats flipped 16 Republican-held seats in Tuesday’s midterm elections, ending 14 years of Republican supermajorities in the Missouri House. Although Republicans will retain control of the chamber, their reduced numbers will significantly limit their ability to advance legislation without Democratic cooperation.

The leadership change also places Roan’s family connection to Missouri politics in the spotlight. Chappell is the uncle of the singer, whose legal name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. Roan, who grew up in Missouri, has become one of the country’s most recognizable pop performers while also speaking publicly about LGBTQ rights and other political issues.

A conservative record that contrasts with his niece’s advocacy

Chappell has supported conservative legislation on several contentious issues, particularly abortion restrictions. He previously co-sponsored legislation designed to prevent taxpayer money, including Medicaid reimbursements, from going to abortion providers and their affiliates in Missouri.

The legislation expanded restrictions on public funding for abortion providers beyond the existing prohibition on directly funding abortions. The measure became law in 2024 under then-Gov. Mike Parson, who described it as part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen Missouri’s anti-abortion policies.

Chappell also campaigned against gun control measures and critical race theory in schools. His political positions stand in considerable contrast to Roan’s public advocacy for LGBTQ rights, particularly as the singer has spoken about growing up gay in a conservative Christian community in Missouri.

Roan has previously discussed having Republican relatives while maintaining that political disagreements do not necessarily prevent family members from loving one another. In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, she discussed her Republican-supporting family members, saying, “I have family that are very Republican, and they love me and I love them.”

The singer has also faced political controversy herself. During the 2024 presidential election, Roan drew criticism from some supporters after telling The Guardian that she did not feel pressured to endorse a presidential candidate because there were “problems on both sides.”

The remarks prompted significant backlash from fans who wanted her to explicitly support Vice President Kamala Harris against Donald Trump. Roan subsequently clarified her position in a series of TikTok videos, eventually announcing that she would vote for Harris while declining to offer an unconditional endorsement of the Democratic candidate.

“Obviously, f— the policies of the right, but also f— some of the policies on the left,” Roan said in one of her videos. She also criticized the administration’s position on the war in Gaza and raised concerns about policies affecting transgender people and other marginalized communities. Her comments became a broader point of debate about political endorsements, celebrity activism and expectations placed on public figures.

Roan had also previously declined an invitation to perform at a White House LGBTQ Pride event, criticizing the administration’s positions on transgender rights, women’s rights and Palestinians. Her public statements have established a political profile that differs substantially from her uncle’s conservative legislative agenda. There is no indication that she participated in or influenced his selection for the Missouri leadership position.

Republicans face a historic political setback

Chappell’s elevation comes at a particularly difficult moment for Missouri Republicans. Democrats’ 16-seat gain represented the party’s worst performance in Missouri House elections since 1974, when Republicans lost 17 seats in the aftermath of President Richard Nixon’s resignation.

Republicans will enter the next legislative session with 95 seats, compared with 68 for Democrats. That represents the party’s smallest Missouri House majority since 2008 and eliminates the two-thirds supermajority Republicans previously held, which allowed them to override gubernatorial vetoes without Democratic support.

The election results have also intensified internal Republican disagreements about the party’s priorities. Missouri voters rejected several major Republican-backed proposals, including efforts to replace the state’s income tax with expanded sales taxes, make citizen-led constitutional amendments more difficult and impose additional abortion restrictions.

Chappell acknowledged the need for Republicans to reassess their approach following the losses. Speaking to the Missouri Independent on Wednesday, he said, “We’re in a total reassessment.” He also indicated that the party could reconsider individual policies, adding, “If we need to change course on specific issues, we will.”

Despite the setbacks, Chappell will be responsible for helping Republicans maintain their legislative majority and defend vulnerable districts in the next election cycle. Seventeen Republican lawmakers won their races by fewer than 10 percentage points, leaving the party with considerable ground to defend.

Chappell himself won reelection with approximately 70 percent of the vote in his district, although his margin of victory narrowed by 15 percentage points compared with his 2024 performance. His new leadership position will therefore require him to navigate both internal disagreements over the party’s direction and the challenge of rebuilding Republican support across Missouri.

His appointment marks a significant political development for Missouri Republicans, who are preparing to enter the next legislative session without the overwhelming control they have exercised for years. For Chappell, the challenge will be determining whether the party can maintain its conservative priorities while responding to voters who delivered one of its most consequential electoral defeats in more than five decades.