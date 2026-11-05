Britain’s Stokes 3-inch trench mortar, developed in 1914, fired when a bomb dropped down the tube struck a striker at the bottom, and it could fire up to 30 rounds a minute

The British Army’s standard light mortar of the First World War came down to a tube, a bipod, a baseplate and a fixed striker at the bottom of the tube. The Imperial War Museums keeps one in its collection with the base of the tube cut open to show the part that made it fire.

The weapon was the Stokes 3-inch light trench mortar, and its simplicity was the point. Two museum records, one in Britain and one in Australia, describe a weapon that needed almost nothing beyond the tube to work and that its crews could move with them.

The museum’s catalogue record for the 3 in Stokes light trench mortar, object ORD 27, puts the whole design in three sentences. “The Stokes 3-inch light trench mortar was developed in 1914 and became the standard British light mortar,” IWM says. The bomb, which carried “a propellant charge and igniter attached to its base, was dropped down the mortar tube and fired on impact with a striker at the bottom,” the record continues. “It could fire up to 30 rounds per minute.”

The IWM example is made up of the tube, a bipod and a baseplate, according to the record. A note under the history entry explains the cutaway: “Base of tube part-sectioned to show striker.”

Why the drop-fired tube mattered

The Stokes had no firing mechanism for a crewman to work. By IWM’s description, the bomb fired when it reached the striker fixed at the bottom of the tube, so the drop that loaded the weapon also fired it. That is the design behind the museum’s figure of up to 30 rounds a minute.

Museums Victoria in Australia, which holds a 1916 British Stokes mortar (registration ST 24035) that came from the Australian War Memorial, describes it the same way. “It was a very basic weapon, consisting of a smoothbore metal tube fixed to a base plate for recoil,” its collection page says. Dropping a bomb into the tube “caused a firing pin at the base of the tube to detonate, propelling the bomb up the tube,” according to the museum.

That simplicity also made it light enough to move. “The Stokes mortar could be readily moved, an advantage during gas attacks,” the Museums Victoria record states.

The man behind the tube, and a date question

IWM’s record for ORD 27 does not name the inventor. Museums Victoria does: “The Stokes mortar was designed in early 1915 by Frederick Wilfred Scott Stokes,” its page says. The two museums therefore date the weapon a few months apart, IWM to its development in 1914 and Museums Victoria to its design in early 1915.

By the end of the war the Stokes was present in numbers. “According to General Sir Martin Farndale, there were 1,636 Stokes mortars on the Western Front by the end of World War I,” Museums Victoria says.

The 4-inch and 6-inch tubes that followed

The 3-inch tube was the first of several Stokes designs in IWM’s collection. A larger 4-inch Stokes, object ORD 70, is also displayed with the base of its tube sectioned to show the striker. Its catalogue entry records that it provided a smoke screen at the Battle of Loos on Sept. 25, 1915, and states: “This was the first use of the 4-inch Stokes Mortar in battle.” IWM adds that “eventually this mortar became the standard type for discharging smoke and chemical bombs.”

Museums Victoria draws the same line between the two sizes. The 4-inch version “was itself used to deliver gas shells,” its page says, while “the 3″ version was rarely used for this purpose.”

A medium weapon carrying the Stokes name followed. IWM’s record for the 6 in Stokes-Newton Medium Trench Mortar Mk I, object ORD 29, says the design was developed in France by Lt. Col. H. Newton, and that “it could fire a 50lb bomb up to 1950 yards at a rate of 8 rounds per minute.” Deliveries of that weapon “began in May, 1917,” according to the same record, and it took a crew of five to carry and serve it.

Set beside the 6-inch weapon’s 8 rounds a minute, the 3-inch tube’s rate of up to 30 a minute, both by IWM’s count, marks the light mortar’s advantage in tempo. The cutaway base of ORD 27 still shows the single fixed striker that made that rate possible.