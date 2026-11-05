Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri outlined four policy priorities Thursday that he said should guide Democrats following their reported midterm victory: ending the war in the Middle East, removing tariffs, restoring healthcare and nutrition funding, and restricting stock trading and partisan gerrymandering. His statement presents a broad agenda focused on economic costs, social programs and political reform.

Cleaver wrote on X:

“End the disastrous war in the Middle East that has driven up gas prices. Remove the reckless tariff taxes that have raised costs. Restore funding for health care and nutrition programs that families depend on. Ban stock trading and partisan gerrymandering that corrupt our politics.”

The first priority concerns the war in Iran and its economic consequences. Cleaver has previously criticized Trump’s military action and supported War Powers Resolutions intended to prohibit U.S. involvement in the conflict without congressional authorization.

Cleaver has characterized Trump’s bombing of sites in Iran as unconstitutional, arguing that Congress holds the authority to declare war. His position has focused on the constitutional division of powers and the financial impact of military operations.

His second priority targets tariffs, which Cleaver describes as taxes that increase costs. Tariffs are duties imposed on imported goods, and their economic effects can vary depending on how businesses and consumers absorb or pass along the costs.

Cleaver’s statement frames tariff removal as a means of reducing financial pressure on families. It does not specify which tariff schedules or executive actions Democrats would seek to reverse.

The third priority concerns healthcare and nutrition programs. Cleaver has opposed budget proposals that he says would reduce Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding, arguing that such cuts would harm lower-income families.

His call to restore funding reflects opposition to spending measures that would reduce access to public assistance. Medicaid provides healthcare coverage to eligible individuals and families, while SNAP supports food purchases for qualifying households.

Cleaver’s fourth priority focuses on stock trading by members of Congress and partisan gerrymandering. He has supported legislation aimed at banning congressional stock trading, an issue framed by proponents as a matter of ethics and public trust.

Stock-trading restrictions would require Congress to establish rules governing members’ financial transactions. Gerrymandering refers to the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to advantage a political party or group, and restrictions could involve changes to the redistricting process.

Cleaver’s statement does not identify a particular bill for each priority. Instead, it sets out a policy framework that Democrats could pursue through legislation, committee hearings and negotiations.

The party’s ability to enact the agenda would depend on congressional votes, Senate procedures and whether the president signs legislation. A House majority alone cannot guarantee changes to federal policy.

Cleaver’s message brings together four issues he has linked to Trump and Republican policy: military spending and war, trade costs, public assistance and political ethics. He is calling on Democrats to use their new congressional position to pursue changes across those areas.