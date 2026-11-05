Hillary Clinton Celebrates “Historic Gains” for Democratic Women After Midterms — More Than 100 Set to Serve in House and Record 14 Prepare to Become Governors as Women Break Barriers Across the Country

Former Secretary of State and former first lady Hillary Clinton celebrated what she described as historic gains for Democratic women following the November 3 midterm elections, highlighting record-breaking representation in Congress, an unprecedented number of Democratic women governors and a series of groundbreaking victories that have opened doors previously closed to women across American politics. In a November 5 post, Clinton specifically recognized the women elected to the House, Senate and governors’ offices, while drawing attention to several candidates whose victories represent historic firsts for Black, Native American and Latina women. Her message came as the results established new records for women’s representation in multiple levels of government.

Clinton published the following statement on X, identifying nine major milestones from the elections and congratulating women who participated in races across the country, regardless of whether they won or lost.

There is much to celebrate this week, but I want to call specific attention to historic gains Democratic women made in representation: For the first time in history, over 100 Democratic women will serve in the U.S. House.

At least 16 Democratic women will serve in the Senate.

At least 14 Democratic women will serve as governors, a record high.

A record of 2,600 Democratic women running for seats in state legislatures helped flip 12 majorities and break 11 supermajorities.

Four states elected their first woman governor: Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio, and Tennessee.

@KeishaBottoms will be the first Black woman to serve as a governor.

@DebHaalandNM will be the first Native American woman to serve as a governor.

@GinaHinojosaTX will be the first Latina to serve as governor of Texas.

@peggyflanagan will be the first Native American woman to serve in the Senate. I am beyond excited to see these extraordinary people and public servants tackle accountability, affordability, and our other challenges to make life better for everyone in this country. Congratulations to everyone who ran: win or lose, fighting for what’s right is always worth it.

The significance of Clinton’s message extends beyond her reaction to individual election victories. She is one of the most prominent women in modern American political history, having served as first lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001, represented New York in the U.S. Senate from 2001 to 2009 and served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013. In 2016, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party. Her own political career included several historic milestones, making her recognition of the latest generation of women entering public office particularly notable.

The first major milestone Clinton identified was the election of more than 100 Democratic women to the U.S. House of Representatives. Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics confirmed that at least 100 Democratic women will serve in the House in 2027, surpassing the previous Democratic record of 95 set in 2025. The center’s November 4 analysis also identified at least 116 Democratic women entering Congress overall, including members of both chambers. The increase represents a substantial expansion of women’s representation within the Democratic congressional delegation and gives women a larger presence in the chamber where federal legislation, government spending and oversight of the executive branch are debated.

Clinton also highlighted the election of at least 16 Democratic women to the U.S. Senate. The Rutgers analysis placed the number of women senators entering the next Congress at 23, including 16 Democrats and seven Republicans. Although the overall number of women in the Senate is expected to decline from the current 27, the Democratic women entering the chamber will establish a new record for their party. One of the most consequential individual victories is that of Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, whose election makes her the first Native American woman elected to the Senate.

The gubernatorial results represent another major part of the historic gains Clinton celebrated. At least 14 Democratic women will serve as governors in 2027, surpassing the previous record of 10. Across both parties, at least 17 women are expected to occupy governors’ offices, breaking the previous national record of 14. That means women will lead at least 34% of the country’s governorships, a significant increase in a position that has historically been held predominantly by men. Governors oversee state governments, appoint senior officials, influence state budgets and exercise significant authority over education, public safety, health care and other areas of policy.

Clinton specifically noted that Georgia, Minnesota, Ohio and Tennessee elected their first women governors. The victories involved four different political careers: Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Democrat Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota, Democrat Amy Acton in Ohio and Republican Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee. The distinction is that these were broader milestones for women’s representation, rather than exclusively Democratic victories. Ohio also has a historical qualification: Nancy Hollister briefly became governor through succession in 1998, making Acton the first woman elected to the state’s governorship. Georgia, Minnesota and Tennessee had not previously had a woman serve as governor.

