Warren Says Democrats Must Take On “Corrupt Politicians and Corporate Interests” After Midterm Victory — Calls for Ending Iran War, Reversing Health Care Cuts and Investigating Trump and His Allies

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling on Democrats to use their newly won congressional majorities to pursue an aggressive economic and anti-corruption agenda, arguing that their sweeping midterm victories came from challenging wealthy corporate interests and political figures who have benefited from a system she describes as rigged against working Americans. In a new post-election essay, Warren outlined a series of legislative priorities, including ending the Iran war, reversing health care cuts, expanding child care, increasing taxes on wealthy Americans and investigating alleged corruption involving President Donald Trump and his allies.

Warren shared her argument in a November 5 post on X, attaching her TIME essay titled “Senator Elizabeth Warren: Why Democrats Won the Midterms.” The article, published under her byline, presented her explanation for the Democratic victory and laid out what she believes the party should do with its new congressional power. Rather than treating the election as simply a rejection of Trump, Warren argued that Democrats succeeded by campaigning on economic populism and confronting concentrated corporate power.

Warren wrote:

“Anyone seeking to understand the midterm’s lessons should start here: Democrats won by being populist economic fighters who were unafraid to call out the corrupt politicians and corporate interests who have rigged the system at the expense of everyone else.”

In the TIME essay, Warren argued that Democrats’ victories across traditionally competitive and Republican-leaning states demonstrated the effectiveness of a campaign focused on affordability, corporate influence and economic inequality. She pointed to victories in Texas and South Carolina, among other states, and highlighted candidates who made opposition to corporate monopolies, insurance companies and billionaire influence central to their campaigns.

She also argued that Democratic candidates offered more than criticism of Trump’s economic policies. Warren pointed to proposals involving the federal minimum wage, child care, Big Tech regulation, artificial intelligence, data centers and health care reform. She cited candidates who campaigned against grocery store consolidation and vertical integration among insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacies, arguing that these policies demonstrated a willingness to challenge industries that influence household expenses.

Warren’s emphasis on corporate concentration reflects a longstanding focus of her Senate work. She has repeatedly pursued legislation and oversight aimed at limiting the influence of large corporations, private equity firms and financial institutions. Her official policy agenda has included proposals to strengthen antitrust enforcement, break up dominant technology companies, hold Wall Street accountable and reduce the influence of corporate lobbying in Washington.

The senator has also made government corruption a central issue in her legislative record. She previously introduced the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act, a comprehensive proposal intended to strengthen ethics requirements and reduce the influence of wealthy donors, lobbyists and special interests over federal officials. Her November 5 argument that Democrats should confront corrupt politicians is consistent with that earlier effort.

Her essay also specifically addressed private equity’s influence over housing and the broader economy. Warren highlighted Democratic efforts to prevent large investment firms from purchasing single-family homes, arguing that concentrated ownership can contribute to higher housing costs. On October 22, she issued a statement concerning implementation of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, emphasizing provisions intended to restrict large institutional investors from buying up single-family properties.

Warren said the legislation was designed to increase housing supply and reduce costs, and warned that corporate landlords should not be allowed to exploit loopholes during implementation. She also criticized Trump for refusing to sign the legislation, which nevertheless became law. The statement demonstrates that her criticism of corporate influence has been accompanied by specific legislative efforts concerning housing affordability.

Health care is another major component of the agenda Warren outlined. In her TIME essay, she called for reversing Republican health care cuts, expanding coverage and funding universal child care. She also highlighted the importance of challenging the influence of large insurance companies and pharmaceutical interests, including the vertical integration of insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacies.

Warren has consistently advocated for expanded federal involvement in health care and has supported Medicare for All. Her broader policy proposals have also included universal child care, a public insurance option and efforts to lower prescription drug costs. In the essay, she argued that Democrats should not postpone these priorities until they potentially control the White House, insisting that they should pursue legislation immediately.

The senator also called for changes to federal spending and tax policy. She proposed using Democratic leverage over spending bills to prevent additional funding for the Iran conflict, cancel Republican cuts to health insurance and nutrition benefits, and finance expanded domestic programs. Warren further argued that Democrats should reverse tax benefits provided to corporations and wealthy Americans under Trump’s legislative agenda, using the resulting revenue to support working families.

Her criticism of the administration extended to the war with Iran, which she included among the policies Democrats should directly challenge. Warren’s essay called for Congress to stop the conflict and use its authority over federal spending to prevent continued funding for what she described as a forever war. She placed that demand alongside domestic economic priorities, arguing that foreign military spending should not take precedence over affordability and essential public programs.

Warren also proposed confronting corruption through legislation targeting federal officials’ stock trading. She argued that Democrats should put bills banning stock trading by federal officials up for votes, even when Republican support is uncertain. She went further, suggesting that Democrats should consider changing Senate filibuster rules if Republicans block measures addressing corruption. Her position reflects her longstanding criticism of financial conflicts of interest among public officials and her support for stronger government ethics requirements.

The senator called for congressional investigations into Trump and his associates, as well as increased scrutiny of major technology executives, Wall Street leaders and large corporations. She argued that congressional oversight should examine whether powerful individuals and companies have broken the law and should impose consequences where wrongdoing is established. Warren’s proposal places corporate accountability and investigations at the center of the Democrats’ next congressional agenda.

She concluded her essay by arguing that the party cannot wait two years for another election or a future Democratic trifecta to pursue the policies voters supported. Warren wrote that Democrats should be prepared to work with Republicans who support affordability and anti-corruption measures, but should move forward without them when necessary. Her central message was that the party’s election victory created an immediate responsibility to deliver tangible economic results.