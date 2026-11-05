Sen. Coons Challenges Trump’s Offer to Work With Democrats — Says He Can Start by Ending His “Tariff War” and Bringing Down Costs for American Families

Sen. Chris Coons is challenging President Donald Trump’s promise to cooperate with Democrats following the Republican Party’s sweeping midterm losses, saying the president should begin by ending his tariff policies and addressing the rising costs facing American families. The Delaware Democrat also vowed that Democrats would continue pursuing lower health care costs and greater affordability regardless of whether Trump agrees to work with them, signaling that economic policy will remain a central point of confrontation in the next Congress.

Coons made the statement Thursday, November 5, in response to a post highlighting Trump’s comments to The New York Times about accepting the election results and potentially working with Democrats. The original post quoted the president saying, “I am absolutely willing to accept those results. We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out.” Coons used his response to challenge the sincerity of that offer and identify the policy changes he believes should accompany it.

The senator wrote:

“If Trump is serious about working with Democrats, he can start by ending his tariff war and bringing down costs for American families. But whether he works with us or not, we’re going to keep fighting to lower costs, make health care more affordable, and deliver for the American people.”

The post Coons responded to referenced a November 3 New York Times interview in which Trump said he was prepared to work with Democrats following the election. The president spoke with two Times reporters while watching the results at the White House, as Democrats were moving toward control of both chambers of Congress. Trump said he believed the parties could reach agreements on certain issues, including the debt ceiling, while emphasizing that he retained veto authority.

Trump also defended his administration’s economic and foreign policy decisions during the interview. He said he did not regret launching the war with Iran and described the decision as wise, but acknowledged that voters were unhappy with higher oil prices. He separately blamed Republican losses on his absence from the ballot, arguing that his presence would have increased turnout. The interview illustrated the competing explanations surrounding the Republican defeat and Trump’s proposed approach to the incoming Democratic Congress.

Coons’ first demand concerns Trump’s tariffs, which he has opposed through legislation and public statements. The senator has argued that unilateral tariff decisions can increase uncertainty for American businesses and raise costs for consumers. He previously joined Sen. Tim Kaine in introducing legislation requiring congressional approval before the president imposes new tariffs on U.S. allies, challenging the administration’s ability to implement broad trade measures without legislative authorization.

Coons also pursued legislation intended to prevent Trump from unilaterally imposing tariffs on allied countries. When Republicans blocked his proposal on the Senate floor, the senator warned that even the possibility of additional tariffs could harm American businesses and consumers. His objection was not limited to the final cost of imported products; he also emphasized the uncertainty created for companies making investment, purchasing and supply-chain decisions.

The senator has connected those trade policies directly to housing affordability. Coons and Sen. Jacky Rosen introduced legislation to exempt homebuilding materials from Trump’s tariffs, arguing that additional costs on construction supplies could make building homes more expensive. The proposal specifically addressed materials used in home construction, including lumber and drywall, and reflected his broader position that tariffs should not increase the cost of essential goods.

Coons’ second major priority is health care affordability. His public record includes efforts to protect coverage for Americans with preexisting conditions and opposition to administration policies that could increase insurance premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. He previously joined Sen. Tom Carper and other Democrats in urging the Trump administration to protect those coverage requirements, warning that changes to insurance rules could weaken protections for people who rely on comprehensive coverage.

The senator has also criticized Republican health care proposals that he believes would make coverage less accessible. In a statement concerning the proposed Republican health care overhaul, Coons warned that the legislation would put insurance beyond the reach of millions of Americans and harm Delaware residents. His opposition to those measures is consistent with Thursday’s promise to continue fighting for more affordable health care, regardless of whether the administration cooperates.

The economic concerns behind Coons’ statement have also featured in his recent work on behalf of Delaware residents. His office released a report examining increases in household expenses under Trump’s administration, identifying housing, groceries, gasoline, electricity and health care as major areas of concern. The report formed part of his broader argument that federal economic policy should prioritize reducing the costs facing ordinary households.

Coons’ approach to the incoming Congress also reflects his emphasis on bipartisan economic legislation. He has previously outlined priorities involving economic opportunity and financial security for working Americans, while pursuing proposals intended to reduce housing and health care expenses. His latest statement makes clear that he does not consider Trump’s willingness to negotiate sufficient on its own; he wants the administration to change specific policies that Democrats have spent months opposing.

The Delaware senator’s comments come as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers following the November 3 election. That shift will give congressional Democrats greater leverage over legislation, federal spending and oversight, although Trump will retain his presidential veto authority. Coons’ warning that Democrats will continue fighting regardless of presidential cooperation suggests that tariffs, household costs and health care will remain prominent points of negotiation and disagreement.