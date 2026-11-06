Rep. Pressley Warns Democrats Their Midterm Victory Means Nothing Without Action — Says “When We Have the Power, We Have to Use It” — Challenges Incoming Majority to Deliver a “Mandate for Justice” and “Progress”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley is urging Democrats to move quickly and use their newly secured congressional majorities to advance legislation addressing economic inequality, health care, racial justice and other priorities, warning that simply holding power will not be enough to satisfy voters. In a November 5 statement, the Massachusetts Democrat challenged her party’s incoming leadership to demonstrate what it can accomplish rather than treating its election victories as an achievement in themselves.

Pressley wrote on X:

My message to Democrats is simple: When we have the power, we have to use it. Please don’t tell me about a majority—SHOW me what a majority can do. A people-powered majority with a mandate for justice, a mandate for compassion, and a mandate for progress.

Her statement makes three central points. First, Democrats must actively use their congressional authority once they assume control. Second, the party should measure its success through legislation and tangible results rather than the number of seats it holds. Third, she believes the election has provided an opportunity to pursue a broader agenda centered on justice, compassion and progress.

The timing is significant because Democrats won control of both chambers in the November 3 midterms. They are expected to take over the House and Senate in January 2027, giving them control of committee leadership, congressional investigations and the legislative agenda. The victories also create opportunities to scrutinize Trump administration decisions and challenge Republican policies that Democrats opposed during the current Congress.

However, Pressley’s reference to using power also raises a practical question about what Democrats can accomplish with their new majorities. In the House, the incoming majority will control committee assignments and leadership positions, allowing Democrats to determine which legislation receives hearings and floor consideration. They will also have greater authority to investigate federal agencies and administration officials.

In the Senate, Democratic control will give the party leadership over committees, confirmation proceedings and the chamber’s legislative schedule. But most major legislation remains subject to the Senate’s 60-vote cloture threshold unless it qualifies for a procedural exception. Trump’s presidential veto also remains a significant obstacle to bills he opposes. Democrats can therefore use their majority to investigate, negotiate, advance legislation and block or delay certain appointments, but control of Congress does not guarantee that every proposal becomes law.

Pressley’s record on health care provides one of the clearest examples of the issues she could prioritize. Throughout Trump’s second term, she has repeatedly opposed Republican legislation that reduces Medicaid funding and changes access to federal health care programs. In May and June 2025, she participated in protests and congressional efforts opposing the Republican reconciliation legislation, arguing that proposed Medicaid cuts would harm people with disabilities, children, seniors and low-income families.

When Republicans passed their reconciliation legislation in May 2025, Pressley criticized the measure for reducing Medicaid and food assistance while providing tax benefits to wealthy Americans. She also urged Republican lawmakers to reject the legislation before its passage. Her opposition continued after the Senate approved its version in July, when she called on House colleagues to reject the measure as it returned to the chamber.

Her health care advocacy has also included opposition to efforts to restrict reproductive health services. In July 2025, Pressley and Rep. Diana DeGette introduced an amendment intended to remove provisions restricting Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers. The amendment also sought to incorporate the EACH Act, which would repeal the Hyde Amendment’s restrictions on federal abortion coverage.

Pressley has similarly criticized the Trump administration’s approach to federal health and social programs. In January 2025, after the administration withdrew its federal funding freeze memorandum, she warned that the attempted funding halt had threatened services including Medicaid, SNAP and cancer research. She argued that the reversal did not eliminate the broader concerns surrounding the administration’s policies and pledged to continue challenging proposed cuts through Congress, the courts and public mobilization.

Another important part of Pressley’s record involves congressional oversight and accountability. In January 2026, she criticized Trump for pardoning convicted fraudsters and questioned Republicans about whether they supported those pardons during a House Oversight Committee hearing. She argued that lawmakers concerned about fraud should also examine the president’s own record and decisions. Her remarks demonstrate that her demand for Democrats to use their majority could include investigations into administration actions and the use of presidential clemency.

Pressley has also challenged Republican opposition to congressional investigations involving immigration enforcement. In January 2026, she attempted to subpoena records and footage connected to a fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota, but Republicans blocked her motion. She subsequently demanded an independent investigation and accountability. In August, she joined lawmakers conducting an unannounced oversight visit to an ICE detention facility in Massachusetts, continuing her calls for transparency regarding detention conditions and federal immigration enforcement.

Economic justice is another established part of her legislative record. Pressley has supported increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and co-authored a 2019 article with Rep. Pramila Jayapal arguing that raising the minimum wage was particularly important for women workers. She also criticized the Senate’s removal of a $15 minimum-wage provision from the American Rescue Plan in 2021, calling for immediate action to raise wages.

Her broader position on economic opportunity has included support for paid leave, stronger worker protections and policies intended to reduce financial insecurity. Pressley’s official legislative record also includes proposals addressing employment opportunities and economic conditions for underserved communities. Those priorities help explain why she describes the incoming majority as needing a mandate for economic and social justice, rather than simply a mandate to oppose Trump.

Pressley’s November 5 statement ultimately represents a demand for a more active Democratic Congress. Her record suggests that health care protections, economic opportunity, reproductive rights, immigration oversight and accountability for the administration are among the issues she is likely to emphasize. The incoming majority will have greater institutional authority to pursue those priorities, although the Senate’s legislative rules and Trump’s veto power will shape what can actually be enacted.