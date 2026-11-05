Melanie Stansbury Celebrates More Than 100 Women Elected to Congress — Recalls House Didn’t Even Have a Women’s Bathroom Off the Floor Until 2011

Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico celebrated a reported milestone in women’s congressional representation Thursday, noting that a women’s restroom was not available directly off the House floor until 2011 and that more than 100 women had been elected to Congress in the November 3 midterm elections. Her statement highlighted both the historic barriers women faced in Congress and the growing number of women serving in federal office.

Stansbury wrote on X:

“There wasn’t even a women’s bathroom off of the House Floor until 2011. Last night we elected over 100 women to Congress and counting!!! #herstory”

The first part of Stansbury’s post refers to a historical milestone in the House of Representatives. A women’s restroom directly off the House floor opened in 2011, providing female members with a facility in the immediate vicinity of the chamber.

The milestone reflected the longstanding underrepresentation of women in Congress and the institutional arrangements that had developed when the House was overwhelmingly composed of men.

The House restroom milestone followed an earlier development in the Senate. Women senators had access to a restroom off the Senate floor beginning in 1993, while the House facility opened 18 years later.

Stansbury’s second claim concerns the number of women elected to Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. Research from the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University reported that at least 116 Democratic women would serve in the U.S. Congress, including at least 100 Democratic women in the House.

That figure supports the broad claim that more than 100 women were elected to Congress. However, the exact final count may change as outstanding races are resolved and election results are certified.

Stansbury’s use of “over 100 women” is therefore consistent with the reported milestone, though the final total should be distinguished from preliminary post-election counts.

The 2026 elections also marked a significant development for Democratic women in the House. The Rutgers analysis identified at least 100 Democratic women serving in the chamber, a new milestone in the party’s representation.

The historical restroom reference is not merely symbolic. It illustrates how congressional facilities and institutional norms evolved as women entered the legislature in greater numbers.

Stansbury is herself a Democratic woman serving in the House of Representatives, representing New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. Her post connects her own role in Congress with the broader increase in women’s representation.

The post does not announce a new bill or policy initiative. It is a celebratory statement about representation and the historical progress of women in the institution.

Stansbury’s message frames the midterm result as a milestone in congressional history, linking the number of women elected with the earlier change in access to facilities on the House floor.

The statement’s central point is that women’s growing presence in Congress represents a significant change from the institution’s earlier history, which Stansbury commemorated with the hashtag “#herstory.”