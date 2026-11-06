Warren Says Democrats Didn’t Just Campaign on Raising Wages, Expanding Child Care and Reining In Big Tech — Declares “We Came With Real Plans to Dismantle a Rigged System and Beat Back Corporate Power”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is emphasizing that Democrats’ campaign promises on wages, child care, technology regulation and health care are backed by specific legislative proposals, arguing that the incoming congressional majority must now turn those commitments into action. In a November 5 statement, the Massachusetts Democrat rejected the suggestion that the party’s policy platform amounted to campaign rhetoric, describing its agenda as an effort to dismantle what she called a rigged economic system and reduce the influence of powerful corporations.

Warren wrote on X:

“Democrats ran on raising the minimum wage, expanding child care, reining in Big Tech, and reforming health care. Just campaign rhetoric? Nope. We came with real plans to dismantle a rigged system and beat back corporate power. Now we need to deliver.”

Her statement identifies four specific policy areas: increasing wages, making child care more accessible and affordable, strengthening oversight of major technology companies and changing the health care system. Her reference to a “rigged system” reflects a longstanding argument that economic and political arrangements have disproportionately benefited wealthy individuals and large corporations at the expense of working families.

The statement comes after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections. The new majorities will take office in January 2027, giving Warren and other Democratic lawmakers greater control over committee investigations, legislative hearings and the congressional agenda. Reuters reported that the results also give Democrats additional leverage over negotiations involving federal spending, health care, tariffs and other economic policies.

Minimum wage and workers’ economic power

Warren’s call to raise the minimum wage is supported by a legislative record that includes the Raise the Wage Act of 2025. She cosponsored the legislation, which was introduced in April 2025 and referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The proposal seeks to increase the federal minimum wage, continuing her longstanding support for raising wages for workers across the country.

Warren has also argued that increasing wages must be accompanied by stronger protections for workers and greater bargaining power. Her published economic agenda includes proposals to strengthen collective bargaining, protect workers’ rights to organize and address employer consolidation that can reduce wages. She has also supported extending minimum-wage protections to tipped workers and workers with disabilities.

Her position on wages is connected to her broader criticism of corporate concentration. Warren has argued that large employers can exercise excessive influence over labor markets, limiting workers’ ability to negotiate higher pay and better conditions. Her agenda therefore includes not only raising the federal wage floor but also using antitrust enforcement and labor protections to address the economic power of major corporations.

Expanding child care access

Child care is another area in which Warren has developed specific legislation. In September 2025, she and Rep. Mikie Sherrill reintroduced the Child Care for Every Community Act, a proposal intended to expand affordable, high-quality child care and early education nationwide. The plan would establish a federally supported network of locally administered child care centers and family child care homes.

Under the proposal, half of American families would pay no more than $10 a day for child care, while costs for all families would be capped according to income. Lower-income households would qualify for full subsidies, while higher-income families would pay no more than 7% of their income. The legislation also includes provisions intended to improve compensation and professional development for child care workers.

Warren has continued pressing the issue during the current Congress. In March 2026, she helped establish the Child Care for America working group with Sen. Patty Murray, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Bobby Scott. The group was created to coordinate Democratic support for legislation intended to make child care more affordable and available to families nationwide.

In May 2026, Warren delivered a speech arguing that Democrats needed to make universal child care a central legislative priority. She specifically called for legislation to be ready for passage when Democrats regained control of Congress, arguing that the party should have concrete proposals prepared rather than simply promising to address the issue. She also criticized the failure to secure a stronger child care program during the earlier Democratic congressional majority.

Her concerns have also extended to actions taken by the Trump administration. On October 1, 2026, Warren and Sen. Raphael Warnock led a group of senators in questioning the administration’s handling of federal child care programs. Their letter raised concerns about changes affecting child care centers, Head Start regulations and federal child care assistance, arguing that the administration’s actions threatened to worsen an already difficult affordability situation.

Taking on Big Tech and corporate influence

Warren’s reference to reining in Big Tech reflects another longstanding part of her economic agenda. She has repeatedly advocated stronger antitrust enforcement against dominant technology companies and greater scrutiny of corporate arrangements that could limit competition. Her published plans include proposals to break up major technology companies when their market power prevents meaningful competition and to strengthen protections for consumers and smaller businesses.

During Trump’s second term, Warren has increasingly focused her criticism on the relationship between major technology companies and the administration. In January 2025, she and Sen. Michael Bennet questioned executives from major technology companies about million-dollar contributions to Trump’s inaugural fund. The senators raised concerns about whether those donations were intended to gain political influence or avoid regulatory scrutiny.

In April 2026, Warren also introduced the CLEAN Mergers Act alongside Sen. Cory Booker and other Democratic lawmakers. The proposal would require certain large mergers completed during Trump’s second term to be reversed unless companies could demonstrate that the transactions did not harm competition. It would also require federal agencies to reexamine mergers for evidence of improper political influence.

Warren’s criticism has continued through investigations involving artificial intelligence and corporate tax benefits. In September 2026, she led lawmakers in questioning Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft about tax subsidies associated with their AI investments and data center spending. She sought information about the extent to which federal tax policies were benefiting major technology companies while reducing corporate tax revenue.

More recently, an October 22 report released by Warren examined what she described as weakened antitrust enforcement under Trump. The report highlighted corporate mergers, enforcement decisions and potential political influence over regulatory approvals. Warren argued that insufficient oversight of corporate consolidation could leave American consumers facing higher prices and fewer choices.

Reforming health care

Health care is the fourth major issue in Warren’s statement. She has consistently supported expanding federal health coverage, defending Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, and reducing the influence of private insurers and other corporate interests in health care. Her longstanding position includes support for Medicare for All, alongside proposals intended to lower costs and expand coverage during a transition toward a broader public health insurance system.

Warren has also been a prominent opponent of the health care cuts advanced by Trump and congressional Republicans. In June 2025, she released estimates indicating that more than 300,000 Massachusetts residents could lose health insurance under the Republican budget legislation. She subsequently continued opposing the cuts through congressional statements, investigations and efforts to highlight their potential effects on hospitals, community health centers and families.

Her more recent actions have included investigating the effects of Republican health care cuts on military families and questioning federal officials about the consequences of changes to Medicaid and other programs. Those efforts demonstrate that her health care agenda is not limited to advocating for a future Medicare for All system; she has also focused on preventing existing coverage from being reduced.

Warren’s November 5 statement therefore brings together several policy commitments that she has pursued through legislation, congressional investigations and public advocacy. With Democrats preparing to control both chambers, she is arguing that the party now has an opportunity to advance proposals on wages, child care, corporate regulation and health care. Whether those proposals can become law will depend on the congressional process, Senate voting rules and the administration’s willingness to sign legislation.