Mark Warner Slams Trump for Focusing on White House Ballroom After Midterm Losses — Says He “Only Cares About Himself”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia criticized President Donald Trump Thursday for focusing on the White House ballroom project after the Republican Party’s reported midterm losses, arguing that the president should instead prioritize lowering costs and protecting healthcare. Warner described Trump’s construction ceremony as evidence that the president remained focused on himself rather than the concerns of American families.

Warner wrote on X:

“After a historically terrible midterm election, is Donald Trump finally focused on lowering costs, protecting health care, or delivering for Americans? No. His first order of business was a signing ceremony at his ballroom. Same old Trump. He only cares about himself.”

The ceremony Warner referenced took place November 4, the day after the midterm elections. Trump signed the final steel beam for the new White House ballroom during a topping-out ceremony, a construction milestone marking the placement of a final structural beam.

The beam had already been signed by workers involved in the project. Trump added his name before it was raised into place. The event was not the signing of a bill or law.

Warner’s criticism focused on the timing and symbolism of the ceremony. His post contrasts the president’s involvement in the construction project with the economic and healthcare concerns he argues should be receiving greater attention.

The ballroom project has drawn scrutiny over its reported cost and the administration’s priorities. Warner previously criticized proposed funding for the project, arguing that money associated with it could instead be directed toward programs serving Virginians.

Warner has also made healthcare affordability a central legislative issue. In 2026, he introduced the Health CARE Act, a proposal intended to lower healthcare costs, expand coverage and improve access to care.

The proposal includes provisions to make enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits permanent, create a public insurance option, expand Medicare drug-price negotiations and extend certain prescription drug cost protections.

Warner’s healthcare record provides context for his criticism of Trump’s priorities. His legislation has focused on insurance costs, prescription drug prices and access to medical services, while his post frames the ballroom ceremony as a distraction from those issues.

The senator’s reference to “lowering costs” also reflects his broader criticism of the administration’s economic policies. Warner has repeatedly contrasted the cost of household necessities with spending and policy choices he views as benefiting the president or his allies.

The ballroom signing itself was a construction event, not a legislative action. Trump’s participation did not enact a new policy or law, but Warner argued that the president’s choice to emphasize it immediately after the election sent a message about his priorities.

Warner’s post does not detail a new legislative response to the ballroom project. Instead, it uses the ceremony to criticize Trump’s leadership and to renew calls for attention to healthcare and affordability.

The senator’s message is that the administration should be judged by its response to Americans’ financial pressures, rather than by its attention to a high-profile White House construction project.