Sen. Baldwin Urges Democrats To “End President Trump’s War of Choice” After Midterm Gains

Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin called Thursday for an end to President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran, describing the conflict as a “war of choice” and urging Democrats to make ending it a priority following their reported midterm victories. Baldwin’s statement reflects her opposition to the war and her efforts to require congressional authorization for continued military action.

Baldwin wrote on X:

“Let’s end President Trump’s war of choice in Iran.”

The post is brief, but its wording conveys two central positions: Baldwin characterizes the war as a discretionary decision by the president, and she calls for it to be brought to an end. The statement does not specify a timeline or outline a new legislative proposal.

Baldwin has opposed the Iran campaign through public statements and Senate action. Her office has described the conflict as unauthorized by Congress and has supported efforts to restrict further military action unless lawmakers explicitly approve it.

Baldwin has also co-sponsored the No War Against Iran Act, which would prohibit the use of federal funds for military force in or against Iran without specific congressional authorization. The proposal seeks to limit the administration’s ability to continue the campaign without legislative approval.

Her position has extended beyond the question of whether the war was authorized. Baldwin has pressed the administration for answers regarding civilian casualties and the conduct of U.S. military operations in Iran.

In a letter joined by other senators, Baldwin called for an investigation into an elementary school bombing that killed more than 150 people and sought information about the military’s targeting decisions, precautions and compliance with the laws of armed conflict.

Baldwin’s scrutiny of civilian casualties reflects her demand that the administration disclose information about military operations and investigate possible violations of U.S. and international law. The letter sought answers from the Defense Department rather than asserting that a criminal finding had already been made.

The senator has also supported War Powers Resolutions intended to force a Senate vote on whether the president may continue military action in Iran. Such resolutions are designed to invoke Congress’s constitutional role in decisions about war.

The War Powers Resolution framework provides Congress with mechanisms to address military operations initiated without authorization. The effectiveness of those measures depends on congressional votes and the legal process governing their implementation.

Baldwin’s call to end the war comes amid reported Democratic gains in both chambers of Congress. The change in congressional control could increase the party’s ability to hold hearings, press for information and advance legislation aimed at limiting the conflict.

The senator’s post does not announce a new resolution or promise a specific vote. It serves as a direct statement of her existing position that the Iran campaign should end.

Baldwin’s record on the issue includes opposition to unauthorized military action, support for congressional war powers and demands for transparency regarding civilian casualties. Her Thursday message reiterates those positions in the wake of the election.