Among the most significant national firsts was the election of Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia. Her victory makes her the first Black woman elected governor of a U.S. state, ending a longstanding absence of Black women in the country’s governorships. Bottoms previously served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 through 2022, leading the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of nationwide demonstrations over racial injustice. Her previous public service also included work as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden for public engagement. Her election gives Georgia its first woman governor and places a former major-city mayor with federal executive-branch experience in the state’s highest office.

Another historic victory Clinton celebrated was that of Deb Haaland in New Mexico. Haaland will become the first Native American woman to serve as governor of a U.S. state, adding another major milestone to a political career already defined by historic firsts. Before her gubernatorial election, she represented New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as secretary of the Interior under Biden from 2021 to 2025. Her confirmation as Interior secretary made her the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department. She is also an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th-generation New Mexican. Her election, alongside lieutenant governor-elect Stephanie Garcia Richard, also produced the first gubernatorial ticket composed entirely of women of color elected to lead a state.

Clinton also singled out Gina Hinojosa, whose election makes her the first Latina to serve as governor of Texas. Hinojosa previously represented central Austin in the Texas House of Representatives, where she served on the Public Education Committee and Business and Industry Committee and chaired the Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee. A former civil rights and labor attorney, she began her public-service career on the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees, eventually becoming its president. During her time in the Texas Legislature, she worked on public education funding, opposed legislation restricting voting access and led Democratic efforts against a proposed school voucher program. Her election represents a historic change in the leadership of one of the country’s largest states, as well as a breakthrough for Latina representation in statewide executive office.

The fourth individual Clinton specifically congratulated was Peggy Flanagan, whose victory in Minnesota makes her the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Flanagan previously served as Minnesota’s lieutenant governor, becoming one of the highest-ranking Native American women in elected executive office. A member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, she also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives and worked in education and child advocacy before entering statewide politics. As lieutenant governor, she helped advance initiatives involving affordable housing, child care and the state’s response to homelessness, while also supporting the creation of Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office. Her move to the Senate represents a historic breakthrough for Indigenous women in the federal government.

Beyond the individual victories, Clinton highlighted the participation of approximately 2,600 Democratic women who ran for state legislative seats nationwide. The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee reported before the election that a record 3,824 women were running for state legislative seats, with Democratic women accounting for 68% of those candidates. The organization’s post-election assessment reported that Democrats had flipped at least 12 legislative chambers and more than 450 Republican-held seats. Clinton’s reference to 11 broken supermajorities points to another important consequence of those victories: changes in the balance of power within state legislatures, where supermajorities can give one party the ability to advance legislation with fewer compromises.

The broader election results also attracted national attention because the victories extended beyond traditional Democratic strongholds. Reuters reported that voters elected a historic slate of women and candidates from underrepresented communities, including Bottoms, Haaland and Hinojosa. The victories expanded representation in state executive offices and Congress while reflecting a wider shift in the country’s political leadership. For Clinton, the results offered an opportunity to recognize not only the women who secured prominent offices but also the thousands who competed for state legislative positions and helped reshape the political landscape in their respective states.

Clinton’s closing remarks also looked beyond the election results themselves. She expressed excitement about the incoming public officials taking on what she described as the country’s challenges involving “accountability” and “affordability,” along with other issues affecting Americans. Those two priorities connect the historic representation gains to the responsibilities awaiting the incoming officials. The women elected to Congress and governors’ offices will now face decisions involving federal and state policy, government oversight, economic pressures and the needs of their constituents. Clinton’s message emphasized that their victories should ultimately translate into public service and efforts to improve people’s lives.

Her final congratulations extended to every woman who ran, including those who did not win their races. By writing that “fighting for what’s right is always worth it,” Clinton recognized the work involved in seeking public office even when an election does not produce a victory. The statement reflected the broader message running throughout her post: the 2026 midterms were not simply about individual candidates winning prominent positions, but about a growing number of women participating in political leadership and breaking barriers that had remained in place for generations.

For Clinton, whose own career helped establish several milestones for women in American politics, the election results represent a new chapter in that history. More than 100 Democratic women are preparing to serve in the House, at least 16 Democratic women will enter the Senate and a record 14 Democratic women are expected to lead states as governors. Alongside the historic firsts achieved by Bottoms, Haaland, Hinojosa and Flanagan, those numbers explain why Clinton described the results as something worth celebrating.