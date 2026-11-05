“Why Is Pete Hegseth Still Around?” — Hakeem Jeffries Renews Pressure on Removal of Defense Secretary as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioned Thursday why Pete Hegseth remains defense secretary, renewing Democratic criticism of the Pentagon chief as the party prepares to assume control of the House following its reported midterm victory. Jeffries’ brief statement reflects his previous calls for Trump to remove Hegseth over concerns about the secretary’s handling of sensitive military information.

Jeffries wrote on X:

“Why is Pete Hegseth still around?”

The post does not specify a new allegation or announce a formal congressional action. Its central implication is that Jeffries believes Hegseth should no longer remain in his position.

Jeffries previously called for Hegseth to be fired immediately in March 2025, after reports that a journalist had been inadvertently included in a messaging group discussing sensitive military operations. Jeffries argued that the episode raised serious questions about the secretary’s judgment.

In a letter to Trump, Jeffries explicitly urged the president to dismiss Hegseth. The letter represented a direct request to the president, who has the authority to remove the defense secretary from the Cabinet position.

Jeffries also addressed the issue publicly in subsequent remarks, describing the administration as arrogant and incompetent and reiterating his call for Hegseth’s removal.

The controversy involving classified information became a recurring point of criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Their concerns centered on whether the secretary’s conduct had compromised operational security or endangered military personnel.

Jeffries’ opposition has also been shaped by broader criticism of Hegseth’s Pentagon leadership, including personnel decisions, military operations and transparency surrounding the department’s conduct.

The House Democratic leader’s Thursday post is not an impeachment announcement. It does not identify articles of impeachment, a hearing schedule or a specific vote.

With Democrats reportedly taking control of the House, the party could use committee oversight to investigate Defense Department actions. Hearings and document requests could provide lawmakers with additional information about Hegseth’s conduct and leadership.

The House also has the constitutional authority to impeach executive branch officials, while the Senate conducts any resulting trial. Removal would require a two-thirds Senate vote.

Jeffries’ post is therefore a political challenge to the secretary’s continued tenure, grounded in his earlier public demand that Trump fire Hegseth.

The message is direct: Jeffries believes the controversy surrounding the defense secretary has not been resolved and is questioning why the president continues to retain him.