Pritzker Tells Democrats They Must Deliver After Midterm Sweep — “The American People Have Done Their Part” — Says Congress Must Choose Between a “Broken Status Quo” and “Real Change”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on the newly elected Democratic congressional majority to turn the results of the November 3 midterm elections into concrete political and legislative changes, arguing that American voters have already rejected what he describes as a politics of corruption and fear. In a November 5 statement, Pritzker framed the election results as a public demand for a different direction in Washington, challenging Congress to demonstrate whether it will respond to voters or preserve existing political arrangements.

Pritzker wrote on X:

“The American people have done their part. They rejected the politics of corruption and fear and embraced integrity and hope. Now it’s up to Congress to turn that into something real — defend a broken status quo or deliver real change.”

His statement contains three distinct arguments: that voters delivered a rejection of the political environment under President Donald Trump, that the election represented an embrace of integrity and hope, and that responsibility for translating that outcome into policy now rests with Congress. His reference to a “broken status quo” also signals that he expects Democrats to pursue changes beyond simply taking control of the legislative chambers.

The election results provide the immediate context. Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the November 3 midterms, marking the first time during Trump’s current presidency that Republicans will no longer control either chamber. Reuters reported that Democrats gained at least 30 House seats and secured a Senate majority of at least 54-44, with the results reflecting voter dissatisfaction involving the Iran war, living costs and Trump’s administration.

That change in congressional control will not take effect immediately. Republicans retain their majorities during the remainder of the current congressional session, with the newly elected Democratic majorities scheduled to assume power in January 2027. Once they do, Democrats will control committee leadership, congressional investigations, the legislative agenda and the Senate confirmation process, giving them substantially greater ability to scrutinize the administration and challenge its policies.

Pritzker had been making the same argument in the days leading up to the election. During a November 1 appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, he accused Trump of attempting to influence the electoral playing field through congressional redistricting efforts in multiple states. He pointed to developments in Texas, California, Indiana, Illinois and Maryland, arguing that efforts to redraw congressional districts could affect whether Democrats had a meaningful opportunity to compete. Pritzker also urged Americans to participate in the election, saying that voters needed to turn out because of what he viewed as an attempt to undermine electoral competition.

In that interview, Pritzker specifically warned that Republican congressional majorities had followed Trump’s direction rather than independently challenging his administration. His concern was not limited to the outcome of individual races but extended to the relationship between the White House and congressional Republicans. He argued that voters needed to understand how redistricting and political influence could affect representation before deciding who should control Congress.

Pritzker also addressed what he described as corruption within the Trump administration, arguing that congressional hearings would be necessary to establish the extent of potential misconduct. He said there needed to be hearings because of what he characterized as extensive corruption, adding that the public did not yet understand the full extent of the issue. He specifically raised concerns about what he described as profiteering involving Trump, members of his family and close associates.

His proposed response went beyond congressional questioning. During the same interview, Pritzker suggested that investigations could eventually lead to legislation or even a constitutional amendment intended to restrict presidential profiteering. That proposal provides additional context for his November 5 demand that Congress turn the election results into something tangible. He has been publicly advocating for investigations that could produce both accountability and changes to the rules governing presidential financial interests.

The governor’s criticism of Trump has also been connected to his broader objections to federal policies affecting state governments. Pritzker’s campaign has highlighted his opposition to the administration’s actions and his efforts to defend Illinois against federal initiatives. His November 5 language about rejecting corruption and fear therefore reflects a broader political argument he had already been making during the campaign, rather than an isolated reaction to the election results.

Pritzker’s own record in Illinois also provides context for his reference to integrity, hope and tangible political change. His administration highlights the state’s minimum-wage increase, investments in infrastructure, expanded reproductive rights protections, paid leave for workers and clean-energy development among its major accomplishments. Those state policies represent examples of the governing priorities he has emphasized while criticizing Trump’s federal agenda.

The central question raised by Pritzker’s statement is how Democrats will use their incoming congressional majorities. They will have the ability to conduct investigations, set committee agendas, hold hearings, pursue legislation and exercise greater influence over federal spending. However, Republicans will retain control until the new Congress convenes, and Trump will continue to hold presidential veto authority. Reuters has also reported that Democrats will face limits on directly reversing executive policies involving tariffs, immigration and regulation.

Pritzker’s challenge consequently places the emphasis on what Democrats do after winning power, rather than simply celebrating the election results. His reference to defending the status quo versus delivering real change establishes the standard he says the incoming majority should face: whether it uses its control of Congress to investigate the administration, pursue legislative priorities and respond to the issues that contributed to the electoral shift.