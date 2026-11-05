Jason Crow Vows “I’m Going After Pete Hegseth” — Says Defense Secretary Is “Incompetent and Corrupt” and Threatening Americas National Security and Troop Safety

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado vowed Wednesday to pursue Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of incompetence, corruption and actions that threaten national security and the safety of American troops. Crow’s statement adds to his sustained criticism of Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon.

Crow wrote on X:

“I’m going after Pete Hegseth. Not only is he incompetent and corrupt, he’s undermining our national security and the safety of our troops.”

Crow’s post contains three distinct accusations: that Hegseth is incompetent, that he is corrupt, and that his actions are endangering national security and service members. The congressman did not identify a specific new investigation or formal action in the post.

Crow, an Army veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, has previously criticized Hegseth over the handling of classified information and its potential impact on military operations.

In a statement on a Defense Department investigation, Crow said Hegseth had risked the lives of service members by sharing classified information about ongoing military operations on unsecured systems.

The concern centers on the protection of sensitive operational information. Crow’s criticism has focused on whether the secretary’s conduct met the standards expected of the official responsible for overseeing the U.S. military.

Crow has also argued that Hegseth’s leadership has undermined the department’s institutional effectiveness and national security. His background as a military officer gives him a prominent role in congressional debates over Pentagon policy, although his accusations remain political and must be distinguished from formal findings.

The congressman’s opposition to Hegseth has included calls for greater scrutiny of the secretary’s conduct. Crow has argued that the Defense Department must protect service members and maintain appropriate safeguards for classified information.

Crow’s statement that he is “going after” Hegseth signals an intention to pursue the issue through his congressional role. That could involve hearings, oversight requests, public questioning or other actions available to lawmakers.

House committees have authority to investigate Defense Department conduct, subject to their rules and the relevant legal constraints. Congress can also use appropriations and legislative processes to influence Pentagon policy.

Crow’s post does not explicitly call for Hegseth’s impeachment or announce a specific resolution to remove him. It does, however, convey a direct challenge to the secretary’s continued leadership.

The broader dispute concerns the standards of judgment, competence and accountability expected of the nation’s top defense official. Crow’s claims place troop safety and national security at the center of his criticism.

The congressman’s message is that Hegseth should face scrutiny over conduct Crow believes threatens military personnel and the country’s security.