Van Hollen Vows to End Trump’s Iran War — Says Trump and Netanyahu “Started This Senseless War” and Republicans in Congress “Supported It”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen vowed Thursday to help bring an end to the U.S. war with Iran, directly blaming President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congressional Republicans for the conflict. His statement came one day after Vice President JD Vance publicly identified the war as a central reason Republicans suffered sweeping losses in the November 3 midterm elections, intensifying the political debate over the administration’s military campaign.

Van Hollen made the remarks in a November 5 post on X, attaching an NBC News article titled “Vance says the ‘real reason’ for GOP rout was anger over Iran war.” The report detailed Vance’s acknowledgment that frustration over the conflict, rising energy prices and other policy disagreements had contributed to Republican losses. Van Hollen used the article’s subject as an opportunity to reiterate his opposition to the war and promise further congressional action.

The Maryland Democrat wrote:

“Trump and Netanyahu started this senseless war. Republicans in Congress supported it. But we’re sure as hell going to end it.”

The NBC News report centered on Vance’s November 4 admission that the war had become a significant political liability for Republicans. In a lengthy post of his own, the vice president wrote, “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.” He also argued that Republican voters who abandoned the party were motivated by several issues, including ending the conflict, addressing inflation and changing the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Vance identified four priorities that an unnamed pollster said had emerged among former Trump voters who were considering returning to the Republican Party: ending the war, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first, and changing the U.S. relationship with Israel. He maintained that Republican turnout itself was not the principal problem and argued that many people who supported Trump and Vance in 2024 had instead voted Democratic in 2026.

Trump had also acknowledged that the conflict contributed to Republican losses. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he said, “Iran was a piece of it,” while defending his decision to launch the military campaign. Trump added that he would have made the same decision again. The NBC report also documented the administration’s repeated assurances that the conflict would end soon, despite continuing economic consequences.

Van Hollen’s promise to end the war reflects a position he has pursued through formal congressional action rather than statements alone. On April 13, 2026, he joined the effort to invoke the War Powers Resolution, filing legislation intended to force a congressional vote on terminating U.S. military involvement in the conflict. The measure was designed to require the administration to obtain congressional authorization rather than continue military operations without a formal decision by Congress.

He subsequently brought forward his own war powers resolution and urged senators to support it. The legislation sought to stop the administration’s military campaign against Iran, making the senator’s November 5 declaration consistent with an established legislative effort. His office also published material documenting his efforts to bring the resolution to a vote on the Senate floor.

The senator’s criticism has also extended to congressional defense spending. In July 2026, Van Hollen publicly opposed a major defense spending measure that he said failed to rein in Trump’s Iran war. He specifically criticized a provision that would mandate additional U.S. defense cooperation with Israel, pointing to Netanyahu’s support for the provision. Van Hollen said he would vote against the legislation, arguing that it would further empower the administration’s approach to the conflict.

His position on Netanyahu and Israeli government policy predates the Iran conflict. Van Hollen previously explained his decision not to attend Netanyahu’s address to Congress, raising concerns about the Israeli prime minister’s leadership and policies. He has repeatedly distinguished between supporting Israel’s security and supporting the decisions of its current government.

That distinction is important when examining his record on military assistance. Van Hollen supported the national security supplemental legislation while emphasizing his backing for defensive systems, including Iron Dome, to protect Israel from attacks by Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah. His public statements have therefore combined support for Israel’s defensive security with opposition to policies and military decisions he believes undermine regional stability.

The senator has also criticized Netanyahu’s policies concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In previous Senate remarks, he argued against Israeli annexation, warning about the consequences for regional security and the prospects for a lasting resolution. His objections to Netanyahu’s leadership are therefore part of a broader record of disagreement with the Israeli government’s military and territorial policies.

Vance’s comments have now placed the Iran war at the center of an unusually public Republican debate over the consequences of the administration’s foreign policy. Van Hollen, meanwhile, is positioning congressional action to end the conflict as a priority for Democrats following their midterm gains. His November 5 statement suggests that he intends to continue pursuing the War Powers Resolution and challenging additional measures that could sustain the military campaign.