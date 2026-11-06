Coons Says Democrats Must Immediately Tackle Trump’s Iran War, Tariffs and Health Care Cuts — Declares “That’s How We Start Making Life More Affordable for Americans”

Sen. Chris Coons is outlining three immediate priorities for Democrats as the party prepares to take control of Congress, calling for an end to the war in Iran, the elimination of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the reversal of Republican-backed health care cuts. The Delaware Democrat said he already knows what lawmakers need to pursue when they return to Washington, presenting the three issues as central to addressing the rising costs facing American families.

Coons wrote on X:

“When I’m back in Washington on Monday, I know exactly what we need to do: end the war in Iran, scrap these senseless tariffs, and reverse the devastating health care cuts. That’s how we start making life more affordable for Americans.”

His statement identifies three separate areas of opposition to the Trump administration’s policies. On foreign policy, he wants to end the military conflict with Iran. On trade, he is calling for the removal of Trump’s tariffs, which he argues have increased costs for consumers and businesses. On health care, he wants Democrats to reverse legislation and federal policy changes that have reduced access to coverage or increased costs.

The timing follows the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. The incoming majority will take office in January 2027, giving Coons and his Democratic colleagues control of congressional committees and greater authority over legislation, federal spending and oversight. Reuters has reported that the change in congressional control will also create new opportunities for Democrats to challenge Trump’s economic and foreign policy decisions.

Coons’ opposition to the Iran war

Coons’ demand to end the Iran war follows months of public opposition to Trump’s decision to launch military operations against the country. On February 28, 2026, after the United States and Israel began strikes against Iran, Coons criticized the administration for entering a conflict without what he described as a clear strategy, defined endpoint or adequate congressional consultation.

Coons argued that the military campaign represented a major escalation and warned that American service members and civilians throughout the region could face serious consequences. Although he acknowledged the Iranian government’s history of supporting terrorism and threatening American interests, he questioned whether the administration had demonstrated an imminent threat that justified the military campaign. He also argued that diplomatic opportunities had not been adequately pursued before the strikes began.

His opposition subsequently translated into support for congressional efforts to restrict the president’s authority to continue the conflict without authorization. On March 5, Coons delivered a Senate floor speech after voting for a war powers resolution intended to rein in Trump’s military campaign. He emphasized the human cost of war, including the consequences for American military personnel, their families and civilians affected by the fighting.

On April 15, Coons announced his support for another effort to pass a War Powers Resolution restricting the conflict. He argued that the administration had failed to provide a clear public explanation of the war’s goals and warned that the deployment of additional American forces carried substantial risks. His repeated support for congressional action demonstrates that his November 5 demand to end the war is consistent with positions he had taken since the conflict began.

Coons has also questioned the administration’s requests for additional military funding connected to the conflict. In June 2026, after the White House requested $87.6 billion in supplemental funding, he said he would oppose the proposal if it effectively served as a backdoor authorization for the Iran war. He argued that the administration needed to justify the conflict and provide clear plans for military spending before Congress approved additional funds.

Scrapping Trump’s tariffs

The second priority in Coons’ statement is eliminating Trump’s tariffs. His opposition dates to the beginning of the president’s second term. On February 1, 2025, after Trump imposed tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China, Coons warned that the measures would increase prices for American consumers and expose U.S. exporters to retaliatory trade restrictions.

Coons specifically identified everyday products that could become more expensive, including groceries, appliances, automobile parts and fuel. He also warned that Delaware businesses, particularly poultry producers that rely on exports to Mexico and Canada, could face economic consequences if those countries retaliated against American products. His criticism has therefore focused on both household purchasing costs and the potential effects on domestic businesses and workers.

In February 2026, Coons welcomed a Supreme Court ruling that limited Trump’s authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He argued that the Constitution gives Congress the authority to impose taxes and tariffs and criticized the administration’s use of emergency powers to implement its trade policies. He also challenged Republican lawmakers for not exercising their own legislative authority to address the tariffs.

Coons has additionally advocated for measures to reduce the financial consequences of the tariffs. In an economic policy proposal highlighted by his office in 2026, he supported raising the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour, providing tax relief to working families and returning tariff collections to consumers rather than allowing corporations to retain refunds. He also called for restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits and reducing costs associated with housing, health care and energy.

Reversing health care cuts

The third priority Coons identified is reversing health care cuts enacted under Trump and congressional Republicans. He has repeatedly argued that reductions to Medicaid and changes to Affordable Care Act coverage could leave millions of Americans with fewer options and higher insurance costs. His opposition has included efforts to protect federal health care funding and restore subsidies that help families afford insurance.

In November 2025, Coons announced that he would vote against a government funding proposal because it did not extend Affordable Care Act tax credits. He argued that Democrats had fought to preserve the subsidies and warned that allowing them to expire would make health insurance less affordable. He also criticized Republicans for failing to negotiate an agreement addressing the issue.

His criticism continued in February 2026, when he invited a Delaware physician and health care leader to attend Trump’s State of the Union address as his guest. Coons used the occasion to highlight his concerns about Medicaid reductions and changes to the Affordable Care Act, warning that the cuts enacted through Republican legislation could threaten rural hospitals and nursing homes.

Coons has also connected the health care debate to the broader economic consequences of Trump’s policies. In April 2026, he criticized the administration’s proposed defense spending increase while arguing that the federal government should also protect funding for programs such as Medicaid, Medicare and child care. His position reflects an argument that federal spending priorities should account for the financial pressures facing families as well as military requirements.

Coons’ November 5 statement brings together three issues he has repeatedly challenged throughout Trump’s second term. His record shows support for congressional restrictions on the Iran war, opposition to the president’s tariff policies and efforts to preserve health care subsidies and federal coverage programs. As Democrats prepare to assume control of both chambers, those positions provide a clearer picture of the agenda he wants the party to pursue. However, ending the conflict, changing tariff policy and reversing enacted health care legislation will require navigating congressional procedures, executive authority and the possibility of a presidential veto.