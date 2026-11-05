Thomas Massie Urges Trump to Replace Pete Hegseth Before It’s Too Late — Warns Democrats Are Preparing Aggressive “Hearings & Trials”

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky urged President Donald Trump Thursday to replace Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth while the administration still has the opportunity to secure Senate confirmation for a successor, warning that Democrats could pursue more aggressive impeachment proceedings if they control Congress. Massie also described his own impeachment resolution against Hegseth as a “much gentler version” of what he expects from Democrats.

Massie wrote on X:

“If Trump’s going to replace appointees like Hegseth, he should do it while he can still get the replacements confirmed in the Senate. Also, my Hegseth impeachment resolution is a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dem’s control Congress. They’ll have hearings & trials.”

The post contains two arguments. First, Massie suggests Trump should consider replacing Hegseth before Senate confirmation becomes more difficult. Second, he warns that Democrats may use congressional control to pursue hearings and impeachment trials involving the secretary.

Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing the defense secretary of high crimes and misdemeanors. The resolution’s text lays out allegations involving the secretary’s conduct and military operations.

Massie’s resolution includes allegations concerning the War Powers Resolution and U.S. military action in Yemen. The congressman argues that Hegseth’s conduct violated legal constraints governing the use of military force.

The articles of impeachment also address other alleged conduct, including extrajudicial killings and actions Massie contends are incompatible with the secretary’s constitutional and statutory duties. These are allegations in an impeachment resolution, not findings by a court.

Impeachment in the House is a formal process in which lawmakers consider whether an official should be charged with misconduct. If the House approves articles of impeachment by a majority vote, the matter proceeds to the Senate for trial.

A Senate trial is distinct from a House hearing. The Senate determines whether the official should be convicted and removed from office, with conviction requiring a two-thirds vote of senators present.

Massie’s warning that Democrats could conduct “hearings & trials” refers to the potential use of these congressional mechanisms if the party gains control of the House and pursues impeachment. A Democratic majority would not guarantee that Hegseth would be impeached or removed.

The Senate confirmation point in Massie’s post refers to the president’s authority to nominate replacements and the Senate’s role in confirming certain executive appointments. Political control of the Senate can affect the confirmation process, though the outcome depends on votes and procedural rules.

Massie’s resolution has already been used to force congressional consideration of Hegseth’s conduct. The congressman has presented the measure as a response to specific alleged violations rather than merely a general objection to the secretary’s policies.

Massie’s Thursday statement does not announce a new impeachment resolution. It reiterates his existing effort and warns Trump that the political and procedural environment could become less favorable to replacing officials or avoiding impeachment proceedings.

The central message is that Massie believes Trump should act on Hegseth’s position now, while warning that a Democratic-controlled Congress may pursue more extensive accountability measures.