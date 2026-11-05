Gavin Newsom Moves to Spare All 548 California Death Row Inmates — “State-Sanctioned Killing Is Incompatible With California’s Values”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, November 5, that he will commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates currently on the state’s death row, taking historic action that would replace every execution sentence with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The sweeping decision would affect the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere and eliminate approximately one-quarter of the nation’s death sentences.

Newsom announced the decision in an open letter to Californians released by his office Thursday. He said he was exercising his constitutional clemency authority after nearly three decades of opposing state-sanctioned executions, arguing that California’s capital punishment system cannot deliver justice fairly and consistently.

“I have decided to exercise my constitutional clemency authority to commute all California death sentences to life without the possibility of parole,” Newsom wrote.

The announcement follows years of debate over California’s death penalty system, which has not carried out an execution since 2006. Reuters reported that Newsom first imposed a formal moratorium on executions on March 13, 2019, approximately two months after taking office as governor.

In his letter, Newsom explained that the moratorium prevented further executions but left hundreds of existing death sentences intact. He described the state’s condemned population as the largest in the Western Hemisphere, with 548 people currently facing death sentences.

“State-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” Newsom wrote. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”

Why Newsom Is Commuting Every Death Sentence

The governor argued that California’s death penalty system has repeatedly failed to deliver fair outcomes, pointing to wrongful convictions, lengthy court proceedings and decades of unsuccessful attempts to repair the system.

“By every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty is a failure,” Newsom wrote. He added that the system “has not been and cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people.”

Newsom also acknowledged the severity of the crimes committed by people on death row, recognizing the suffering experienced by victims, their families and affected communities. However, he said he ultimately concluded that the state should not carry out executions, regardless of the circumstances surrounding individual cases.

“I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them,” Newsom wrote, while acknowledging that many Californians believe people responsible for brutal crimes deserve the death penalty.

The governor said he considered whether to distinguish between different categories of crimes and offenders before making his decision. He ultimately rejected that approach, arguing that granting clemency to some condemned prisoners while excluding others would create different standards for victims and their families.

“Each experiences their loss as the worst of the worst,” Newsom wrote, explaining why he decided to commute every sentence rather than make exceptions based on individual crimes.

Under the plan, all 548 inmates would receive sentences of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Newsom emphasized that the decision would not release anyone from prison or eliminate their punishment.

“These offenders will die in prison but not by our hand,” he wrote.

Victims’ Families and Legal Challenges

The decision has generated strong disagreement among victims’ relatives and advocates who believe death sentences provide a measure of justice and finality. The New York Times reported that former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who leads the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, intends to challenge Newsom’s decision in court.

Schubert had previously sent the governor a seven-page letter opposing blanket commutations, including photographs and descriptions of victims killed by people currently on death row. She argued that the families of victims had been given a sense of finality through the justice system and that the governor’s action would reopen painful experiences.

“We’re talking about serial killers, spree killers, cop killers, baby killers,” Marc Klaas, whose daughter Polly Klaas was kidnapped and murdered in 1993, said in expressing his opposition to the proposed commutations.

Other relatives of victims have supported Newsom’s position. Jess Nichol, Polly Klaas’s stepsister, said she and another family member met with the governor in October and encouraged him to commute all death sentences.

“We used to think that having a vengeful death penalty sentence is going to be what gave us justice,” Nichol said. “We’ve discovered that it doesn’t.”

California Supreme Court Review and Political Implications

Although Newsom has announced his decision, the commutations will involve a constitutional review process for inmates with multiple felony convictions. California’s Constitution requires Supreme Court approval before a governor can grant clemency to someone convicted of two or more felonies.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms that constitutional requirement in its explanation of the state’s clemency procedures. More than half of the death sentences covered by Newsom’s announcement are expected to require the court’s involvement, leaving the scope and timing of the review as significant questions.

Newsom acknowledged the unusual constitutional process in his letter, expressing confidence that his decision was lawful while recognizing that the justices would be required to participate in a consequential matter.

The announcement also comes as Newsom approaches the end of his second and final term as governor in January 2027. He is widely expected to consider a campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, and the decision could become part of the national political debate surrounding his record.

Newsom said he understood that his decision would anger some Californians and cause additional pain for certain victims’ families. Nevertheless, he maintained that his responsibility as governor required him to follow his conscience.

“For this reason, I am compelled to follow my conscience and, as authorized by our Constitution, take this action for the welfare of the State of California,” Newsom wrote.

The governor also clarified that his decision does not repeal California’s death penalty. Voters and the state Legislature retain authority over whether capital punishment remains legal, while prosecutors, juries and courts retain their roles in pursuing and imposing death sentences in future cases.